Risotto with Truffle and Parmesan

4.9
70 Ratings
  • 5 64
  • 4 6
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

I created this recipe because there is nothing quite like creamy, savory rice. It is so delicious and filling, it can be a meal in itself! You do need to tend to the stove for 30 minutes for stirring, but it is definitely worth the effort. I used regular milk (not cream) and it was absolutely heavenly and creamy! Serve as soon as possible (as it turns like glue if held too long!)

Recipe by blondie5for5

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Directions

  • Heat chicken broth in a stockpot over medium-low heat until warmed.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon butter and olive oil in a large, heavy-bottomed pan; cook and stir onion in the melted butter-oil mixture until translucent, about 2 minutes. Add rice to onion mixture and stir to coat; cook and stir rice mixture until fragrant, about 1 minute.

  • Pour wine into rice mixture; cook and stir until liquid is absorbed, about 5 minutes. Add 1 ladle of hot chicken broth to rice mixture, stirring constantly, until broth is absorbed. Continue adding 1 ladle of broth at a time until rice is tender but firm to the bite, 20 to 30 minutes.

  • Mix 2 tablespoons butter, truffle oil, Parmesan cheese, and milk into risotto until fully incorporated; season with salt, pepper, and parsley.

Cook's Note:

If you run out of stock and the rice is not done, finish cooking with hot water.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
498 calories; protein 8.6g; carbohydrates 60.5g; fat 21.4g; cholesterol 33.8mg; sodium 1126.5mg. Full Nutrition
