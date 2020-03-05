Beef Lo Mein

Rating: 4.6 stars
164 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 116
  • 4 star values: 36
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 1

I couldn't find a good lo mein recipe on here, so I'm posting mine. I made it this week and my roommate and I agreed that it was possibly the best that we've ever had.

By Rachel Swiger-Imhoff

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook spaghetti in the boiling water until cooked through but firm to the bite, about 12 minutes; drain and transfer to a large bowl. Drizzle sesame oil over the spaghetti; toss to coat. Place a plate atop the bowl to keep the noodles warm.

  • Heat peanut oil in a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir garlic and ginger in hot oil until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add mixed vegetables to the skillet; cook and stir until slightly tender, about 3 minutes. Stir flank steak into the vegetable mixture; cook and stir until the beef is cooked through, about 5 minutes.

  • Mix soy sauce, brown sugar, oyster sauce, and chile paste together in a small bowl; pour over the spaghetti. Dump spaghetti and sauce mixture into the wok with the vegetables and steak; cook and stir until the spaghetti is hot, 2 to 3 minutes.

Cook's Note:

I added a small package of sliced mushrooms, a shredded broccoli, carrots, cabbage mix (coleslaw mix) and snap peas, but you can pretty much add whatever veggies you like. About 4 to 5 cups of veggies is a good amount.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
519 calories; protein 26.3g; carbohydrates 72.8g; fat 15g; cholesterol 35.6mg; sodium 573.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (181)

Most helpful positive review

Sugar eve
Rating: 5 stars
07/29/2014
I will NEVER purchase beef lo mien from any restaurant ever again. This recipe is delicious. I was worried about using flank steak but it is perfect for this recipe. I doubled the sauce, and cooked the veges in half of it as another reviewer suggested. I BBQ 'd the steak before slicing it up and tossed it in at the end. I used gluten free spaghetti for a more authentic rice noodle taste without breaking the bank. As far as vegetables go, snopeas, shredded carrots, sliced onion and button mushroom were used. This recipe is a home run in my book. I will be making it often.
Helpful
(68)

Most helpful critical review

Jeff Anderson
Rating: 3 stars
10/19/2014
I tried this using the oils and spices in the recipe but used hot sesame oil which gives more schecuan kick. Essential veggies to use are bok choy, black mushrooms, and water chestnuts...and diced scallions added just a minute or two before finishing the dish. I also always use fresh lo mein noodles from an Asian grocery - spaghetti has the wrong texture for this dish.
Helpful
(31)
Reviews:
Sugar eve
Rating: 5 stars
07/29/2014
I will NEVER purchase beef lo mien from any restaurant ever again. This recipe is delicious. I was worried about using flank steak but it is perfect for this recipe. I doubled the sauce, and cooked the veges in half of it as another reviewer suggested. I BBQ 'd the steak before slicing it up and tossed it in at the end. I used gluten free spaghetti for a more authentic rice noodle taste without breaking the bank. As far as vegetables go, snopeas, shredded carrots, sliced onion and button mushroom were used. This recipe is a home run in my book. I will be making it often. Read More
Helpful
(68)
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
03/31/2013
I did not want to overcook the veggies, so I removed them from the skillet before I browned the beef. This has nice flavor, but the one criticism that I have is that it was a tad on the dry side. The spaghetti really soaked up the sauce, so the next time I would increase that by at least half and, perhaps, even double it. I used sliced bell peppers, sliced baby bok choy, julienned carrots, vertically-sliced red onion, and snow pea pods for the vegetable blend, and it worked out well. This is a lot of pasta for 4 servings, and depending on what else you serve with it, it may be 6 servings. We enjoyed and will make again.
Helpful
(36)
Jeff Anderson
Rating: 3 stars
10/19/2014
I tried this using the oils and spices in the recipe but used hot sesame oil which gives more schecuan kick. Essential veggies to use are bok choy, black mushrooms, and water chestnuts...and diced scallions added just a minute or two before finishing the dish. I also always use fresh lo mein noodles from an Asian grocery - spaghetti has the wrong texture for this dish. Read More
Helpful
(31)
HappyKeeperofHerHome
Rating: 4 stars
07/11/2013
Super recipe! A little too much oyster sauce for me but overall it was fantastic! Also I used shirataki noodles to save calories.
Helpful
(23)
Amberlee
Rating: 5 stars
06/17/2013
This was wonderful. I did double the sauce as recommended by others and I didn't have any peanut oil so I used olive oil to saute the veggies. I also used left over flank steak from the night before and put it in with the noodles right at the end. Turned out great the only complaint was that maybe I could make it a little less spicy but that is each to their own...Thanks for sharing!
Helpful
(16)
Sam Zimmerman
Rating: 5 stars
01/14/2015
This is a simply amazing recipe to make! I absolutely loved it and so did the rest of my family. Something I think really improves the dish is to marinate and cook your meat ahead of time that way when you actually cook you can just throw everything in the pan nice and quick. Overall I would totally recommend this recipe to anyone especially if you like pasta and stirfry. ??
Helpful
(15)
Gin Jadav
Rating: 5 stars
09/03/2013
This was really good. I didn't do the noodles. I made it for the kids & my son prefers rice, so I made it as a stir fry and served it over rice. I used a bag of stir fry veggies from the store. It was probably closer to 2 cups than 4. I also used chicken tenders rather than steak. So this is a very forgiving recipe. It was really good! The sauce is awesome. I don't know what "asian chile paste with garlic" is so I used sirracha (about 1/2 Tbsp) and cut back on the oyster sauce (1/2 - 3/4 Tbsp) - since it was for the kids. The sauce is really good. Very flavorful. It was a hit! I'll definitely be making this again (and probably I'll end up making it on a regular basis). Look forward to trying it with noodles - but I'd certainly double the sauce if I do.
Helpful
(14)
SpycGyrl
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2015
This was a hit! My guys loved it. After reading reviews I made 1 1/2 times the sauce and just a bit less of the oyster and chili garlic paste. Stir fried the meat in the oil and garlic before adding veges. I also used rice noodles. Thanks for a wonderful delicious Beef Lo Mein recipe definitely a keeper.
Helpful
(13)
Allison Rourke
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2014
Oh my this is sooooo good! We love Asian food in our house but have never tried making lo mein. This was very close to restaurant style (bf said he thought it was better). The sauce gets nice and thick and coats the noodles perfectly. We used Japanese noodles instead of spaghetti. We chose pea pods carrots water chestnuts and green onion for the veggies. Everything worked so well together. Has a nice heat - I love sriracha but found I didn't even need to add any. Will definitely make again!!
Helpful
(12)
