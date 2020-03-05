Gran's Date Bars

Rating: 4.5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is one of my favorite recipes handed down from my grandmother; hands down it makes the best date bar that I have ever had. Enjoy!

By cherie

prep:
15 mins
cook:
33 mins
total:
48 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bring dates and water to a boil in a saucepan over medium heat. Reduce heat; simmer and stir until thick, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla extract.

  • Combine oats, flour, brown sugar, walnuts, salt, and baking soda in a large bowl. Add melted butter; mix until blended.

  • Pour 2/3 of the oat mixture into an 8-inch square baking dish, pressing over the bottom and sides. Spread the date mixture over the oats; crumble remaining oat mixture evenly on top. Press down lightly.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden, about 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
265 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 38.6g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 22.9mg; sodium 234.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Reviews:
Kim's Cooking Now
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
04/19/2018
These were really tasty. A little crumbly but tasty! They remind me of a date bar that my Mom made when I was a kid. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Kathy
Rating: 5 stars
11/19/2020
I’ve made this twice now and didn’t need to change a thing. Delicious! Read More
Karen Hardway
Rating: 4 stars
05/07/2021
Great flavor recipe and easy to make. Only negative remark: the size of pan required. I used a 9 x 13 and could have had more date filling. Read More
kwilding58
Rating: 5 stars
10/10/2021
Similar to my Grandmas recipe that I can’t locate I used fresh figs from my tree instead of dates, very good ! Read More
