Kibby (Kibby-Bel-Saneeya)

This recipe has been in my family for over 75 years. It's a wonderful Lebanese dish that everyone will love. Even if you have never tried it before, I'm sure you will enjoy!

Recipe by sexxxi_shawty

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
25 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Soak wheat in a bowl of warm water until water is slightly absorbed, about 25 minutes. Drain and squeeze out excess moisture.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 10x14-inch baking dish.

  • Mix soaked wheat, ground beef, onion, lemon juice, cinnamon, salt, and black pepper together in a bowl. Spread mixture in the prepared baking dish; top with butter and pine nuts.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until ground beef is no longer pink, about 25 minutes. Turn on oven's broiler; broil until top is browned, 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
439 calories; protein 27.6g; carbohydrates 27.1g; fat 25.8g; cholesterol 78.6mg; sodium 88.8mg. Full Nutrition
