Almond Poppy Seed Muffins
My mom has been making these almond poppy seed muffins for years. It's just one of those recipes that sticks out from my childhood. It's delicious.
Used 1/2 cup whole milk and 1/3 cup sour cream instead of buttermilk, also put in a lot of extra lemon zest, so they were really more like lemon poppy seed cupcakes. Amazingly fluffy and delicious.
I'm sorry to say we did not care for these. Everyone that tasted them said they were too salty to eat. Next comment was that they were bland. This could easily be improved upon by using only 1/8 tsp salt and doubling the almond extract and lemon zest.
Maggie, Thanks for sharing this wonderful treat! My son who is especially picky, loves all things "almond poppy seed" and he thinks this is the best recipe I have ever used. My entire family agrees. This is the recipe that will be going down in my special collection, no need to ever use another!!!
I loved this recipe I just used milk I didn't have butter milk
Love this recipe -- way better than the boxes mixes! We'll make it again. Based on reviews, I doubled the almond extract. You could even triple it. (My son wanted Costco style muffins, so we skipped the lemon.) But the muffins were great, a perfect cross of cake-meets-muffin. Not heavy and thick like Costco (which is more like a quick bread in a muffin shape). Definitely a make-again recipe. Not sure why you have to whip the eggs (fluffier muffins?), but it made for a beautiful batter, along with the buttermilk, which added a lovely flavor (we used low-fat because it came in a smaller container). YUM!
This is a very good recipe. I did make one change and that was reducing the poppy-seed to 2 tablespoons. That seemed to be enough. Will definitely make this again.
Somehow I missed seeing buttermilk in the ingredients list, but being one who never skips a beat while in the kitchen, I substituted 1/2 cup whole milk plus 1/3 cup of sour cream. Also I like a very hearty dose of almond so I used about double the almond extract. The results were fabulous! Light, tender and fragrant. Perfect for an early summer breakfast on a lazy Sunday morning, along with freshly sliced mangoes and a pot of Fig flavored tea!
I like this recipe alot, the only thing I did different was that I added 1/4 tsp lemon extract because I didn't have any lemons. Loved them they weren't crumbly texture was perfect. This recipe is a keeper!
So, I have to change my review. These are much better the next day. The texture is moist and fluffy with great flavor.
They were AMAZING!
Way too dry, fluffy and bland. I did everything exactly right, including the nice peaks on the egg whites. I even added a little extra Allmond extract because the batter tasted bland. Definitely not a recipe I will save or make again. I'm on the hunt for a tasty dense almond poppyseed muffin for my daughter-in-law who just had twins!
Pretty nice! The only thing I did different was to use 2% milk instead of buttermilk, and tossed in an extra half Tbsp poppy seeds (for a total of 3Tbsp). They turned out fine, I ended up with 16 rather than 12. They were a little on the dry side... I would add just a touch of oil next time, maybe a few Tbsp of coconut oil?
I soaked the poppy seeds in the milk for an hour, to bring out the flavour, and I added cream of tartar because I used normal milk instead of buttermilk. I reduced the sugar to half a cup. I love them!
So delicious! I followed the recipe exactly. I did use kosher salt and didn’t fill up the half teaspoon all the way, and they weren’t too salty. This recipe made 4 giant muffins. Perfect for a couple days of breakfasts for my husband and me. There perfectly fluffy and have a nice crisp top. Will make again!
I replaced the lemon zest with grated apple just because I’m “all lemoned out” from other baked goods, but still turned out tremendous! Love this easy to follow recipe of my favorite muffin flavor
delicious! I used almond milk for dairy free and couple tsps of lemon juice.
Didn't have buttermilk or lemon. So I added 1% milk and sour cream and left out lemon but this was moist and delicious. I like almond and added 2 tsp. Will make again
I thought these muffins were very dry, probably because the recipe uses all butter with no oil.
used half whole wheat pastry flour and half white flour, only 1/2 cup of sugar, 3 egg yolks no whites (trying to use up yolks I had in the frig), 2 tablespoons of lemon juice, 1/3 cup of evaporated milk plus some plain kefir drink instead of buttermilk, again using up stuff in frig. half the salt. tasted delicious!
Easy to make with what I had on hand. They tasted great next time I plan to make mini muffins instead of regular size
