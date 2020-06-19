Risotto with Truffle and Parmesan

I created this recipe because there is nothing quite like creamy, savory rice. It is so delicious and filling, it can be a meal in itself! You do need to tend to the stove for 30 minutes for stirring, but it is definitely worth the effort. I used regular milk (not cream) and it was absolutely heavenly and creamy! Serve as soon as possible (as it turns like glue if held too long!)
Excellent. Even Hubs, who is not a fan of either risotto or Parmesan scarfed this right up. Patience is key to a great risotto in my opinion. Low, slow cooking, adding the broth ladle by ladle, allows the beautiful Arborio rice to release all its starches and get all lovely and creamy. The wine, Parmesan, truffle oil and butter make this rich and intoxicatingly aromatic and decadently delicious. Not a grain of it was left.
This was sinfully delicious, and reminded me of a risotto I enjoyed on my honeymoon in Venice. There's just nothing like a decadent, parmesan risotto! The aroma coming from the pan as it's cooking is irresistible, but going the "low and slow" route really pays off with this one. My only change for next time would be cutting the truffle oil in half, I thought it was too strong and would've preferred to taste all the ingredients equally. Thanks so much for sharing, every time I make this it's met with rave reviews!
This is a great recipe and I will definately make it again! I followed the recipe exactly - no deviations - & it turned out perfectly. It does take time and you must stay on top of the stirring so it won't often make the week night rotation for us, but it's an excellent choice for special occassions or a Sunday dinner.
This was amazing. The truffle oil makes it and my hubs (who hates mushrooms) loved it. I did the exact recipe except I added minced garlic when incorporating the chicken broth to the mixture and omitted the salt, pepper, and milk. It was creamy and savory without any of those. I used low sodium broth as well. Phenomenal dish and it will become a staple. Looking forward to adding stuff to it like seafood and veggies. Can you say sun-dried tomatoes?
I had never made risotto before and I wanted to find a good basic recipe. Although time consuming, as I expected it to be, this is so good and creamy and exactly what I was looking for! I left the truffle out because I didn't have any and the first time I made it I added a bit of extra cheese. My husband thought it was way too rich so when I made it the second time I used the exact amount of cheese the recipe called and it was much better.
This is my go-to recipe for risotto. I've tried a few adaptions, and they were all excellent. The favorite variation used seafood stock, half of the onion called for in original recipe, and one pound of peeled, deveined shrimp added about the time you are down to the last two or three ladles of broth.
I have never reviewed a recipe on this website. I have to say that after several FAILED attempts at making Risotto from scratch....this recipe was AMAZING!! I did have to add a little more chicken broth (probably because I was not as attentive to it as I shouldhave been). But I will definitely be making again.
Delicious!! Made this recipe as a side dish for Seared Mahi Mahi with Zesty Basil Butter and asparagus. It took about 30 mins to get the rice texture just right. I did not use the truffle oil. It was expensive and I'm not sure it would have made it much better than it was. I just added additional olive oil. All in all, a pretty easy and tasty side dish.
Delicious - followed the recipe exactly and made it the first time for guests...everyone complimented it. Thank you for a great side dish.
I followed the recipe to the letter and it was delicious. We served it as a side dish for maple smoked duck and roasted potatoes, and it ended up being the star of the show. I would definitely make this again.
This was actually the first time I have made a risotto and it was amazing!! My husband and I decided to add poached lobster becuz we love seafood, but I loved it! Maybe next time I'll add some more flavor with finely diced carrot, celery or mushroom or something. So I'll definitely make it again! Delicious
Delicious - I love white truffle oil and was excited to try this recipe. I followed it exactly (except using vegetable broth instead of chix because that was all I had on hand - I just added a few cubes of chix bouillon) and we enjoyed this dish thoroughly. Risotto was a bit thick when I served, but it was my first time - next time I will remove from the heat when I ladle the last bit of broth and serve immediately.
The recipe is pretty much perfect!!! I actually forgot to put the tiny bit of milk in at the end, but it didn't matter to us. I also left out the truffle oil only because the BF doesn't like mushrooms. Other than that I followed it exactly. Here's my tips and tricks. If you have white wine in the house, i'm sure any kind would do, but if you don't, you can buy white cooking wine at the grocery store. It's usually with the vinegars and marinades. Don't boil the broth, get it hot, but don't let it boil. Do ALL your prep first and have it within reach.. You really cannot leave the stove once you start. Use a teflon pan and a wooden spoon. Nothing will stick that way, and the rice slides right off the spoon. The recipe says stir and STIR YOU WILL!!! It's pretty much constant...so be prepared for that. I used exactly 3 cans of chicken broth. Thank you so much for this recipe. My BF and I had sauted scallops and asparagus with it, and it was a special anniversary meal and we had a lot of fun making it together. :)
I omitted the truffle since I wanted this for a base to the Braised Pork Ragu from this site, and I did not have wine so I used a little chicken stock. It is still absolutely wonderful! This meal was better than I have had from many fine restaurants. Just wish I had some gelato for dessert!
I added some minced garlic and shallots to the recipe, as well as at the end some steamed asparagus pieces. I did however only use o e tablespoon of truffle oil, it was just enough. The scallops were cooked by my other half. We thought the two dishes combined would be a great pair. It was amazing, and will save this for our home menu.
OMG!!! We couldn’t find truffle oil. Instead blended the mushroom/onion mix in the vegetable aisle at Walmart into mushroom stock, since that is what we had. Also didn’t have milk. Added garlic to the onion. The neighbors are begging for the recipe! Will DEFINITELY make again!!!
This recipe is amazing and makes for a decadent side for several dishes. My only suggestion is to have plenty of extra warmed chicken broth on hand as I've made it several times and always find that I need much more chicken broth than listed to cook the risotto all the way.
I followed the direction but swapped out a few ingredients at the end. When it was all cooked, I used 1 tablespoon from butter and 1-2 tablespoons of olive oil. I didn't use white truffle oil. I took it off the heat. And then instead of the extra oil/butter and milk, I put in 1/4 cup of marscapone cheese. I didn't really use parsley because I didn't have any. Finally I topped it off with the juice of 1 lemon and 1/2 cup of frozen peas. Mixed it all together until the peas were warmed and the cheeses and marscapone were melted. Oh and while it was cooking, I put in two small parmesan rines to cook in (tip I heard on food network for another type of recipe). This turned out pretty awesome!
Never made Risotto before but this was as good as any restaurant I've ever had it at. I have never cooked with Truffle oil either and I am surprised at just how much that scent and flavor lingers around... I LOVE the stuff but I think this recipe could call for slightly less. I thought about just using calrose rice (what i had on hand) but I think this Arborio rice is a little better for THIS I'm glad I got some. I would recommend 1/2 (1 Tbsp. instead of 2). I think that will provide plenty of flavor without the overkill. Also, I used chicken stock instead of broth because that's all I had... don't get me wrong though this is a GREAT RECIPE and my Risotto came out perfect!!! Can't wait to try other Risotto recipes now that I know what's involved. Look out Chef Ramsey!!! ????
This was the first time I made risotto and I'm so happy that I used this recipe. I was unable to find truffle oil in a pinch so I took a chance and tried black walnut oil. It blended well as it has an earthy flavor as well. I paired it with a shrimp and lump crab meat scampi. My husband and 12 year old son loved it. I didn't realize how long it takes risotto to cook but it was well worth the wait. Thank you for sharing this recipe!!!
I cooked this recipe with a couple minor alterations. I substituted black truffle oil for the white, short-grain rice for Arborio, and added oyster mushrooms. It was delicious. Flavourful and rich. One could easily add some rotisserie chicken and toasted slivered almonds to make this a meal dish. Very pleased.
Absolutely fantastic!!! This was the first time ever making risotto and, as a fan of truffle, found it relatively easy to make considering the quality of the result. Will make again and again and again! Thank you so much for sharing!!!
I used this as a base recipe for my first ever rissoto. I did make a few changes, most notably omitting the truffle oil, but it turned out fantastic! Even the two picky eaters of the family enjoyed it!
