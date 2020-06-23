Best King Ranch Ever

I've been using this recipe for years but I always add a chopped green or red pepper and substitute the hot Rotel tomatoes since we like things a little spicier. Sometimes I use chopped jalapenos instead of the green chilis for some added heat. You can also use flour tortillas instead of corn and it's just as good, maybe even better since the corn tortillas can be a bit tough sometimes. You can also substitute cream of celery soup which I often do when I don't have cream of chicken. It's a very flexible recipe. My family has enjoyed this recipe for years.
Easy delicious made a couple small changes due to lack of ingredients in pantry -- but came out great. Served with Frito Scoops on the side.
This was VERY good... in fact before I could get a chance to plate everyone's dinner, my hungry husband grabbed a plate and I got a thumbs up. Now... the only critique I have is that it should probably be cooked a little longer, or the onions should be cooked with the chicken because they weren't quite fully cooked when we ate them. The only variant I did from this recipe was sprinkle a small layer of cheese in between my layers (think lasagna) But a GREAT recipe that had my husband stuffing himself until he couldn't eat anymore, and I had 2 plates, myself!
I don't know what I expected but this was really good. I didn't expect it to be that good. Thanks. I might cook the onions and mixture a little bit next time...but there will definitely be a next time.
great for a go too King Ranch Chicken. Easiest one I have made but taste as good as the Southern Living one I have been making for years that is a lot more involved!
This was amazing. We actually fought over the leftovers. I made exactly as stated above except I used some leftover thighs and legs that needed to be used. I also baked maybe ten minutes longer just because when I checked it wasn't yet bubbly and the cheese wasn't completely melted. I will be making again. The peppers in the tomatoes and also the can of them didn't add that much spice. It was just a mold heat.
I love this casserole but I felt like the amounts were off. I use half that amount of chicken and more tortillas. Kind of make it your own using these yummy ingredients. I dont add the extra chilis
My mom made this occasionally and used tortilla chips instead for a crunchy effect which was great. Always have loved this dish!
I have made this several times and the only thing I do differently is I put my chicken breast in the crockpot and put it on high for 4 hours. I then shred it with a fork and then mix it with everything. Saves me time.