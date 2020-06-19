Chinese Five-Spice Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Delicious, chewy oatmeal raisin cookies with a surprise little kick! Everyone will want to know the secret ingredient.

Recipe by LisaW

prep:

15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
48
48
Yield:
4 dozen cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Soak raisins in a bowl of warm water until plump, about 30 minutes. Drain and pat raisins dry with a towel.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Beat butter and both sugars with an electric mixer in a large bowl until smooth. Beat the first egg into the butter until completely blended; beat vanilla extract in with the second egg.

  • Combine oats, flour, walnuts, coconut, five-spice powder, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt in a large bowl. Stir egg mixture into oat mixture until well mixed. Fold in raisins and mix until just incorporated.

  • Drop rounded spoonfuls of dough 2 inches apart onto ungreased baking sheets.

  • Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, 12 to 15 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Chinese Five Spice is typically a blend of anise, clove, ginger, fennel seed, and cinnamon. You can find recipes to make your own, or buy it packaged in the Asian section of your supermarket.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
129 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 17.6g; fat 6.2g; cholesterol 17.9mg; sodium 68.8mg. Full Nutrition
