Best Turkey Meatloaf

Rating: 4.65 stars
376 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 276
  • 4 star values: 78
  • 3 star values: 15
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 4

After much trial and error trying to make a more healthy meatloaf, I came up with this recipe. It is important to make this on a baking sheet so the liquids can be drained off the meatloaf. Also, do not put the topping on before the meatloaf has cooked for 30 minutes. Turkey creates a lot of juices, so if you put the topping on first it will become watery and runny.

By isabella104

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Meatloaf:
Topping:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a jelly roll pan.

  • Mix ground turkey, buttery round cracker crumbs, milk, onion, egg, salt, garlic, and black pepper in a bowl; shape into a loaf and place on the prepared jelly roll pan.

  • Mix ketchup, brown sugar, and Worcestershire sauce in a separate bowl; set aside.

  • Bake meatloaf in preheated oven for 30 minutes; remove from oven and drain liquids. Top meatloaf with ketchup topping. Return loaf to oven and continue baking until no longer pink in the center, about 30 minutes more. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 160 degrees F (70 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
296 calories; protein 19.7g; carbohydrates 25.2g; fat 13.2g; cholesterol 84.5mg; sodium 880.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (385)

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
yumyum
Rating: 2 stars
03/19/2013
I'm usually the one who makes turkey meatloaf, one of my few gifts along with omelettes, fish and not much more. My husband really is the true cook in the family. Having worked late my husband tried making meatloaf using this recipe tonight ... not so good. I don't mean any disrespect, but there is no flavor. Should you try this recipe I'd suggest leaving out the milk, trading the butter crackers for smashed saltines, adding a half cup of grated cheese, cut the onion portion to half, and add 2-4 tbs of 57 or favorite steak sauce(s) and 2 tbs of mustard. Read More
Helpful
(92)
Rae
Rating: 5 stars
02/06/2014
This recipe makes fabulous turkey meatballs. I cut down the salt by half, used bread crumbs instead of butter crackers and sauteed the onion and garlic. Cooked the meatballs in a frying pan. Placed meatballs in a baking dish close to one another and covered with sauce. Broiled until sauce bubbled for a couple of minutes. Read More
Helpful
(65)
Dawn
Rating: 5 stars
05/07/2013
The men in my family loved this recipe!!! Read More
Helpful
(31)
erishp
Rating: 5 stars
03/11/2013
Tried this last night and it is superb. My mom makes a ground beef meatloaf similar to this and she always said that the ground turkey would be dry. This recipe is not dry!! I didn't have the regular ritz crackers on hand but rather the vegetable ritz crackers and it turned out phenomenal. I also cut down the salt to abt 1/2 tsp, everything else was the same. Read More
Helpful
(21)
sharon
Rating: 5 stars
12/03/2014
I made this as per the recipe (except I didn't add the salt). Used a country-style ketchup which gave it a bit of zing. At the 30 minute mark, there wasn't any juices to remove. Against my better judgment, I put the sauce on and finished cooking it as directed. As I expected a lot of the sauce ran off of the loaf, pooled in the pan & burned. Next time I will use a loaf pan instead of a jellyroll pan (which is now soaking in the sink!). Otherwise it was a hit. Read More
Helpful
(21)
Sheryl Grunert
Rating: 5 stars
03/21/2013
My husband and I just tried this recipe today and really enjoyed it! Will definitely make this Turkey/Quinoa loaf again! Sheryl G.:-) Read More
Helpful
(20)
MELO-YELO
Rating: 4 stars
03/30/2015
I cheated on ground beef with ground turkey once and I never went back :) I was craving meatloaf so I thought... why not. I picked this recipe and WOW!!! Hubby and I loved it. His only "complaint" was not enough topping. So next time I'll double it :) Read More
Helpful
(19)
Marie Boykin
Rating: 5 stars
09/19/2013
So in love with this recipe!!!!! This will be my third time making it today and my family loves it. My step dad hates trying new foods so when I brought this to family dinner one Sunday I didn't tell him it was a new recipe. He devoured it!!! Even had seconds. He was asking who brought it to dinner because Sunday dinner in my home we all bring a dish. Needless to say it was a hit!!!!! Read More
Helpful
(17)
jamierhea
Rating: 5 stars
07/12/2014
I have made many turkey meatloafs over the years but this one definitely is my favorite! Many family commented how delicious it was. I used 2.5 lb turkey and doubled the other ingredients. The only substitution is I used BBQ sauce instead of worcestershire just because I didn't have any on hand. I probably didn't measure the glaze ingredients . I just mixed it and i wanted to cover the entire top. I know it's simple ingredients but it's surprisingly very tasty and moist! Read More
Helpful
(14)
More Reviews
