Enoki Omelet Patties

Rating: 4.29 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Got this recipe from a Chinese supermarket. They were making samples! Great for a light omelet. You get the great texture of enoki mushrooms in every bite! Extremely easy to make. Serve immediately and enjoy.

By simonechow

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix mushrooms, green onion, and carrot together in a large bowl. Add eggs to mushroom mixture; stir until well combined. Season with white pepper; mix well.

  • Heat vegetable oil in a skillet over medium heat. Spoon about 2 tablespoons egg mixture for each patty into hot oil. Press patties lightly with the back of a spatula. Cook until bottom of patty is solid enough to flip, about 50 seconds. Flip and cook other side is lightly browned, 10 to 15 seconds. Repeat with remaining egg mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
131 calories; protein 7.8g; carbohydrates 6.1g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 186mg; sodium 81.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Most helpful positive review

Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
03/04/2017
I really liked these. I used black pepper instead of white and I left some of my mushrooms in bigger pieces for presentation. I always top my eggs with hot sauce but without that I can see how these might be a little bland as others mentioned. I personally liked these a lot. Thanks for sharing! Read More

Most helpful critical review

Whats4dinner?
Rating: 3 stars
04/06/2016
Great dish for Enoki mushroom. But it's too eggy so I reduce the Eggs to two and add 1 cup of Flour and Water plus 2 tsp of Salt to make it into Chinese onion pancake. It was yummy!! My picky kids love it. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
Cakepopmaker
Rating: 5 stars
10/04/2013
Amazing! There is a little bit too much cholesterol but still it was great! Read More
Dorie
Rating: 3 stars
03/05/2014
I made this recipe as written. I found it to be a bit bland so I probably won't make it again. It needs something. Read More
T Wood
Rating: 5 stars
12/28/2014
Tried it LOVED it Added salt & cooking time less oil. A wonderfully savory treat OH my God the textures definately a must try thank you allrecipies.com & simonechow.jtwood@ Read More
maryp
Rating: 5 stars
02/18/2021
A friend gave me some enoki Mushroom and since I’ve never tried them before, I found this recipe. I used 3 eggs and added salt. They were not runny and cooked up very nicely. Served it with some spicy chili crisp but I think it was good even without the added heat. Read More
