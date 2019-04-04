Cranberry Orange Bread (For Bread Machine)

A sweet cranberry bread with a twist. Super easy bread machine recipe. Excellent when used for French toast.

Recipe by MyVintageModern

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place flour, cranberries, yogurt, warm water, honey, melted butter, yeast, salt, and orange oil in the pan of a bread machine in the order recommended by the manufacturer. Select "light crust" setting; press Start.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
180 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 37.8g; fat 1.5g; cholesterol 3.5mg; sodium 309.7mg. Full Nutrition
