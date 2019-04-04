Vegan Breaded Tofu

Kid approved tofu recipe. Only change was I added grated parmesan cheese and crumbled shredded Parmesan to the bread crumbs. Then at about 40 minutes, I sprinkled the cooked sticks with more shredded Parmesan and stuck them in the off oven. My kids dipped them in marinara.... so good!
Delicious way to have tofu. I used Panko bread crumbs since their vegan rather than making my own. I marinated it in bbq sauce before breading it. Because of the bbq sauce I think I could have skipped the vegan mayo step. Anyway great idea. Thanks!
Easy to make and the breading gives it a nice crunchy texture. I used panko breadcrumbs and combined them with some grated Parmesan cheese. Even with the Parmesan, however, the flavor was very bland. It would be worth experimenting with some herbs, spices, flavorings and sauces to improve the taste experience.
Since I know that unless you give something to tofu to give it a flavor, it will be really boring. I used Panko, crispy Italian seasoned bread crumbs and added a bit of lemon juice squeezed over them with a side of red chili spiced fries. It was like fish and chips.
First: I am not vegan, but I am a vegetarian so I used regular olive oil mayo. I added a little siracha sauce to the mayo mixture. Easy recipe to follow, obviously. Served with vegetarian jambalaya and steamed Broccoli, carrots, sugar snap peas and water chestnuts. Yummy!
