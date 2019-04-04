Mediterranean Stuffed Zucchini

Here's a delicious way to solve the problem of those too-big zucchinis ballooning in your garden at the end of the summer: zucchini boats baked and stuffed with lamb, feta, pine nuts, tomatoes, and more. It's just like your mother used to make, but with an exotic Mediterranean twist!
You can use basil in place of the mint. Using mint or basil will send the flavor either in a Middle-Eastern or Italian direction. If you use basil, consider changing the meat to ground beef, the nuts to walnuts, and the cheese to all mozzarella.
649 calories; protein 40.6g; carbohydrates 38.8g; fat 38.7g; cholesterol 114.7mg; sodium 1522.8mg. Full Nutrition
This was so good!! I didn't have many of the ingredients, but simple subs. Pork instead of lamb, no mint, canned tomatoes instead of fresh because it is winter and they are out of season. Figured canned was better than fresh at this time of the year. With the leftovers I added a little extra zucchini chopped up, some more tomatoes, and served it over rice. It was delicious and my no-veggie kids ate it up!
Average. Too much zucchini and not enough "other stuff". It sounded so good, that is why I tried the recipe. I guess my hope of liking cooked zuchini is not going to happen (except in baked good items such as muffins or bread). We had too many leftovers that did not get eaten.
This was excellent! A bit labor-intensive, but it was worth it. I had all ingredients except fresh mint leaves so I used dried mint instead. I used homemade marinara sauce for the tomato sauce and lemon pepper panko crumbs for the bread crumbs. I also toasted the pine nuts before adding them in. I had more "filling" than my 2 medium-sized zucchini could accommodate, so I greased a small casserole dish and put the excess filling in it and baked it, too. Would highly recommend this recipe. It's a definite keeper for me!
Fantastic!!! This one is going in my keeper folder! I was looking for a recipe to use up some ground lamb I had purchased. I didn't have access to any extra large zucchinis, so I bought 3 medium sized ones, about 8"-10" long. I only ended up using about half the meat mixture, so I definitely could have used a few more zucchinis, probably 6 total. The only suggestion I'd make is to lower the heat to 400F, as the meat mixture started burning towards the end. Also, the bread crumbs and mozzarella weren't really combining well, so I'd just put them on separately. The mint really makes this dish. I'm looking forward to making this for company! Thanks, another great recipe, Larry!
This was excellent! I went the Italian direction, based on the ingredients I had available. Used chopped pecans (no walnuts on hand), parmesan instead of feta, and fresh basil. Also used ground turkey. Next time I hope to try it with ground lamb and original ingredients!
My husband and I loved this recipe. We're not fond of lamb, so I substituted ground beef. Instead of one large zucchini, I stuffed a small zucchini, a green pepper, and a small eggplant all sliced lengthwise. I scooped the eggplant as well as the zucchini to add to the stuffing. I added about a cup of cooked brown rice as well. I didn't add the mozzarella at the end, just sprinkled the breadcrumbs on for the last few minutes of baking. What a gorgeous presentation, and delicious meal! The fresh mint, pine nuts and feta were a great change from the traditional Italian style stuffed veggies.
Very good! I did throw in a few extras however, peppers, carrots and olives. While the presentation in the shell is attractive, the excess stuffing I cooked in a casserole dish tasted the same. In the future I'd probably just cook it that way instead of searching for oversized zucchini.
I’ve made this twice and I think next time I’ll skip stuffing the zucchini and slice 2-4 of them, cook all of the ingredients and pour into a casserole dish adding the bread crumbs and cheese to the whole thing. This can be made with a Mexican, Greek or Italian bent by changing spices and cheeses. Also mine was watery so maybe some tomato paste rather than the sauce to thicken it a little.
I didn't have a melon corer to take the zucchini flesh out but it worked perfectly fine. I had a giant zucchini (about 15in) so I cut it into 4 sections and held them together using toothpicks. I precooked it in the oven at 230°C for 15 minutes before putting the stuffing in. I then put it back in the oven for 20 minutes then sprinkled cheese & mint on top then cooked for further 5 minutes.
Good recipe! I followed it almost exactly, except I used crumbled vegan sausage instead of lamb and slivered almonds instead of pine nuts. I only had regular-size zucchini, so I used 3 of them but still had a lot of filling leftover after stuffing the six "boats." That's okay! I will use it to stuff bell peppers for tomorrow's supper.
This was super yummy!! I forgot pine nuts at the store so just left them out. Our room mate is vegan so divided the recipe in half, put griller crumbles in her half and used Daiya mozzarella cheese for the top. I felt more spices were in order so added a tiny bit of fennel, fresh rosemary & thyme. Definitely keeping this in our favorites!
I had two giant zucchini, and a pound of ground lamb, I didn’t weigh and measure as I went along, I threw all the pine-nuts I had on the fridge into it, and that seemed ok. I used the last of a carton of panko breadcrumbs to use them up. I’m moving next week, hence the urge to use up what I have. I didn’t have a lot of feta, so I diced some herby Halloumi to add to it. I love it. My husband ate it, but will likely have meatloaf from now on while I eat the leftovers.
Opa! I had to sub a few ingredients that were not on hand. Didn't matter though as this is one terrific recipe. Used gr. beef for the lamb, left out pine nuts, used cheddar for the mozzarella. Would serve to company!
I made this for my parents as a part of a five-course meal. Paired very well with a Sangiovese. They absolutely loved it! We used ground turkey instead of lamb which turned out great. I 100% recommended this recipe, especially if you are doing a Mediterranean meal!
