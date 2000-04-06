Asian Turkey Barbecue on Sesame Scallion Toasts

You will never recognize your leftover holiday turkey when you combine it with Asian ingredients to create this delicious yet quick and easy dish. You may end up making turkey just to have leftovers for this dish!

  • Preheat the broiler.

  • In a large saucepan over medium heat, whisk together hoisin sauce, barbeque sauce, ginger and 1 tablespoon sesame oil. Mix in turkey, salt, pepper and green onions, gently tossing until all ingredients are well blended. Cook approximately 10 minutes.

  • In a small bowl, mix the remaining sesame oil and remaining green onions. Brush the cut sides of the English muffins lightly with the mixture. Place the muffin halves face up on a medium baking sheet.

  • Broil English muffins 2 minutes, or until lightly toasted. Remove from heat and top with turkey mixture. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
444 calories; protein 36.2g; carbohydrates 41.9g; fat 13.8g; cholesterol 80.4mg; sodium 785.4mg. Full Nutrition
