Kibby (Kibby-Bel-Saneeya)
This recipe has been in my family for over 75 years. It's a wonderful Lebanese dish that everyone will love. Even if you have never tried it before, I'm sure you will enjoy!
This was very good! Our family's recipe is similar, but we use allspice and cumin instead of the cinnamon. I did cut the cinnamon back some, and that worked better for our tastes. This was very easy to make and smelled wonderful while it was baking. The pine nuts sort of 'fell' off the top, but I think if I would've pressed them in a bit that would've fixed that problem, lol. All in all this was tasty and I would make it again! Thanks for sharing. :)
Allspice and cumin is my route too. However, with the sauteed onions and pine nuts I also add steak cut up....better filling. I put one layer of the kibbe, the steak mixture, and then a layer of kibbe on top, seal it, poke little holes in it and pour olive oil on top and bake. It comes out tender and not dry.
I used lamb instead and it turned out very well.
This is my grandmothers recipe except hers isn't as specific with quantities, it's just a pinch of that and a bit of that, etc... So it nice to have some quantities to go by. I grew up with the cinnamon flavors not allspice, etc as other reviewers suggested so I prefer the cinnamon. I grated a medium onion for this so you don't have big chunks in the meat and it needs about a full tsp of salt, maybe more so it's not too bland. Also you should use the lowest fat percentage beef you can find (97%+ is the best). Dip the cooked product in ketchup. Yum! Thanks!
I, too, have eaten this meal since childhood, made by my mother and grandmother. We used cinnamon. I never had a written recipe, so I was happy to find this one. We did one thing differently, which may help with the pine nuts falling off. My mother always divided the mixed meat and pressed half of it into the baking pan and then sprinkled the pine nuts over the meat. Then she spread the rest of the meat on top. The pine nuts were sandwiched between the two layers, thus solving the problem of them falling off.
This recipe came out really good! My parents and I did some changes though: added parsley to taste, replaced the allspice with some Goya seasoning, added a splash of olive oil, and used only 1 and 1/2 tbspoon of cinnamon. We still agreed that the cinnamon was a little strong so we'll try with only 1 next time. We also topped it with walnuts because we didn't have pine nuts, but we'll definitely try them next time! Thanks for sharing!!
I converted to Antiochian Orthodox and got really attached to this dish. But, we always bought it from the women's group at church. Then we moved to an area with mostly Greek food at the church (also delish!). We are so glad to be able to make our own! Thanks!!
