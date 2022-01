Rating: 5 stars

I planned to bake a ham. My husband told me I should also use up a bag of cranberries that were in the refrigerator. So I tried this recipe making my own cranberry sauce (super easy -- boil the cranberries in water and sugar -- the recipe is on the bag of cranberries). I also did not have all of the ingredients -- no lemon juice honey or orange zest (used orange juice). The result was as good as any other baked ham I've had. Not all of the cranberry sauce was needed for the glaze so I used the rest as a topping/side to the ham. Next time I bake a ham I look forward to using this recipe again.