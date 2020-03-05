Tasty Turkey Meatloaf With Sauce

Rating: 4.42 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

After looking at many different turkey meatloaf recipes and not liking any one in particular, I decided to create my own! Add Dijon mustard to sauce for an added flavor.

By Abigail Ranae

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Meatloaf:
Sauce:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix ground turkey, oats, 1/2 chopped onion, pear applesauce, 3 tablespoons chili powder, egg, garlic, Italian seasoning, salt, and black pepper together in a bowl; press into an 8-inch square baking dish.

  • Heat olive oil in a small saucepan over medium heat; cook and stir 2 tablespoons onion until softened and lightly browned, 5 to 10 minutes. Stir brown sugar, barbeque sauce, and 1 teaspoon chili powder into onion; cook over low heat until sauce is warm, about 5 minutes.

  • Bake meatloaf in the preheated oven, occasionally brushing sauce over the top, until cooked through, about 50 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
269 calories; protein 18.5g; carbohydrates 28.6g; fat 9.7g; cholesterol 83mg; sodium 722.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (10)

Most helpful positive review

Rock_lobster
Rating: 4 stars
07/28/2015
Tasty Turkey Meatloaf with Sauce Haiku: "Licking-lips, this rocked! But what is 'pear applesauce?' I used regular." My only substitutions were half crushed saltines for 1/2 the oats (ran of out oats) and just apple-applesauce (not pear). This WAS a really tasty turkeyloaf, but my only minor complaint was the pieces of sauteed onion in the sauce topping - maybe if they'd have been diced instead of chopped they would've jived better w/ the sauciness of the sauce. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Reviews:
jaci
Rating: 5 stars
10/03/2016
My husband's words "This is the best meatloaf I have ever had!"...he is 60. If you like a little kick this is perfect. The recipe doesn't tell you to let it stand for about five minuet Read More
Helpful
(2)
Polly
Rating: 4 stars
08/04/2021
First time making meatloaf with turkey, nice texture. I would reduce the 3 TBL chili powder to maybe 2 TBL. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Janet Kay Whittinghill Johnson
Rating: 5 stars
05/28/2020
Excellent recipe! I substituted the oatmeal with Italian bread crumbs (about 3/4 cup) and the pear applesauce with just plain applesauce. Other than those substitutions, I followed the directions exactly. The meatloaf had a little kick which we really enjoyed - would have never thought to put in 3 TBS of chili powder in a meatloaf but it was so tasty! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Mjd
Rating: 5 stars
06/04/2017
First meatloaf I have ever made with Turkey. Very good love the sauce. I followed the recipe. Will make again. Read More
jorjetr
Rating: 4 stars
06/27/2018
Wanted to make something with what I had on hand and this fit the bill. I followed recipe with only change being regular applesauce since that s what I had. My stepdaughter and I liked this very much - husband ate it and said he liked it but I think the oats put him off. If you are feeding someone who has known food texture issues take that into consideration. Other than that the taste was very good and a nice change from bland meatloaf. Will make again! Read More
Jessie
Rating: 5 stars
06/08/2018
I made it as written omitting the salt. I used Newman's hickory bbq sauce as that's what I had on hand and it is relatively low sodium. It was delicious! Read More
Lin
Rating: 4 stars
08/27/2019
I will definitely make this again. I didn’t have enough Chili powder for the recipe so I substituted with Chili flakes in addition to 1 Tbsp of Chili powder. It was very tasty Read More
