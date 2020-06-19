Grandmother's Oatmeal Coconut Cookies
My grandmother used to always make these oatmeal cookies that have Rice Krispies and coconut when we went to visit. They are the best oatmeal cookie you'll ever eat!
Jules2Jewels You are lucky your grandmother made these for you. We really liked them. A nice coconutty chew and a little crisp on the edge is just the way I like them. I threw a few butterscotch chips in the last batch, thought they were great with and without. Baking for 9 minutes worked perfectly for meRead More
They were to thin, too sweet and too greasy.Read More
Jules2Jewels You are lucky your grandmother made these for you. We really liked them. A nice coconutty chew and a little crisp on the edge is just the way I like them. I threw a few butterscotch chips in the last batch, thought they were great with and without. Baking for 9 minutes worked perfectly for me
I used 1/4 cup less of both sugars as other reviews mentioned, added 1/4 tsp extra of baking powder, and chilled for about 30 minutes before baking. These were exactly what I was looking for, like a Ranger cookie! Shared some with a friend and neighbor, even after seveal days the cookies that were left were still soft. My new favorite!
They cookies were good. We went directly off this recipe. However, they did end up very thin... Which is not what I had expected by looking at the picture on this recipe.
unbelievable... so delicious. My kids say "best cookies ever!" ( if they only knew coconut are in them!)
Every once in a while you find a recipe that you absolutely love. For me, this is one of those recipes. I was afraid it would be too sweet, but it was just perfect. The only change I made was to increase the baking time because I love cookies that have a little crunch. Thanks for sharing your Grandmother’s recipe.
This was awesome. I followed the recipe exactly and these little guys turned out perfectly. I'm a sucker for rice krispies in desert-form, so their addition was original and necessary. This is my default cookie recipe now. Thanks to the original poster.
Good recipe. I did not add the white sugar, the recipe turned out good, and was plenty sweet. I added about 1/2 cup of chocolate chips. Will make it again.
I've looked for this recipe but never could find it. My mother made them in the 40's. I have to tweet the recipe for high altitude so not as much sugar and a little more flour or they spread too much and are way too thin. Thanks very much for the recipe. I'll make them today
My mom always made a recipe similar to this. My cookies are not flat and greasy at all. I'm giving 4 stars because this recipe needs more oats and Rice Krispies. I think my moms recipe is 5-star. ;) My mom's recipe uses 1 cup Crisco, equal amounts of sugars (1 cup), 1 tsp of baking soda (no baking powder), 1 tsp vanilla (rather than 1 TB) and 2 cups each oats and Rice Krispies. The other listed ingredients were the same. I love these. I have to smoosh the dough together, as it's dense and can fall apart a little. I like them crunchy, so 10-12 min on 350 is about perfect. I posted a picture of how mine turn out. They definitely look different than all the others. ;)
Loved these! I did change the reciepe to be a be more kid friendly (2 1/2 cups of sugar to 2cups flour is ALOT of sugar) i used 1 1/2 cups raw sugar instead and added an extra cup of flour and turned out just as chewy and yummy :)
So moist and chewy. Great recipe.
It was so good, probably one of my favouritest recipes ever! Definitely will be making more of these cookies in the future. The only problem I had was that they needed to cook a bit longer
This recipe is fantastic! I only put in 1 cup of brown and 1 cup of white sugar (ran out of brown), but the recipe was lots sweet enough. I also pre-toasted my coconut in the oven before adding to the cookie dough. Cooking time seemed okay. Thanks for the recipe. (I added chocolate chips and raisins to the dough, and this still turned out great.
I made this as described, turned out way too thin. It didn't look thin before baking, however, they spread way big! I suggest you place rather small ball on the cooking sheet, perhaps less than 1 TB size with 2" apart. I did generous amount with a rule of thumb 2", and they all joined together!! Also too sticky to the baking sheet however the dough was soft, therefore a lot work to get them off the baking sheet! A lot of cookies were not presentable to my guest tonight, so I felt waste good amount of cookie dough. Something has to be adjusted, amount of flour or liquid. Also it look approx 12 min to be cooked, longer than 9 min. However, the taste was good. I liked the coconut texture with a bit of crunchiness.
This is my favourite oatmeal cookie recipe. The chewy coconut and the crunch of the rice krispies together give these cookies a nice texture. I made it exactly as written. It was the right amount of sweetness, they were a little bit thin, but still great.
This recipe is oddly similar to the well known ranger cookies with 2 very important things missing; an extra cup of Rice Krispies and an extra cup of oats. These were very thin as others have mentioned.
all brown sugar and all oatmeal 1 tablespoon vanilla and 1/4 teaspoon almond extract
I loved the sound of this recipe and read all the trouble shooting ideas so I used 3 cups of flour and I used only 1cup of each of the sugars. I don't buy rice crispies so I omitted these. I also added 1cup of craisins and toasted my coconut. With these additions I baked them for 12 minutes and they came out perfect. Thank you for this recipe.
This is a good recipe if you like greasy, flat, very sweet cookies. I am amazed there are so many good reviews. : (
I will make them again, saved to my favs. But I did decrease the sugars by about a 1/4 c. each. And CHILL them before you put them in the oven, makes them so they do not spread so much. And make sure your butter is not melted, just barely softened.
Warning! This cookie dough is too thin! After I baked the first tray, I added flour & oatmeal to the dough. I also shaped the cookies and rolled them in flour. These cookies were much better. We enjoyed the cookies and they had nice flavour. I will make them again, BUT I will add flour.
These cookies are wonderful with a chewy caramel taste. What an awesome recipe for your grandmother to hand down to you. My children love them and so do I. These will become my new "go to" oatmeal cookie recipe. The center is soft when they come out of the oven so definitely let them cool a little on the baking sheet before removing.
Ridiculously good... only thing I did different was added chocolate chips but these cookies would be heavenly either way. Amazing cookies....
Awesome cookies!
This recipe is really, really good! I love them with rice crispies; however, I have an old recipe that calls for crushed corn flakes instead. I've made this recipe changing the rice crispies for the corn flakes and I think I prefer them. The crunch of the corn flakes with oatmeal and coconut............yum!
Yummy!!!!!! Big hit but I added cocoa krispies in place of plain rice krispies to add some chocolate in there and they were delicious!!!!
On half of the batch I added chocolate chips , both versions are delicious.
Theses were good
I added raisens and walnuts. Can't stay out of the cookie jar. They are the best oatmeal cookies ever! Thank you for the recipe!!
These are awesome. I cut back on the sugar and added a bit more flour for our altitude. Hubby said they are additive. My new favorite go to cookie.
Made them with unsweetened coconut and they were great. Will definitely bake them again.
Awesome! I made these with a few changes. First I doubled the batter because that wouldnt have been nearly enough for my son and his friends lol. I used unsweeetened coconut because this recipe already had enough sugar. I also added a 10 oz jar of lemon curd simply because I didnt know what else to do with it....WINNER!!!!! this will be my new favorite cookie recipe.
I added 2 tbls of honey to make it perfection!!
These are the best cookies ever! No changes needed. Can't change perfection!
So yummy! I didn't deviate from the recipe at all and these cookies were great! Next time, and there will be a next time!, I'll add some chocolate chips and/or nuts. Grandma knows best!!!
Very good...I substituted coconut with chocolate and butterscotch chips.
Amazing! I took the other reviewers advice and put 1/4 cup less of each sugar. I also used sweetened shredded coconut as I wasn't sure which to buy. Put the dough in the fridge for 45 minutes and the next baked. Soooooo goood!!!!!
This recipe is one of my family's all-time favorites. I didn't change a thing. They disappear very quickly, and they beg for more. Delicious!
These are the most delicious cookies ever -- even my daughter, who swears she doesn't like coconut, loved these and couldn't stay away! They didn't last long in our house as the whole family enjoyed them immensely. I made the recipe as written.
8 minutes plus two minutes on top rack Added chocolate chips
one of my favorite cookies ever!
Really good cookie. Wonderful texture. Definitely a keeper. I will decrease the white sugar next time.
Crispy, chewy, sweet cookie. Cooking time was longer, 15 minutes.
Very delicious! Crispy on the outside yet chewy on the inside. I would make them again. I made them with Uncle Bob's Red Mill Gluten-free 1-1 flour substitute and I don't think you would ever guess they are gluten-free. The first time I made them I must have put in too much butter or something because they spread out everywhere and had to be broken into pieces to enjoy, but in subsequent attempts they turned out perfect and are my new favorite cookie! Everyone I have shared them with asks for the recipe. Thanks Grandmother!
These were a hit . So yummy! Everyone loved them!
Chewy, Soft & the Rice Krispies give that soft crunch. Didn’t have oatmeal substituted for instant individual packages works great. Also like this over other recipes calls for 1 cup of oatmeal not 2.
These are yummy cookies! I found that baking one sheet of cookies at a time helped to keep them from spreading out. When I make them again, I'll reduce the amount of sugar and add a little extra flour - just because I don't need them to be that sweet, and because I like my cookies a little less thin.
Very tasty but flat,abit too sweet
Very Yummy!
Fantastic cookies! I made these cookies exactly how the recipe is ......plus added 1.5c sea salt caramel chips! ....best cookies ever!! Soft and chewy with a little crisp at the edges.....sooo good! Just like Grandma makes!
I put raisins in some. I do prefer them with raisins. They are a little sweet,as I should have listen to the reviews
Stuck to the recipe because grandma knows best!
I made these cookies for a luau potluck. They came out delicious. I brought home an empty dish. This recipe is a family favorite.
Very good. I baked them for 9 1/2 minutes.
The BEST ever oatmeal coconut cookies!!!! My boyfriend wanted oatmeal coconut cookies for a Christmas , sooo I made them using Christmas coloured rice crispies! They were a big hit with EVERYONE! I too reduced the sugar as our first batch we found too sweet.
I like it, I think it needs 1/2tsp of baking soda, and 1tsp of baking powder. It will reduce to bite in the after taste
Mine turned out perfect! Mouthwatering goodness! The best I have ever baked!
I've been searching for a recipe like the ranger cookies my grandmother made!!! Thanks so much for sharing. I did what another person did and doubled the rice crispies and coconut. I kept the rest the same. They turned out beautifully. I baked them at 360 for exactly 10 minutes. They may not look done but if you let them set a bit before putting them on a rack they are perfect...crispy on the edges and moist in the middle.
I followed it exactly. Super easy, quite sweet, will reduce both sugars next time. Made at least 5 dozen decent sized cookies. Recommend this recipe! Nancy
I substituted half unsalted butter and half coconut oil for the fat.
I was looking for a receipe with Rice crispy's and found this one , I made them and they are delicious and I would make them again.
I made these cookies for a family friend for his birthday. But, rather than the cookies actually being a present for him, it was more of an excuse just so I could try out this awesome recipe. I have never thought of putting rice krispies in a cookies, let alone with oats and coconut, before and I was surprised to find that this recipe was a hit. They do come out thin, but I think that is a factor of what makes them so delicious. I used whole-wheat flour simply because I just ran out of all-purpose flour and was too lazy to run to the store, and they tasted just fine.
they turned out amazing! followed recipe exactly as is. But I didn't have 1Cup of chocolate chips, so I used whatever I had and added 1/4 Graham cracker crumbs...My mother found them really good but too sweet, everyone else seemed to think they were good as they are. they are soooo good! 5/5*
Mmmmm- great as is- great with addition of butterscotch chips.
Tastes good but I found dough too crumbly to work with. Either needs more fat or less oats/coconut/rice crispies. The dough was sort before those were added.
So good! I made these as written except I did them dairy free by replacing the butter with a red palm and coconut oil shortening. They were excellent and got gobbled quickly by the family. I loved the crunch of the rice krispies - very different.
Two thumbs up! These are delicious cookies! I love the way they spread out so they are a bit thin. They are crunchy outside and chewy inside. Perfection! Unfortunately I didn't have coconut so I put in a little more Rice Cereal. Also I reduced the brown sugar and the white sugar by 1/4 cup each. They were still sweet enough and I may even reduce the sugars a bit more next time. These were exactly what I was looking for.
Wonderful cookie! Nice crunch and texture.
I didn't have any rice cereal on hand so I doubled up on the oats (2 cups total) and cut the brown sugar down to 1 cup and they turned out great!! They have a great flavour to them from the coconut. Thanks for the recipe, I am definitely making these again!
I made these 2 nights ago for my kids water Polo team. They were such a hit, everyone asked for them again! So, I just made another batch for tonight! I wasn't sure how they'd go over with teenagers, was very surprised!
This has become my family's favorite cookie. It's flavorful, crunchy and not too sweet. Reminds me of the Oatmeal cookies my mom used to make in the 60's.
Fantastic! Added choc chips to half the dough and turned out fabulous.
Delicious! Amazing texture. I used *sweetened* flaked coconut, so I decided to only add 1/4 cup white sugar instead of 1 cup. I'll probably leave out the white sugar altogether next time because it was plenty sweet.
Fantastic cookie. The middle of the cookie is chewy and soft with a little give (thanks to the brown sugar and coconut) and the edges turn out a little crispy. I made the recipe exactly as described with one exception - I allowed the cookies to rest on the sheet pans for 8 minutes versus 2-3 minutes. I found that this longer time helped the cookies set-up properly because after 9 minutes in the oven when you pull the cookies out - the middle of the cookie appears ever so slightly wiggly/raw. The cooling down on the warm sheet pan allows for the middle to set properly and develops the "crispness" on the underside of the cookie. My cookies did not turn out too flat, but they definitely were not "puffy". I would definitely make these again!
If my husband likes them, who rarely eats cookies, I know they're good.
Great cookie for chewiness and just a bit of crisp around the edges, but the flavor just didn't quite do it for us
Delicious! Crispy with a chewy center. I added 1 more cup of rice krispies and 1/2 cup of flour. Baked them 10 minutes.
These are amazing! Everybody loves these amazing cookies. I do use slightly less sugar (1 cup brown and 3/4 white seems to be enough for me) I think they would be great with added cocoa, or white chocolate chips, or other goodies- I'll be trying a few variations! But they are terrific as is. I do not have trouble with them spreading too much but I use the smaller, instant type oats and slightly less sugar, and my 1 TBS cookie dough schoop and do not flatten the balls at all. (when I use my cookie scoop the recipe makes about 70 cookies)
We love these cookies!!! They are delicious and not too sweet. I added 1 cup of creamy honey peanut butter and it is a great compliment!
The taste was just like my grandma made back in the 60s. I will make these again, but since they spread badly during baking, I will 1) add two tablespoons of flour and 2) chill the dough before baking. If I could get them to look like the photo, they'd be a definite five-star in my book!
These cookies are delicious. Chewy with a nice crunch. It made about 36 to 40, but we made them a little bigger. They did spread out some and were not as thick as the pic. That's just the way we like them.....as did everyone else!
We loved these cookies. They were crisp and chewy.
These worked out great. Not flat (I dropped by balls rather than flattening). I used Special K instead of rice krispies. Kid approved.
These cookies were pretty good. We were out of vanilla but they still turned out fine. They had the taste and texture I was going for. They didn't look very good coming out of the oven and I had to cut off the edges, but after that they looked good. My whole family loved them and so did I! Coconut cookies are difficult so, nice job!
I added macadamia nuts, so yummy!!
Took much longer to cook- maybe because of high altitude. Could use less brown sugar.
What a wonderful cookie! My family loved them! I did add some dark chocolate chips to the batter and those were preferred over the plain ones.
This recipe is amazing! I took the advice of others and cut back on the sugars and added more cereal. I love this recipe and will be making it again and again!
My new favourite cookie! Soo easy to make and very YUMMY! :D (Used chocolate puffed rice cereal!)
