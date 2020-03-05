Mom's Peach Crisp

1 of 674

Rating: 4 stars I'm not much of a cook and this turned out great. I used fresh peaches that were going bad, didn't peel them, uneven slices and chunks, old butter and terrible job cutting it into the flour mixture. And it still turned out really tasty. Helpful (334)

Rating: 5 stars Wow...easily the best crisp I've ever tasted! The recipe has the perfect ingredients for deliciousness; I will not look for another crisp recipe. However, as someone mentioned before, there is enough topping to cover double the amount of fruit the recipe asks for! What I did when I noticed there was going to be too much, was to go ahead and use 1/2 on my peaches; then I used the rest on some frozen cherries I had in the freezer to make a cherry crisp! So, for me, it was a happy accident :) The great thing is that, even if I hadn't had extra fruit on hand, I could have just stored the extra topping in a tupperware for future use in the fridge, since there was nothing in it that would go bad! Thanks for the recipe, Stephanie! Helpful (110)

Rating: 4 stars Used frozen peaches. Wonderful recipe!!!! Will use this again. Helpful (87)

Rating: 3 stars I have made this twice now and it is a good starting point. I have used both fresh and canned peaches, both work well in the recipe. For the peaches we preferred the crisp when I mixed in brown sugar (a couple tablespoons/enough to coat) and cinnamon ( a teaspoon or so) instead of plain peaches. As for the crisp topping it is good. I also baked at 400 for 30 minutes and the oatmeal topping came out perfect. Helpful (82)

Rating: 5 stars This is a simple-classic recipe like the one my mom would make on Sunday nights. Thanks for sharing! Helpful (80)

Rating: 5 stars I will definitely be making this again. I had peaches I worried would go bad before we ate them. I was trying to find a way to use them when I came across this recipe. I followed it as directed (except what others suggested adding a little bit of cinnamon and corn starch to the peaches; mine were very juicy) and it came out perfect. The best thing about it was I had everything in my pantry already. Some say there was too much topping but I guess I'm fat because I loved it. Next time I may just skip the fruit all together! :) Helpful (80)

Rating: 5 stars I added pecans crushed to the top and cooked this in cupcake tins with silver liners. It took the same amount of time, just made small to prevent *accidently* overeating. They freeze well. Helpful (72)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe. I put some nutmeg and cinnamon in the peaches for more flavor and some cornstarch to thicken my peaches as they were juicy but other then that it was great and the topping I'll use it on my apple crisp from now on. It stayed crisp even after a few day. Helpful (52)