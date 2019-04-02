Easy Crispy Baked Chicken

This was tasty, but I think mostly due to the spices added not called for here. I had 6 breasts, which I cut into tenderloin liked pieces. I sprinkled them very liberally with cayenne and Paul Prudhomme's chicken seasoning on both sides before dipping in the butter and crumbs. My hope was that, if the chicken did turn out crispy, they would be nice for leftovers and a lot better for us than fried, a stick of butter and sleeve of crackers aside. However, even though after I placed a paper towel under and on top of the leftover pieces before storing in the fridge, they did become soggy when cold. Also, we added at least a teaspoon and probably 2 of both the cayenne and chicken seasoning (like seasoned salt, but more for chicken) were needed for what flavor resulted. Not sure a teaspoon of seasoned salt and a pinch of garlic would have done much for 6 chicken breasts. Thanks for sharing - this was easy and worth cooking if eating warm and adding a lot more spices.