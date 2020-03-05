Tasty Turkey Meatloaf with Sauce Haiku: "Licking-lips, this rocked! But what is 'pear applesauce?' I used regular." My only substitutions were half crushed saltines for 1/2 the oats (ran of out oats) and just apple-applesauce (not pear). This WAS a really tasty turkeyloaf, but my only minor complaint was the pieces of sauteed onion in the sauce topping - maybe if they'd have been diced instead of chopped they would've jived better w/ the sauciness of the sauce.
My husband's words "This is the best meatloaf I have ever had!"...he is 60. If you like a little kick this is perfect. The recipe doesn't tell you to let it stand for about five minuet
First time making meatloaf with turkey, nice texture. I would reduce the 3 TBL chili powder to maybe 2 TBL.
Excellent recipe! I substituted the oatmeal with Italian bread crumbs (about 3/4 cup) and the pear applesauce with just plain applesauce. Other than those substitutions, I followed the directions exactly. The meatloaf had a little kick which we really enjoyed - would have never thought to put in 3 TBS of chili powder in a meatloaf but it was so tasty!
First meatloaf I have ever made with Turkey. Very good love the sauce. I followed the recipe. Will make again.
Wanted to make something with what I had on hand and this fit the bill. I followed recipe with only change being regular applesauce since that s what I had. My stepdaughter and I liked this very much - husband ate it and said he liked it but I think the oats put him off. If you are feeding someone who has known food texture issues take that into consideration. Other than that the taste was very good and a nice change from bland meatloaf. Will make again!
I made it as written omitting the salt. I used Newman's hickory bbq sauce as that's what I had on hand and it is relatively low sodium. It was delicious!
I will definitely make this again. I didn’t have enough Chili powder for the recipe so I substituted with Chili flakes in addition to 1 Tbsp of Chili powder. It was very tasty