Red Cabbage Slaw

A nice, light, creamy side dish to bring on a picnic or to go with a nice comforting fall dish like chili or pulled pork sandwiches. Adds beautiful color to your plate.

By AuntE

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine cabbage, carrot, mayonnaise, cranberries, walnuts, milk, cider vinegar, and sugar in a bowl; stir well. Cover and refrigerate until chilled, about 4 hours.

Editor's Note:

The magazine version of this recipe does not include milk.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
216 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 14.1g; fat 18g; cholesterol 7.2mg; sodium 137.2mg. Full Nutrition
