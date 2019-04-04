Vegan Breaded Tofu

Easy and tasty breaded tofu recipe. A vegan main dish served with brown rice. It's delicious! I use sprouted tofu, it's better for digestion!

Recipe by ChrissyintheKitchen

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Coat the inside of a 9x13-inch baking dish with olive oil.

  • Stir mayonnaise and water together in a bowl. Place bread crumbs in a separate bowl.

  • Dip tofu slices in the mayonnaise mixture; press tofu into the bread crumbs until fully coated. Place coated tofu in the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until tofu is fully cooked and breading is browned, about 45 minutes.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the breading ingredients. The actual amount of the breading consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
125 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 5.8g; fat 9.6g; sodium 70.1mg. Full Nutrition
