Mom's Peach Crisp

My mom and I would often make this yummy and easy peach crisp using her home-canned peaches when I was little.

By Stephanie

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Arrange peaches evenly in an 8x8-inch baking dish.

  • Mix flour, brown sugar, butter, cinnamon, and salt in a bowl using a pastry cutter until evenly crumbled. Fold oats into flour mixture; sprinkle and press topping into peaches.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until topping is lightly browned, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
238 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 30.5g; fat 12.2g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 161.6mg. Full Nutrition
kate
Rating: 4 stars
08/20/2013
I'm not much of a cook and this turned out great. I used fresh peaches that were going bad, didn't peel them, uneven slices and chunks, old butter and terrible job cutting it into the flour mixture. And it still turned out really tasty. Read More
Helpful
(334)
mara
Rating: 5 stars
06/11/2015
Wow...easily the best crisp I've ever tasted! The recipe has the perfect ingredients for deliciousness; I will not look for another crisp recipe. However, as someone mentioned before, there is enough topping to cover double the amount of fruit the recipe asks for! What I did when I noticed there was going to be too much, was to go ahead and use 1/2 on my peaches; then I used the rest on some frozen cherries I had in the freezer to make a cherry crisp! So, for me, it was a happy accident :) The great thing is that, even if I hadn't had extra fruit on hand, I could have just stored the extra topping in a tupperware for future use in the fridge, since there was nothing in it that would go bad! Thanks for the recipe, Stephanie! Read More
Helpful
(110)
BRICKS2721
Rating: 4 stars
06/26/2013
Used frozen peaches. Wonderful recipe!!!! Will use this again. Read More
Helpful
(87)
My Hot Southern Mess
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
08/30/2016
I have made this twice now and it is a good starting point. I have used both fresh and canned peaches, both work well in the recipe. For the peaches we preferred the crisp when I mixed in brown sugar (a couple tablespoons/enough to coat) and cinnamon ( a teaspoon or so) instead of plain peaches. As for the crisp topping it is good. I also baked at 400 for 30 minutes and the oatmeal topping came out perfect. Read More
Helpful
(82)
Jared Anderson
Rating: 5 stars
04/14/2013
This is a simple-classic recipe like the one my mom would make on Sunday nights. Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(80)
Robyn F.
Rating: 5 stars
01/28/2016
I will definitely be making this again. I had peaches I worried would go bad before we ate them. I was trying to find a way to use them when I came across this recipe. I followed it as directed (except what others suggested adding a little bit of cinnamon and corn starch to the peaches; mine were very juicy) and it came out perfect. The best thing about it was I had everything in my pantry already. Some say there was too much topping but I guess I'm fat because I loved it. Next time I may just skip the fruit all together! :) Read More
Helpful
(80)
Columbiagorgelvr
Rating: 5 stars
09/06/2013
I added pecans crushed to the top and cooked this in cupcake tins with silver liners. It took the same amount of time, just made small to prevent *accidently* overeating. They freeze well. Read More
Helpful
(72)
OLIVEOIL
Rating: 5 stars
09/21/2013
Great recipe. I put some nutmeg and cinnamon in the peaches for more flavor and some cornstarch to thicken my peaches as they were juicy but other then that it was great and the topping I'll use it on my apple crisp from now on. It stayed crisp even after a few day. Read More
Helpful
(52)
monica
Rating: 5 stars
09/22/2013
Great recipe. Two things I did different. I sprinkled peaches with 1/4 cup brown sugar 2 hours before starting and added a sprinkle of nutmeg in the mix. Baked extra 10 minutes for extra crunchiness..awesome and now a family favorite! Read More
Helpful
(50)
