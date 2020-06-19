Grandmother's Oatmeal Coconut Cookies

98 Ratings
  • 5 73
  • 4 19
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

My grandmother used to always make these oatmeal cookies that have Rice Krispies and coconut when we went to visit. They are the best oatmeal cookie you'll ever eat!

By JULES2JEWELS

Gallery
12 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
50
Yield:
100 small cookies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

50
Original recipe yields 50 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Beat brown sugar, white sugar, and butter together with an electric mixer in a large bowl until smooth. Add 1 egg one at a time, allowing the first egg to blend into butter mixture before adding the next egg with vanilla.

  • Stir flour, baking soda, salt, and baking powder together in a bowl. Beat into butter mixture until just incorporated into a dough. Fold oats, crispy rice cereal, and coconut into dough; mixing just enough to evenly combine.

  • Drop cookie dough by teaspoonful onto baking sheets.

  • Bake in preheated oven until browned, 8 to 9 minutes. Cool cookies slightly on baking sheets before moving to cooling racks to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
101 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 16.7g; fat 3.5g; cholesterol 13.9mg; sodium 85.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/17/2022