Red Cabbage Slaw

Love this receive! Simple, quick and I was enjoying "before it chilled" so I know it will be great later!! I did make one change!! Because I have to avoid soy, I do not use mayonnaise (have not found one without soy) so I used plain Dannon yogurt!! Taste great to me!!!!
I made it exactly to the recipe. I found the dressing to be so bland that I ended up putting some bottled slaw dressing on it too, to add some flavor. I don’t think I will make it again. It was disappointing.
Love this receive! Simple, quick and I was enjoying "before it chilled" so I know it will be great later!! I did make one change!! Because I have to avoid soy, I do not use mayonnaise (have not found one without soy) so I used plain Dannon yogurt!! Taste great to me!!!!
Love Red cabbage and was so glad to find this ! Made it last night and refrigerated overnight stirring occasionally. I didn't realize until writing this review, that I forgot to add the cranberries (oops); but will next time. We enjoyed the walnuts in this. Thanks for a wonderful side dish with pork sandwiches. This is a keeper, AuntE !!
I'm so glad I came across this recipe... To say it's delicious is an understatement. I used light salad dressing so since it's sweet, I didn't have to use the extra sugar. I did add a squeeze of lemon and wow, my husband ate the heck out of it!!!! This slaw is better after it sits a while so make it the night before... I'm gonna try this slaw in a fish or shrimp taco.... I can't wait!
I am getting ready to make this slaw for the second time. Now that I've made it according to the recipe, I will add a little more mayo and a lot more vinegar. (The first go-around wasn't quite tangy enough for us). I will also leave out the sugar. I love the addition of the cranberries and walnuts. This slaw was better after sitting in the fridge a couple of days.....got better and better with time.
Oh my goodness! I had to force myself to quit eating this and I just made it (and haven't even added the walnuts yet)! I knew I was going to like this recipe, but I love it! I was being greedy, so, I used about 2/3 cup mayo, 3 tbsp. vinegar, 1 tbsp. sugar and 2/3-3/4 cup cranberries, plus lots of pepper. Yum! Yum! If I can stay out of it, I'll add the nuts tomorrow, so they don't get soft in the frig overnight. I hope I didn't mess it up by adding too much dressing, esp. after it sits, lol, but it sure tastes good right now! Thank you so much for posting this recipe, AuntE
Easy, excellent and mostly good-for-you ingredients, too! Tastes even better after a few days. I prefer more tangy than sweet so it's either more apple cider vinegar or less sugar...easy fix. Have never made a red cabbage slaw, but I think I prefer this over green! Thanks AuntE!
My kiddos dislike coleslaw, or anything to do with cabbage, with a passion...but they LOVED this! I used a large cabbage, two large carrots, and raisins (I was all out of cranberries), and there was no left overs. They even asked if I made more the next day at dinner time! Awesome recipe.
I made this tonight as an accompaniment to tri-tip steak from Costco. It was excellent. The flavors went really well with the steak believe it or not. I was skeptical when my husband decided this was what he wanted, but the steak the slaw were perfect together. I made some home-made dinner rolls also. The combination of fluffy soft fresh rolls, tangy sweet cole slaw and carmelized steak was AWESOME. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
A simple yet very tasty red cabbage slaw! I was out of dried cranberries and so in go the raisins and it was fine. Didn't seem to need the milk: it was beautifully creamy without being runny at all. I did add about 1/2 teaspoon each of salt and pepper and one teaspoon of lemon juice. It really is delicious! Next time might toss in a minced jalapeno and an apple or something just for fun. Note: I bought the smallest red cabbage I could find and it still made about 4 litres of salad. Yum!
I made it exactly to the recipe. I found the dressing to be so bland that I ended up putting some bottled slaw dressing on it too, to add some flavor. I don’t think I will make it again. It was disappointing.
I have a cole slaw recipe that everyone loves so I have not tried a new one in years. I had a head of red cabbage I needed to use, though, and this recipe fit the bill. We loved it! I did not need the milk to thin the dressing and although it is very basic dressing without much pizazz, it really doesn't need it. The walnuts and cranberries are the star of the show! I will make this again.
I made this today because the farmers market was selling red cabbage. Almost nothing else in the recipe was, however, left as is: Added sesame oil but no vinegar. Used grated apples but no carrots. Used bacon crumbles but no walnuts. Used a bit of brown sugar but no white sugar. Used celery seed and a bit of chopped onion. Bottom line, came out pretty good!
I wanted to make it non-dairy and I have people eating it who are limited in their ability to eat carbohydrates and calories so I used a reduced fat (lite) mayonnaise, omitted the milk (I replaced it with 2 Tbsp of no-chicken broth), nuts and cranberries, but added 1/4 of a very thinly sliced white onion and about 1/8-1/4 tsp of Trader Joe's 21 Season Salute, 1/4 tsp of salt and an extra 1/2 tsp of plain white sugar. Oh, I also replaced the cider vinegar with White Wine Vinegar. It was enjoyed by all.
I'm sorry, but I thought this was kind of bland. It's not made like "old fashioned" slaw by salting and waiting an hour and squeezing out the water, hence the recipe needed salt (1 tbls). If that was done, it might help. Plus, it has no other seasonings such as celery or mustard seed which might help as well. I made it exactly how the recipe was written. It was just ok. I will eat it, but when I make it again, I'll change it up a little.
Super easy. Used a leftover 1/2 head of cabbage and 1/2 bag of pre-shredded carrots. Did not have walnuts; used pecan pieces instead. Almost forgot to put cranberries in but when I did, they made this dish delicious!
Absolutely brilliant. So easy. I made about half the quantity but added a bit of drumhead cabbage for colour. I also added grated apple and shallots. So delicious. I will be using this over and over again.
We love this! I did make a few changes. I added a little chopped red onion. I used Miracle Whip, so I did not add sugar, but I still used the cider vinegar. I had candied pecans so that's what I used. It's delicious and my formerly coleslaw hating husband loves it too.
This is fast and easy for coleslaw.I've made this with green cabbage as well as the red.I used pecans instead of walnuts,and a bit more vinegar but otherwise followed to a tee.Good stuff ,a keeper.Thanks for posting.
It hasn't even been in the refrigerator for the 4 hours called for in the recipe, and it already tastes good! I had run out of onion, so I used some green onions I need to use up. I also was out of carrots, which is unheard of in this household! I used coconut sugar - 2 teaspoons since it is a bit less intense compared to regular sugar. I didn't want to open a new apple cider vinegar, so I used some orange muscat champagne vinegar in addition to what was called for. We are pleased with this recipe. ??
Jumped onto Allrecipes to look for a quick slaw recipe to use up a small cabbage I had on hand. I like creamy slaws with unique ingredients, so this fit the bill. Yummy!! I eyeballed the measurements. Used light mayo, rice vinegar (had it on hand) instead of cider, and pecans (hand them on hand) instead of walnuts, added a couple twists of black pepper. Left out the carrots because I was lazy and didn't want to shred up any. It's super good without even setting overnight. The nuts add a little crunch. The cranberries add a bit of tangy sass. None of my substitutions will substantially change the original recipe. Thumbs up!! This is going to make a great topping for tonight's burgers!! Thanks for the recipe!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.