Asian Turkey Barbecue on Sesame Scallion Toasts

You will never recognize your leftover holiday turkey when you combine it with Asian ingredients to create this delicious yet quick and easy dish. You may end up making turkey just to have leftovers for this dish!
made this with leftover turkey. we had this with rice, instead of on toast. the flavor of the turkey with barbeque does not go that well, in my opinion. my husband ate it, but also thought the flavors didn't mesh well.
This was SOOOO GOOD! My daughter who doesn't care much for turkey and NEVER eats the leftover turkey loved this and rated it a 5 star! I did it on the english muffin, wouldn't change a thing! 8-10-02 Have now tried it with leftover pork that started as a whole pig cooked on a spit -- still excellent!
Definately a great way to get rid of the last of the Christmas turkey!! I added some water and soya sauce to make it a little thinner and had it over rice. A big hit at our house, we'll be using it again for leftover turkey for sure!
I gave this 5 stars because it is so different from traditional left over turkey recipes and was very fast and easy to make. I thought this sounded like an asian barbecue and decided to serve it on ciabatta rolls instead of english muffins. Also made a coleslaw that I added hoisen sauce to and served on the sandwich. YUMMY! Next time I will add some fresh cilantro and maybe a squeeze of fresh lime.
I thought this was really good and so quick and easy. Since other reviewers suggested decreasing the amount of BBQ . I reduced the amount which in turn made the mixture a little too sweet. I think next time I will add a little bit more BBQ sauce but still not the full amount. Unfortunately I didn't have green onions but next time I will make sure to have some because I think that will taste great. I served over rice and added a little soy sauce.
I was skeptical of so many good ratings, but i gave this one a whirl with all my leftover turkey. I was glad i did, but i did substitue a few things. I used sourdough french rolls instead of english muffins, used chinese bbq sauce (found next to the hoisen sauce in the ethnic foods section), and i used chinese five spice powder in place of the ginger. Hubby says its like a chinese sloppy joe. the end result was fragrant and beautiful, and sure beats a regular turkey sandwich!
When I went to the store and realized how many things I needed and how expensive a few of the things are I almost gave up on it but I'm SO GLAD I didn't. This was really good. I will definitely remember to recommend this recipe around Thanksgiving time. And I disagree with the person who thought it was just like a barbeque taste. It definitely had some unique, yummy flavors in there.
This use up the last of the holiday turkey and what a finale. I would not add any salt as the Hoisin sauce and Barbecue sauce are salty enough. I did add some 5 spice powder and hot pepper flakes. Yum. I guess you could add some chopped water chestnuts for texture. Will save recipe for next Christmas turkey leftovers.
Wow! This recipe is fantastic! Since we like Port of Subs & Subway sandwiches, the only change I made was that we used hoagie/submarine rolls instead of English muffins. I would definitely make this recipe again. Maybe next time, over rice with egg rolls on the side!
I needed to use up a couple of cups of Christmas turkey, so this recipe was perfect. I was really surprised how much Husband liked it! The flavors are quite unique, and work well together. I really don't understand how anyone can think this tastes like regular barbecue... Anyway, thanks!
I truly enjoyed this. We put it over rice and I used a gluten free version of Hoisin sauce that wasn't the same as the real stuff and I didn't like, but tasted great mixed with the BBQ sauce. i will definitely make this one again! The whole family loved it. :)
