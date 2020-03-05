Best Turkey Meatloaf

1 of 385

Rating: 2 stars I'm usually the one who makes turkey meatloaf, one of my few gifts along with omelettes, fish and not much more. My husband really is the true cook in the family. Having worked late my husband tried making meatloaf using this recipe tonight ... not so good. I don't mean any disrespect, but there is no flavor. Should you try this recipe I'd suggest leaving out the milk, trading the butter crackers for smashed saltines, adding a half cup of grated cheese, cut the onion portion to half, and add 2-4 tbs of 57 or favorite steak sauce(s) and 2 tbs of mustard. Helpful (92)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe makes fabulous turkey meatballs. I cut down the salt by half, used bread crumbs instead of butter crackers and sauteed the onion and garlic. Cooked the meatballs in a frying pan. Placed meatballs in a baking dish close to one another and covered with sauce. Broiled until sauce bubbled for a couple of minutes. Helpful (65)

Rating: 5 stars The men in my family loved this recipe!!! Helpful (31)

Rating: 5 stars Tried this last night and it is superb. My mom makes a ground beef meatloaf similar to this and she always said that the ground turkey would be dry. This recipe is not dry!! I didn't have the regular ritz crackers on hand but rather the vegetable ritz crackers and it turned out phenomenal. I also cut down the salt to abt 1/2 tsp, everything else was the same. Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars I made this as per the recipe (except I didn't add the salt). Used a country-style ketchup which gave it a bit of zing. At the 30 minute mark, there wasn't any juices to remove. Against my better judgment, I put the sauce on and finished cooking it as directed. As I expected a lot of the sauce ran off of the loaf, pooled in the pan & burned. Next time I will use a loaf pan instead of a jellyroll pan (which is now soaking in the sink!). Otherwise it was a hit. Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars My husband and I just tried this recipe today and really enjoyed it! Will definitely make this Turkey/Quinoa loaf again! Sheryl G.:-) Helpful (20)

Rating: 4 stars I cheated on ground beef with ground turkey once and I never went back :) I was craving meatloaf so I thought... why not. I picked this recipe and WOW!!! Hubby and I loved it. His only "complaint" was not enough topping. So next time I'll double it :) Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars So in love with this recipe!!!!! This will be my third time making it today and my family loves it. My step dad hates trying new foods so when I brought this to family dinner one Sunday I didn't tell him it was a new recipe. He devoured it!!! Even had seconds. He was asking who brought it to dinner because Sunday dinner in my home we all bring a dish. Needless to say it was a hit!!!!! Helpful (17)