Buttermilk Banana Pancakes

Rating: 4.42 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

These delicious banana-buttermilk pancakes use whole wheat flour combined with soy flour to make them light and fluffy. Try adding cocoa powder or cinnamon and nutmeg for more flavor.

By TicklingYourTastebuds

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine whole wheat flour, all-purpose flour, soy flour, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a large mixing bowl. Whisk buttermilk and egg whites into the flour mixture until no clumps remain in the resulting batter; add mashed bananas and mix well.

  • Place a large non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add 1/4 teaspoon oil to the hot skillet; tilt skillet to coat cooking surface in oil. Ladle about 1/4 cup batter into the skillet. Cook until tiny air bubbles form on top, 2 to 5 minutes; turn and continue cooking until the bottom is browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Repeat with remaining oil and batter. Keep finished pancakes warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
250 calories; protein 9.8g; carbohydrates 47.2g; fat 3.7g; cholesterol 2.5mg; sodium 383.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (12)

Most helpful positive review

Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
02/20/2013
I only made one substitution--I used 1/4 cup ground oatmeal instead of soy flour only because I did not have soy flour on hand. I did not use the oil to cook the pancakes in because I used my nonstick tabletop griddle. These pancakes cooked up flat but the flavor was fantastic. I served them with a homemade maple-vanilla pancake syrup. Both kids asked me to make these again tomorrow--they ate every single one of these. I think these would be just right with a touch more baking soda. NOTE: I got SIX medium sized pancakes from one recipe. Read More
Most helpful critical review

ReneePaj
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
04/07/2013
My family liked these pancakes. I doubled the recipe and got about 16 cakes from 1/4cup batter per cake. I did not double the amount of sugar I used half all purpose flour and half whole wheat pastry flour (no soy flour) and added dash of fresh ground nutmeg. I also used two whole eggs instead of egg whites. Be careful because of all the brown sugar and natural sugar from the bananas these have a tendency to brown very quickly. Read More
Reviews:
Helpful
ai chan
Rating: 4 stars
09/02/2018
There is another buttermilk pancake recipe that is similar and I make the buttermilk myself since I buy raw milk all the time. I modified the batter by adding buckwheat flour. I used 3 good size overripe bananas. Added vanilla used 2 eggs.I covered the pan while cooking. They came out fluffy and moist. Read More
Tammy Lynn
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/18/2016
I thought these were really delicious pancakes. I made them with the soy flour. I don't like overly sweet pancakes since syrup goes on top anyway so I cut the brown sugar in half; that was perfect. I upped the baking powder to 3/4 tsp; they were not flat at all. I used one whole egg instead of two whites. My only issue was that they did have a tendency to brown quickly and looked like they would burn. I cooked them on med low heat. Even the ones that looked overcooked tasted great. I'd really like to make these again! Read More
aliciabiggs
Rating: 5 stars
01/12/2018
I absolutely love these. I substituted the soy flour for all purpose and the eggs for flax seed/water mixture plus almond milk instead of dairy. Basically I made them vegan. I also kept the brown sugar as is and added about 1 teaspoon of cinnamon and they were so amazing I didn t need any syrup! Now that s a first for me! This is now my go to recipe for banana pancakes for life! Read More
sandi
Rating: 5 stars
03/20/2019
I had no soy flour so just increased white flour. Turned out great. Read More
Bonny Bain
Rating: 4 stars
08/30/2020
Didn’t have soy flour so I used ww pastry flour (next time I’ll try oatmeal as someone else posted). The batter was extremely thin so I added almost a 1/2 cup more flour. Added cinnamon and would have used vanilla but didn’t have any, also added walnuts. Very good banana-y flavor. Will make again. Read More
Wayne
Rating: 5 stars
08/25/2020
I thought this was a great recipe especially to use over ripe bananas. It was so quick that I made it while the bacon was cooking. I did make a few changes to simplify it: I used 1 cup of AP flour instead of combining several types and I used 2 whole eggs instead of egg whites. I did add vanilla and doubled the baking powder and soda as had been suggested by other reviews. I did not have any trouble with them over browning as some people had. I have never liked pancakes as just too bland, but these were light and cake like and great flavor. I think I'll add an extra banana next time, though. Read More
londonlinn
Rating: 5 stars
04/05/2018
A lovely way to use up ripe bananas and make grandkids happy Read More
