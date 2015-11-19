Enoki Omelet Patties

1 of 6

Rating: 3 stars Great dish for Enoki mushroom. But it's too eggy so I reduce the Eggs to two and add 1 cup of Flour and Water plus 2 tsp of Salt to make it into Chinese onion pancake. It was yummy!! My picky kids love it. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Amazing! There is a little bit too much cholesterol but still it was great!

Rating: 3 stars I made this recipe as written. I found it to be a bit bland so I probably won't make it again. It needs something.

Rating: 5 stars Tried it LOVED it Added salt & cooking time less oil. A wonderfully savory treat OH my God the textures definately a must try thank you allrecipies.com & simonechow.jtwood@

Rating: 4 stars I really liked these. I used black pepper instead of white and I left some of my mushrooms in bigger pieces for presentation. I always top my eggs with hot sauce but without that I can see how these might be a little bland as others mentioned. I personally liked these a lot. Thanks for sharing!