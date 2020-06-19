Almond Poppy Seed Muffins

4.2
24 Ratings
  • 5 17
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 3

My mom has been making these almond poppy seed muffins for years. It's just one of those recipes that sticks out from my childhood. It's delicious.

Recipe by maggie

Gallery
7 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper liners.

    Advertisement

  • Stir flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt together in a bowl.

  • Beat sugar and butter with an electric mixer in a large bowl until light and fluffy; the mixture should be noticeably lighter in color. Add 1 egg yolk and beat until fully blended into the butter mixture; repeat with the remaining egg yolk. Beat in almond extract and lemon zest.

  • Add flour mixture to the butter mixture in 2 batches, alternating with buttermilk, beating batter briefly after each addition. Fold in poppy seeds.

  • Beat egg whites in a glass or metal bowl until stiff peaks form. Fold egg whites into the batter. Spoon batter into the prepared muffin cups, filling each 2/3 full.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until muffins are golden and the tops spring back when lightly pressed, 15 to 18 minutes.

  • Remove muffins from the oven, turn out onto a wire rack, and cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
193 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 24.3g; fat 9.4g; cholesterol 54.9mg; sodium 271.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/16/2022