Easy Macaroni Tuna Casserole

This dish is super easy. It is also a very hearty delicious bowl of comfort food. The guys in my house loved it. I loved this recipe but I used cream of mushroom soup and added the cheese into the casserole. I also melted butter and added bread crumbs to the top before baking, then sprinkle top lightly with dill seasoning. The resulting casserole was very creamy and flavorful.
I added onion powder/garlic powder/hot sauce/squirt dijon mustard, an additional half cup of cheese and another can of tuna fish to the casserole mixture. I did not use the dill weed. GREAT pantry lunch--super cheap to make and made a filling lunch for my husband and two boys.
My family mostly liked this. My husband and I really liked the flavor (see my additions below). The kids (11 and 9), who don't like tuna casserole in general, didn't complain. Reviews were mixed when I asked what they thought. One said it was good. The other said she didn't really like it. But, like I said, they don't usually like tuna casserole, so this is a pretty decent review from them. I altered the recipe by mixing the dill into the noodle mixture instead of into the topping. I also mixed in 1/2tsp onion powder, 1/4tsp garlic salt, 1/4 tsp pepper, 1/16tsp cayenne pepper. I thought the taste was really yummy. The breadcrumb topping didn't turn out as I would have liked. It was not crusty at the end of cooking. It was just oily. I sprinkled on more breadcrumbs and put it under the broiler for a few minutes. In the future I would probably use about 1/2 the butter in the topping. The cheddar cheese undoubtedly played a part in the oiliness, too. After eating it, I wonder how essential the cheese was. I think you might be able to reduce or remove the cheese with little impact to the taste. Alternatively, it might be good to mix the cheese in with the general mixture. In spite of the negative things I've noted, I would make it again. I'd likely tweak it as suggested, though.
Once I made changes according to other reviewers' recommendations this became a 5. These are the changes: used two cans of tuna instead of just one, and added half a bag of lightly cooked frozen peas and carrots. Used quarter cup milk at the start, but after stirring in the mushroom soup and tuna, only added 1/4 cup milk instead of the recipe's recommended half cup, plus a half-teaspoon of onion powder, quarter teaspoon of garlic powder, quarter teaspoon black pepper, tiny amount of cayenne, and a squirt of Dijon mustard. Used a bit over a full cup of grated cheddar cheese on top after pouring into 2.5 quart baking dish. Over the cheese spread half a cup of Panko bread crumbs which had been mixed with 1/2 teaspoon of dried dill; did not add the melted butter to this mix. Finally, added a good handful of French's onions before putting into the oven. I've not made too many casseroles in my life, but have had enough of them to think that this recipe, when incorporating the changes above, is definitely a "5" or a "keeper". Will definitely be making this recipe again.
This was so yummy!My family and I are big onions,garlic powder ,pepper and yellow,orange,green and red peppers lovers so I use them up whenever I can.By using them I only use small portions of each.But thats my preference.If I dont use them this recipe would still be yummy!!!This is a keeper for sure and will be making this again!!!
Excellent! I added another 1/2 box of Mac & Cheese that one of our kids had made that day, 1/2 can of chopped carrots, 1 can of chopped olives, 1/4 can of plump corn, onion powder, garlic salt, salt, fresh ground pepper to taste. A lot of cheese on the top. Could double or triple the breading on the top - had to spread it with a spoon, still didn't cover the entire top. This fed 5 adult eaters easily (none left for dad who was working) - so if you need more, perhaps double. Baked uncovered in 3 qt dish for 25 minutes. Perfect!
I loved this recipe; will make it again and again. I made a few changes. 1 sauteed 3/4 cups each of onions and celery i grape seed oil and added that to the mix. I also added 3/4 cup of frozen peas and a hand full of chopped fresh parsley. I mixed the cheese into the mixture. I did not add breadcrumbs or butter or dill. Baked in the oven per the recipe. So good.
Interesting. It was ok to good. It has this funny taste I assume from the mac n cheese powder or the cream of mush soup. I have to say that I won't make it again since its just as quick for me as making it from scratch. I followed the directions, except i did not use dill, and I added an extra can of tuna. Its a OK recipe. I was intrigued by the use of the mac n cheese in a box and had to try it, but I wish I hadn't.
This is probably the most elaborate dish I've tried to cook yet and it came out amazing! I stumbled onto it because I was craving mushrooms and tuna, and the flavors of both mixed really well. I confused this recipe with another and bought Portobello mushrooms so I added a layer on top, a layer of cheese, and then the bread crumbs. I didn't use the parsley and dill.
My husband said to give this 6 stars! I've made this twice now and it was really, really tasty both times. Now, I'm always sure to have a box of macaroni and cheese and a can of mushroom soup in the cupboard for this easy, yet wonderfully tasty casserole. I've made tuna casserole from scratch and it wasn't this good. I followed the recipe exactly, and greased the casserole dish with butter. The two of us did have seconds but there were enough leftovers for a 2nd meal.
We love this comfort food! I didn't have any cream of *anything soup, so I added sour cream, a little cream cheese, and half & half. This dish is now RICH! I also added 1/4 diced, sauteed onion, salt, pepper, & italian seasoning.
I happened to have tuna and mac and cheese and wanted to make it a meal. And this recipe certainly hit the spot! Sooo yummy. I substituted the milk with a little sour cream since I was out of milk. I think it made it extra creamy. I just added a tiny bit of water to make it not to thick. I made the bread crumbs with butter, bread crumbs, pepper, garlic salt, and onion powder. I really enjoyed it, I've eaten it for lunch and dinner! My boyfriend liked it too! Super easy and yummy!!
It was a huge hit in my house i had to double the recipe. Instead of box macaroni i used a pound of elbow macaroni shredded cheese with little of the tostito cheese for flavor. Definitely will be making again!
So, this recipe was more of a suggestion than a must follow for me. I made it with cheddar broccoli soup in place of cream of mushroom, and added zesty garlic seasoning, and a little extra cheese on the top, as well as an extra can of tuna (since they've decreased most of the can sizes to 5oz). My son doesn't eat Tuna, and loved it. Good way to get a little broccoli and tuna in there. I did not use the dill or parsley since my breadcrumbs were Italian already.
I modified this recipe by sauteing in EVOO and butter 1/2 onion finely chopped, 1 carrot finely chopped, 2 minced garlic cloves and adding this to the mixture along with a can of green beans and an extra can of tuna. Topped with crushed croutons tossed with melted butter. Yummy and family approved!
Pretty good, right up to the last bit - mixing 1/4 cup of breadcrumbs with 1/2 cup of melted butter and "sprinkling it over the top." It wasn't something that could be sprinkled, it didn't brown in the 20 minute cooking time (nor in the extra 10 minutes I gave it) and remained a sort of greasy, gritty butter addition to the casserole. The whole thing tasted pretty good, though.
I followed the recipe almost verbatim, the only change was I used crushed saltines instead of bread crumbs. I lined the bottom of the baking dish before I added the macaroni mix, then used the rest to sprinkle on top of the shredded cheese. My wife loved it and said it reminded her of her mother's. I also loved the dish and have added it to our dinner rotation.
This was great, quick and easy. Daughter loved it and I had to get her to stop at 2 helpings. I used cream of broccoli soup instead of mushroom, cause I just like that more. Can also picture putting in peas and bacon next time. Will certainly be making it again.
Every time I make this I add something to make it more awesome Today I added frozen peas and Lipton Onion Soup Mix, instead of cheddar cheese I used grated Parmesan to the top, then added the bread crumbs. I always add chopped onions the soup just elevated the flavor. My husband really liked the additions. This is a regular in my meal rotations.
I love this for when a pinch and need a quick meal. Buuuut, I prefer the shells n cheese brand over the powder Mac n cheese. So omit the first 3 ingredients and make your favorite shells n cheese. I used the elbow boxed one, not actually shells. Then proceed with recipe as follows. Cheeselicious!
I didn't use the Parsley, dill or bread crumbs because of picky eaters but it was so yummy! I will make it again! Used cream of chicken because it's what I had and didn't use regular milk, but I used almond milk and it turned out creamy and yummy!
changes, made cheese sauce with sautéed green onion , garlic, 2 cans cream mushroom soup, 1 1/2 cp half & half, 1 bag shredded cheddar cheese . Then added 2 lg cans of tuna. Buttered noodles before adding sauce. Put all in dish. Added more cheese on top and buttered bread crumbs with parsley and basil added. Salt and pepper to taste.
I make this all the time. sometimes instead of tuna I switch it to chicken. Sometimes I make it up and then don't put bread crumbs on it and I don't bake it. What I do is I heat it all up in a big pot and I always double the recipe because I have two teenagers and a husband and I to feed. Always comes out perfect.
This is not anything I ever would've chosen to cook except I had my 4 year old nephew coming over and needed something kid-friendly that I didn't have to make a trip to the store for. I thought my nephew would like it but figured my husband and I would end up eating something else after. I was very surprised by this recipe. It isn't anything fancy but it was very easy, inexpensive, and tasted just like old school tuna casserole. The only reason I gave it 4 stars is because I did add an extra can of tuna because I thought it needed it. Other then that I followed the recipe as written.
Amazing this was super easy and fun to have my four year old help make it! One thing we changed tho was we didn't have cream of mushrooms so instead we did cream cheese and slice of mushrooms. Our bread crumbs were Italian!!!
I really hate the noodles that come with boxed mac and cheese so I used a regular 1lb bag of elbow macaroni noodles. They rest of the recipe I stayed true to. I must say that everyone (and I have some picky eaters) loved this and came back for seconds.
The concept gets 5 stars, but I did drop a star based on the fact that I made some changes. First of all, let's address the greasy breadcrumbs. I typically use a 4 to 1 ratio of Panko breadcrumbs to butter- so here I used a generous 1/4 c panko and 1 T butter- perfect. I also mixed half of the cheese into the casserole and just put the other half on top before the breadcrumbs. These two topping adjustments made one of the best casserole toppings I've ever had- and I'm a casserole fanatic. I also added about 2/3 c peas, and seasoned the soup with 1/8 t onion powder, 1/8 t black pepper, and 1/2 t salt (you probably don't need that much salt, but I buy a generic brand of soup that is never as salty as it should be.) I also didn't have dill weed or parsley, so I didn't use them. Anyway, I think I just made this a little over a week ago, and I'm about to make it again tonight. I thought that warranted a positive review. This is so different than the purist 100% from scratch tuna casserole I grew up with, and I think it's delicious. Thanks for the recipe!
I did make some changes. I didn't have all the ingredients it called for. But I had the tuna, bread crumbs, mac n cheese, shredded cheese, and even added bacon pieces. I mixed all of mine in the pot before I put it in my oiled glass baking pan. Now we wait. Yummy
This turned out great! I doubled the recipe, omitted the parsley and dill, used broccoli for my veggie, and added some garlic and onion powder. Great, easy to fix, and handy to have right before payday. :) Whole family loved it.
super easy was what i wanted and did not use a mac and cheese mix! Just cooked up some shell pasta ( penne could be used but my son wanted shells),drained in colander and used the same pot to melt the butter. Added the milk and mushroom soup to make the sauce and added in lots of cheddar, mozzarella pre-shredded cheese. Added parmesan too. I also added frozen peas (rinsed under hot water), chopped onion, as well as 2 cans of drained tuna. I just topped with shredded cheese then panko bread crumbs and finally parmesan - baked it and my son just loved it!
Tasty and quick recipe! I added a handful of frozen peas to the cooking noodles and used cream of chicken soup instead of the cream of mushroom. I also put seasoned bread crumbs on top and broiled it with some shredded cheese for a few minutes when it was already hot. Everyone loved it!
Easy & versatile! Tasty too! I make changes to this recipe depending on what I have on hand at the time. I do usually use 2 cans of tuna though always. If I have celery and onions I will sauté them in a little butter and throw that in. If I don't have bread crumbs I have been known to crush up some croutons or use French fried onions. I always have cheese on hand but who knows what flavor it is but I do try to stick w/ cheddar or colby jack. Like I said...versatile. ;)
I took the advice of a few people in the reviews and made some minor changes of my own, mostly due to what ingredients I already had. In the macaroni, I added about 1 tsp onion powder & paprika, and 1/2 tsp black pepper, garlic powder and oregano. Also added green onions and doubled up on the tuna. For the topping, I doubled up on the bread crumbs and added 1/2 tsp of onion powder, paprika and black pepper. Also used cream of chicken because I don’t like cream of mushroom (just don’t tell my partner that, lol). Definitely a keeper! Maybe sometime I’ll try it with the dill.
I made this last night and it's a keeper. The only thing I did differently was that I didn't put on bread crumbs. It was satisfying and so simple to make with things I already had on hand. We ate it all, enjoyed it, and I will make it again.
