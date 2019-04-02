Easy Crispy Baked Chicken

This was WONDERFUL exactly as written. In my opinion "Steph D" shouldn't have bothered writing a review because she didn't make THIS recipe. That is absolutely unacceptable!! People, please rate a recipe on its merits - and, if you chose to change it for any reason, it's fine to share those AS SUGGESTIONS but certainly NOT as a criticism of the original recipe. Shame!!
i'm not a real fan of baked fried chicken but this was ok. I marinated the chicken with seasoning salt, black pepper and a little salt for a couple of hours. Then used milk, honey, and olive oil as my batter to make the breading stick. I also used pretzels and cheezits for the crust. I baked it in the oven on a wire cooling rack to keep it from being soggy. It tasted good, I just love real fried chicken! LOL
I made this recipe tonight for the first time and it was delicious. I did change it up a bit (which I do with all recipes). I seasoned the chicken with tenderizer, crushed garlic and onion powder. I only had 8 saltine crackers so I used those in combination with a pack of Ritz crackers. I also seasoned the cracker crumbs with minced garlic and sea salt. The chicken turned out great. I will definitely make this recipe again.
I made this according to the recipe with the exception of using butter rather than margarine and using just a little more of the garlic powder, and we thought this was very tasty! It was easy, and the coating didn't fall off! The timing was right on! I used one package of Costco chicken breasts and cut the recipe in half, and it was perfect. We enjoyed our dinner very much! Thanks for this recipe!
My husband raved about this chicken the entire evening! I made a few changes just to dress it up slightly. I used real butter instead of margarine. I substituted Captain Wafers for the saltines and added Lawry's Seasoning, cracked pepper, a 1/4 tsp Onion Powder, 1/4 tsp of Garlic Powder to the crumbs. I dipped the boneless, skinless chicken breasts into the butter and then into the crumbs. I baked at the recommended temp for 50 minutes then checked the internal temp. 160F!! Pulled them out and... Yummy! These were perfectly cooked and moist. I will be cooking these regularly!
I took the skin OFF, put garlic powder, onion powder, salt & pepper on the chicken AND in the crumbs (Trader Joe's Pane Guttian crackers mixed w/ seasoned bread crumbs). Dip in butter (never margarine!). I baked it on a baker's rack to prevent soggy crumbs. GREAT!
I made this for my extra picky boyfriend. I tweaked the recipe a little pounding out the chicken then dredging it in cornstarch, dipping it in seasoned egg then the saltines.... I baked it on 400 for 30 mins because the chicken wasn't as thick but it turned out amazing!! My boyfriend gobbled it up without taking a breath! Turned out nice crispy and brown.... I will definitely make this again!!
Made this recipe for the first time today & it was awesome. The chicken was so moist & got many raves from the family. I did add more garlic powder, a little dried parsley flakes and a little parmesan cheese to the dry ingredients. Will definitely make this again. Thanks, Kush
I made this chicken last night and my husband hummed when he ate it. The amount of butter does take away from the low fat purpose of eating chicken breast ... but as a very occasional dinner it is worth it. I served it with herb roasted zucchini, carrots, red onion, and golden potato. Thank You All Recipes. I love having you to help me answer the question ... "What's for dinner?"
I made this recipe for my family & everyone absolutely loved it, including myself! I changed a few ingredients to make it my own & used chicken drumsticks instead of chicken breasts. I would definitely recommend this recipe! It's so simple & easy all the ingredients are already in the pantry.
I made this last night! Super easy and I just happened to have some saltines on hand. It turned out so well! Almost like we were eating fried chicken except the chicken was not fried. Will definitely make this again.
Used chicken strips (chicken fingers) and it was fast and easy. Was suspicious of the margarine/butter idea instead of eggs but it worked out great and the chicken fingers turned out crispy. I used whatever crackers I had in the cupboard and they worked fine. Doctored them with italian seasoning and minced onion because that's what I had. Very true to the photo and delicious!
This was tasty, but I think mostly due to the spices added not called for here. I had 6 breasts, which I cut into tenderloin liked pieces. I sprinkled them very liberally with cayenne and Paul Prudhomme's chicken seasoning on both sides before dipping in the butter and crumbs. My hope was that, if the chicken did turn out crispy, they would be nice for leftovers and a lot better for us than fried, a stick of butter and sleeve of crackers aside. However, even though after I placed a paper towel under and on top of the leftover pieces before storing in the fridge, they did become soggy when cold. Also, we added at least a teaspoon and probably 2 of both the cayenne and chicken seasoning (like seasoned salt, but more for chicken) were needed for what flavor resulted. Not sure a teaspoon of seasoned salt and a pinch of garlic would have done much for 6 chicken breasts. Thanks for sharing - this was easy and worth cooking if eating warm and adding a lot more spices.
I substituted Canola oil for the butter and crushed Cheerios for the crushed crackers in the original recipe. Either Honey Nut or original Cheerios works great in this recipe. By using Cheerios, I get whole grains added to the dish - which was wonderful!
For ease, versatility and flavor 5 stars. I use mayonnaise because it is easier. Also use Ritz crackers or finely crushed herb stuffing mix. We like it best with garlic and rosemary. Good quick basic chicken method.
Made this tonight, it was AMAZING. Being a novice cook chicken is scary. This was so tender I was able to cut it with a fork. It didn’t get crispy, I’m sure I messed up but the flavor made up for anything I may have messed up.
At 425 the chicken was very chewy. (It only took 20 minutes (or less) to reach internal temp of 165). Tasted like very salty, burnt butter. The bottom was a gooey mess, and most of the topping just fell off.
I followed recipe this pretty much exactly as listed with the exception for seasonings. I added my favorite chicken season. This was an absolutely wonderful recipe! The saltines held the flavor like no other!! I added this to my personal recipe book for my children when they become older. Thank you for sharing!!
I used Ritz crackers instead of saltines. All the flavor was in the breading so I marinated the chicken all day in Texjoy (seasoning available where I live) and it has so much more flavor now. I also added more seasoned salt to the breading.
This recipe was excellent. I didn't know what to cook at last minute, but this did the trick, and hit the spot. It's a simple recipe with simple (and cheap) ingredients. Highly recommend this recipe when you need to cook something that's quick, easy, and very delicious.
This recipe is awful. 45 minutes to an hour at 425 will burn the top of anything. Against my better judgment, I followed the recipe anyway, as I suspected, the top of the chicken was burnt by 20 minutes . This would have been better if it were 350 for 45 minutes and 425 for 15 minutes. Also, it needs some flavoring, like garlic, maybe paprika. I will not be making this again.
This was a delicious and quick recipe. Normally my at attempts at baked chicken fall short with lack of flavor or too soggy but this came our just right. I didn't have any garlic powder so I chopped up some fresh garlic cloves and opted to use butter. Chicken had a good crust with a great flavor.
Didn't change a thing, but I did dip my chicken in slightly warmed Parkay, instead of butter or margarine . It's the best chicken I've had!
I made this recipe for dinner and it was great! I was a little skeptical but because of all the good reviews, I decided to give it a try, and i was so pleasantly surprised! Even my husband loved it, and he's very hard to impress. The only thing I did differently was, like one of the other reviewers posted, I added onion powder to the mixture as well. Also, instead of margarine, I used olive oil. I'm so glad I tried this, and I'll definitely be making it again! Thanks for posting!
I made this last night and it got RAVE reviews from my husband and both kids. It was SOOOO good! I had to use Ritz instead of Saltines because that's what was in the pantry, but it turned out wonderful regardless. It's literally a new family favorite. It was so easy to make - I'm going to recruit the kids to help next time. Thank you so much for this awesome, easy recipe!
I made it as listed and found it a little bland. I will make it again but add some spices to give it a little more flavor. On the upside, it was simple, quick and healthy. And my picky husband liked it, which was a bonus!
This was great. I made it with half of the margarine ( I used 1/2 a stick of butter so 1/4 cup) and used 5 chicken breasts that I pounded to 1/2". I salted and peppered my chicken breasts so only added garlic powder to the saltine crumbs. We used marinara sauce that was warmed up for dipping. I also stuck them under the broiler for the last minute or so to get a golden brown crust. My kids raved which is rare. Will definitely make again!
This was really good. We didn't have seasoning salt in the house so I used a variety of seasonings (salt/pepper/garlic powder/dill/Buffalo Wild Wings' Desert Heat spice/etc) and it turned out really well. Additionally, I made 1/2 of the recipe gluten free by using crushed tortilla chips instead of crackers....it was great too....if I hadn't have made it myself, I wouldn't have known it had a tortilla crust. I think this is a very versatile recipe and I'll definitely try it again. By the way, the whole family commented on how good this was!
I loved it. I didn't have all of the ingredients so I used Ritz crackers and San Francisco Bay blend seasoning. I drizzled the remaining melted butter on top before I baked it. I used thin chicken breasts and probably cooked it for 30 minutes. It was crispy and moist. Thanks for sharing.
Followed the recipe the first couple of times with no changes(definitely a 4+ star). Baking instead of frying was a very good idea. We also liked the simplicity of the recipe. The following times tweaked it a bit: used butter, used a baker's rack, used fresh minced garlic (because there can never be enough fresh garlic) and used de-boned, chicken thighs--some w/skin on, some w/o the skin. We prefer chicken thighs always to chicken breasts. Thanks for the recipe.
This tasted great. I made it according to the recipe although I made a smaller batch. Well I complaint is it definitely does not need to cook that long. I pulled it out early and it was still dry. Now I will know for next time.
I was looking for an oven-baked crispy chicken recipe and saw this one. It seemed very simple, but I was working with drumsticks. I used butter because I don't believe in margarine. I found that the cracker crumbs did not stick very well to the drumsticks; perhaps they stick better to chicken breasts. I didn't have Saltines so I used some Ritz Crackers. I didn't finely-coarse them, but just manually crushed them. It is a good coating, but I wouldn't recommend it for drumsticks, especially large ones. Ended up eating the coating and the chicken separately...oh, well.
My bf and I loved it. The only thing that I did different was use thinly sliced chicken breasts and cooked it for 30 minutes. Added a 1/2 tsp more of season salt and garlic powder to the saltine cracker crumble mix. Before placing the chicken into the oven I sprinkled a pepper on top for a little bit of heat. Definitely going to make this again.
Excellent and easy chicken recipe! The only thing I did different was replace the saltines with a mixture of crushed tortilla chips and Crispix. I didn't have any saltines in the house. I will make this often! My son ate seconds!
I absolutely loved the sound of/ingredients of this recipe and how quick and simple it is. However; I had to change it a bit. My daughter has celiac disease so I used gluten free bread crumbs, I also don’t use or have margarine so used butter and I had no garlic powder but I did have a pink salt and garlic mix which I used in place of the garlic powder and salt. It turned out delicious. With all of that said, my husband and I plan on making this dish again only with exact ingredients (still butter instead of margarine) this time when it’s just the two of us. Unfortunately I have yet to find a gluten free cracker with the same crispy flakey texture as a saltine but may at some point try it with gluten free table crackers. Thank you for this recipe! I can’t wait to bake the Original recipe!! Yum!
OH MY GOODNESS!! better than shake N bake!! this is awesome the only thing I did to change it up was using wheat crackers and parmesan garlic croutons smashed them all with a meat clever, I also used real butter(cream). just have to say this one is a keeper!
I made this with Ritz crackers because that's all I had, and I added some panko bread crumbs (to give it an extra crunch) to the crackers. I added extra seasoning, (Pepper, Garlic powder, Paprika, Onion powder and some cayenne) It came out amazing! Kids and hubby loved it.
