Easy Crispy Baked Chicken

This crispy baked chicken recipe is an easy way to have the texture of fried chicken but with baking.

Recipe by Gail

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Grease a large baking dish.

  • Mix together crushed crackers, seasoned salt, and garlic powder in a shallow bowl.

  • Dip chicken breasts into melted margarine, then press into cracker mixture until coated. Arrange chicken in the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until chicken breasts are no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, 45 to 60 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (75 degrees C).

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the breading ingredients. The actual amount of the breading consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
365 calories; protein 26.9g; carbohydrates 17g; fat 20.4g; cholesterol 67.1mg; sodium 636.8mg. Full Nutrition
