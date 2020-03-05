Buttermilk Banana Pancakes

1 of 12

Rating: 5 stars I only made one substitution--I used 1/4 cup ground oatmeal instead of soy flour only because I did not have soy flour on hand. I did not use the oil to cook the pancakes in because I used my nonstick tabletop griddle. These pancakes cooked up flat but the flavor was fantastic. I served them with a homemade maple-vanilla pancake syrup. Both kids asked me to make these again tomorrow--they ate every single one of these. I think these would be just right with a touch more baking soda. NOTE: I got SIX medium sized pancakes from one recipe. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars There is another buttermilk pancake recipe that is similar and I make the buttermilk myself since I buy raw milk all the time. I modified the batter by adding buckwheat flour. I used 3 good size overripe bananas. Added vanilla used 2 eggs.I covered the pan while cooking. They came out fluffy and moist. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I thought these were really delicious pancakes. I made them with the soy flour. I don't like overly sweet pancakes since syrup goes on top anyway so I cut the brown sugar in half; that was perfect. I upped the baking powder to 3/4 tsp; they were not flat at all. I used one whole egg instead of two whites. My only issue was that they did have a tendency to brown quickly and looked like they would burn. I cooked them on med low heat. Even the ones that looked overcooked tasted great. I'd really like to make these again! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I absolutely love these. I substituted the soy flour for all purpose and the eggs for flax seed/water mixture plus almond milk instead of dairy. Basically I made them vegan. I also kept the brown sugar as is and added about 1 teaspoon of cinnamon and they were so amazing I didn t need any syrup! Now that s a first for me! This is now my go to recipe for banana pancakes for life!

Rating: 3 stars My family liked these pancakes. I doubled the recipe and got about 16 cakes from 1/4cup batter per cake. I did not double the amount of sugar I used half all purpose flour and half whole wheat pastry flour (no soy flour) and added dash of fresh ground nutmeg. I also used two whole eggs instead of egg whites. Be careful because of all the brown sugar and natural sugar from the bananas these have a tendency to brown very quickly.

Rating: 5 stars I had no soy flour so just increased white flour. Turned out great.

Rating: 4 stars Didn’t have soy flour so I used ww pastry flour (next time I’ll try oatmeal as someone else posted). The batter was extremely thin so I added almost a 1/2 cup more flour. Added cinnamon and would have used vanilla but didn’t have any, also added walnuts. Very good banana-y flavor. Will make again.

Rating: 5 stars I thought this was a great recipe especially to use over ripe bananas. It was so quick that I made it while the bacon was cooking. I did make a few changes to simplify it: I used 1 cup of AP flour instead of combining several types and I used 2 whole eggs instead of egg whites. I did add vanilla and doubled the baking powder and soda as had been suggested by other reviews. I did not have any trouble with them over browning as some people had. I have never liked pancakes as just too bland, but these were light and cake like and great flavor. I think I'll add an extra banana next time, though.