Cranberry Orange Bread (For Bread Machine)
A sweet cranberry bread with a twist. Super easy bread machine recipe. Excellent when used for French toast.
Very nice. For once, I followed the directions to bake in the bread machine and it made for a lovely loaf. However, I'll probably try this in the oven next time--I just prefer oven baked bread. Still, this rose perfectly and baked very well in the bread machine, so it's a great bread for a bread machine. I did modify it slightly and used 1/2 orange juice in place of the water. Delish! Also, a note for anyone using their bread machine for the first or second time . . .if you have a fruit/nut beep, wait to add the craisins until you hear the beep. It works well that way. Thanks for the recipe!Read More
It sank in the middle and feels all rubbery.Read More
This was an excellent recipe, but I went with 4 stars only because I made a few changes. I substituted orange juice for the water and added about 2 tsp. of orange zest. Even with the changes, the orange flavor, although present, was not overly strong. The cranberries chewy and adding a nice tang. Both my husband and I really enjoyed it. I plan to make it for work this week and for Christmas morning. Thanks for the recipe!
Very good when fresh and still warm. Not so much the next day, as with most home baked bread. Used bread flour, subbed o.j. for the water, and the zest of 1 orange for the oil (not gonna go out and get orange oil just for this) the orange flavor came out very nicely. I think leftovers would have made a lovely and unique bread pudding. But my irritation to my family not eating this loaf led me to just toss it. It was good though, not very sweet, and perfect for toast with jam or to make French toast.
Had to make a few substitutions. I only had enough bread flour to make the recipe so I used 3 C. minus 2TB of it. I also didn't have yogurt so I soured 3/4 C. milk with 1 TB of vinegar. I ALSO didn't have any honey, so I used molasses instead. I threw everything in the bread machine at the beginning as directed and it was fantastic. It smells wonderful and tastes great. I will definitely be making this again!
We loved the recipe. I did make a change to it though. When the dough first started mixing, it was very dense. Rather than add milk, I added an egg to fix the consistency. This was a bit too much liquid, so I compensated for that by adding about a 1/4th cup of flour. When the consistency came to a smooth ball in the bread machine, I left it alone. The bread came out perfect and very delicious.
this smells wonderful while baking and tastes even better when iti s done, I added finely chopped pecans to the mix. It has become a favorite bread to give as gifts.
Total failure in my Cuisinart 100 bread machine. All the cranberries and walnuts sunk to the bottom and it did not rise properly. I have made a few other of this type of bread and have used my Cuisinart for five years. I never had a failure like this.
I followed the advice of several reviewers and swapped orange juice for the water in this recipe. Even with that change, there was not enough orange flavor for me in this recipe. The bread came out pleasantly chewy, there was plenty of cranberry flavor, but I'd have preferred more orange flavor.
I made this for the first time today and had a nice slice just now. I did not have orange oil on hand and tried substituting orange extract, but got no orange flavour at all, other than that I made it exactly as stated. The loaf is fairly dense but has a lovely sweet flavour. I will be making this again and making it as gifts!
This is my new go to recipe for our morning sweet bread! It's not overly sweet but just right. I did make several changes.... I used all whole wheat flour (although when I ran out, I've also used a mix of white and wheat). I have tried all kinds fruit and nut mixtures and added cinnamon or butterscotch chips too. I used maple syrup for honey. And added vanilla powder instead of the orange. This time I'm trying coconut oil for the butter. Haven't had a failed attempt yet!
It came out too dense and it did not rise much. My husband and I did not like it. I will not be making this again.
Used the same recipe to make Cranberry Walnut bread. Substituted canola oil for Orange Oil. Added teaspoon of sugar. When the bread machine beeped added Cranberry and Walnuts.. After second kneading of machine, removed dough and finished it by hand. Rolled out, put it in loaf pans, let rise for about 30 minutes then baked in a 350 degree preheated oven for about 25 minutes.
I added 1 more tablespoon of honey and some orange zest. Very easy. Just perfect!
I followed the recipe only as a guide. I used one cup stone ground whole wheat, one cup whole wheat pastry flour, and one cup regular flour, one tablespoon vital wheat gluten, used the zest of one large navel orange instead of the oil, honey as sweetener, about 1/2 cup extra fruit, which in my case was dried cranberries, cherries, and raisins. Also used plain soy milk instead of water. Took it to work and everybody raved, it didn't last long.
Really easy and very good. I had a little trouble with a raw spot in the bread but this was only the second time I have used the bread machine so unwilling to attribute to the directions (also we are in Colorado so I probably was supposed to do something about that as well). My 16 year old loved it and she is a sweet nut so that says something about the taste. Thanks (and I'll figure out the high altitude thing for next time).
added 2 tablespoons of OJ
1st day bread was ok but second terrible in my experience I never used yogurt in this kind of bread and will not again but thought I'd try something new with a cran Orange recipe
Based on the reviews, I made some changes. I used the zest and juice from jtwo oranges. The juice replaced the water called for in the recipe. I used a small cup of yogurt and added water to make the required amount. On the 3rd time I made this, I added about 1/2 tsp. of cinnamon and I used the dough setting on my bread machine and baked in the oven. We really like this bread, but be warned, it is a dense bread. Really good toasted with orange marmalade. I will use it for French Toast next time I make it.
Excellent! Great toasted, french toast or bread pudding. I was out of honey, needed to use agave. Definitely will make again.
Great recipe! Made it as directed save for a substitution of bread machine yeast and bread flour. Turned out perfectly.
This is a good bread, however not super-special. I followed it to the letter, and I'd make it again, but I might add almond extract next time around.
