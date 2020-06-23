Best King Ranch Ever

Rating: 4.46 stars
46 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 31
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

A family staple meal that has been in the monthly rotation for several years now and is still asked for quite often. This is great either served with refried beans and chips as a Mexican dish or with corn and steamed green beans as a casserole.

By razzchick

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix chicken, cream of chicken soup, cream of mushroom soup, diced tomatoes with green chiles and juice, chicken broth, onion, and canned green chiles together in a bowl, stirring until thoroughly combined.

  • Place 1/3 of the tortilla strips in a layer into the bottom of a 9x13-inch baking dish; top with 1/3 of the chicken mixture. Repeat layers twice more; sprinkle Monterey Jack cheese on top of the casserole.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is golden brown and casserole is bubbling, 20 to 25 minutes. If casserole is still slightly runny, let stand 5 to 10 minutes until firm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
293 calories; protein 22.6g; carbohydrates 17.2g; fat 14.9g; cholesterol 61.7mg; sodium 1048mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (50)

Most helpful positive review

Spinmom
Rating: 5 stars
02/25/2013
I've been using this recipe for years but I always add a chopped green or red pepper and substitute the hot Rotel tomatoes since we like things a little spicier. Sometimes I use chopped jalapenos instead of the green chilis for some added heat. You can also use flour tortillas instead of corn and it's just as good, maybe even better since the corn tortillas can be a bit tough sometimes. You can also substitute cream of celery soup which I often do when I don't have cream of chicken. It's a very flexible recipe. My family has enjoyed this recipe for years. Read More
Helpful
(22)

Most helpful critical review

Carol Keller
Rating: 3 stars
12/12/2016
I love this casserole but I felt like the amounts were off. I use half that amount of chicken and more tortillas. Kind of make it your own using these yummy ingredients. I dont add the extra chilis Read More
Helpful
(5)
Lindy
Rating: 5 stars
02/24/2013
Easy delicious made a couple small changes due to lack of ingredients in pantry -- but came out great. Served with Frito Scoops on the side. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Amanda Caswell
Rating: 4 stars
08/01/2013
This was VERY good... in fact before I could get a chance to plate everyone's dinner, my hungry husband grabbed a plate and I got a thumbs up. Now... the only critique I have is that it should probably be cooked a little longer, or the onions should be cooked with the chicken because they weren't quite fully cooked when we ate them. The only variant I did from this recipe was sprinkle a small layer of cheese in between my layers (think lasagna) But a GREAT recipe that had my husband stuffing himself until he couldn't eat anymore, and I had 2 plates, myself! Read More
Helpful
(12)
huskerfan
Rating: 5 stars
03/05/2013
I don't know what I expected but this was really good. I didn't expect it to be that good. Thanks. I might cook the onions and mixture a little bit next time...but there will definitely be a next time. Read More
Helpful
(9)
hondaheine
Rating: 5 stars
01/20/2014
great for a go too King Ranch Chicken. Easiest one I have made but taste as good as the Southern Living one I have been making for years that is a lot more involved! Read More
Helpful
(7)
coleebear
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2013
This was amazing. We actually fought over the leftovers. I made exactly as stated above except I used some leftover thighs and legs that needed to be used. I also baked maybe ten minutes longer just because when I checked it wasn't yet bubbly and the cheese wasn't completely melted. I will be making again. The peppers in the tomatoes and also the can of them didn't add that much spice. It was just a mold heat. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Carol Keller
Rating: 3 stars
12/11/2016
I love this casserole but I felt like the amounts were off. I use half that amount of chicken and more tortillas. Kind of make it your own using these yummy ingredients. I dont add the extra chilis Read More
Helpful
(5)
angelia rose
Rating: 5 stars
11/20/2013
My mom made this occasionally and used tortilla chips instead for a crunchy effect which was great. Always have loved this dish! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Rebecca Ross
Rating: 5 stars
03/11/2015
I have made this several times and the only thing I do differently is I put my chicken breast in the crockpot and put it on high for 4 hours. I then shred it with a fork and then mix it with everything. Saves me time. Read More
Helpful
(2)
More Reviews
