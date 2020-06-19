Risotto with Truffle and Parmesan

The recipe is pretty much perfect!!! I actually forgot to put the tiny bit of milk in at the end, but it didn't matter to us. I also left out the truffle oil only because the BF doesn't like mushrooms. Other than that I followed it exactly. Here's my tips and tricks. If you have white wine in the house, i'm sure any kind would do, but if you don't, you can buy white cooking wine at the grocery store. It's usually with the vinegars and marinades. Don't boil the broth, get it hot, but don't let it boil. Do ALL your prep first and have it within reach.. You really cannot leave the stove once you start. Use a teflon pan and a wooden spoon. Nothing will stick that way, and the rice slides right off the spoon. The recipe says stir and STIR YOU WILL!!! It's pretty much constant...so be prepared for that. I used exactly 3 cans of chicken broth. Thank you so much for this recipe. My BF and I had sauted scallops and asparagus with it, and it was a special anniversary meal and we had a lot of fun making it together. :)