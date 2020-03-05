Beef Lo Mein

1 of 181

Rating: 5 stars I will NEVER purchase beef lo mien from any restaurant ever again. This recipe is delicious. I was worried about using flank steak but it is perfect for this recipe. I doubled the sauce, and cooked the veges in half of it as another reviewer suggested. I BBQ 'd the steak before slicing it up and tossed it in at the end. I used gluten free spaghetti for a more authentic rice noodle taste without breaking the bank. As far as vegetables go, snopeas, shredded carrots, sliced onion and button mushroom were used. This recipe is a home run in my book. I will be making it often. Helpful (68)

Rating: 4 stars I did not want to overcook the veggies, so I removed them from the skillet before I browned the beef. This has nice flavor, but the one criticism that I have is that it was a tad on the dry side. The spaghetti really soaked up the sauce, so the next time I would increase that by at least half and, perhaps, even double it. I used sliced bell peppers, sliced baby bok choy, julienned carrots, vertically-sliced red onion, and snow pea pods for the vegetable blend, and it worked out well. This is a lot of pasta for 4 servings, and depending on what else you serve with it, it may be 6 servings. We enjoyed and will make again. Helpful (36)

Rating: 3 stars I tried this using the oils and spices in the recipe but used hot sesame oil which gives more schecuan kick. Essential veggies to use are bok choy, black mushrooms, and water chestnuts...and diced scallions added just a minute or two before finishing the dish. I also always use fresh lo mein noodles from an Asian grocery - spaghetti has the wrong texture for this dish. Helpful (31)

Rating: 4 stars Super recipe! A little too much oyster sauce for me but overall it was fantastic! Also I used shirataki noodles to save calories. Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars This was wonderful. I did double the sauce as recommended by others and I didn't have any peanut oil so I used olive oil to saute the veggies. I also used left over flank steak from the night before and put it in with the noodles right at the end. Turned out great the only complaint was that maybe I could make it a little less spicy but that is each to their own...Thanks for sharing! Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars This is a simply amazing recipe to make! I absolutely loved it and so did the rest of my family. Something I think really improves the dish is to marinate and cook your meat ahead of time that way when you actually cook you can just throw everything in the pan nice and quick. Overall I would totally recommend this recipe to anyone especially if you like pasta and stirfry. ?? Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars This was really good. I didn't do the noodles. I made it for the kids & my son prefers rice, so I made it as a stir fry and served it over rice. I used a bag of stir fry veggies from the store. It was probably closer to 2 cups than 4. I also used chicken tenders rather than steak. So this is a very forgiving recipe. It was really good! The sauce is awesome. I don't know what "asian chile paste with garlic" is so I used sirracha (about 1/2 Tbsp) and cut back on the oyster sauce (1/2 - 3/4 Tbsp) - since it was for the kids. The sauce is really good. Very flavorful. It was a hit! I'll definitely be making this again (and probably I'll end up making it on a regular basis). Look forward to trying it with noodles - but I'd certainly double the sauce if I do. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars This was a hit! My guys loved it. After reading reviews I made 1 1/2 times the sauce and just a bit less of the oyster and chili garlic paste. Stir fried the meat in the oil and garlic before adding veges. I also used rice noodles. Thanks for a wonderful delicious Beef Lo Mein recipe definitely a keeper. Helpful (13)