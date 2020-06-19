Brownie Cupcakes

4.1
172 Ratings
  • 5 99
  • 4 36
  • 3 12
  • 2 9
  • 1 16

Grandma Page's brownie cupcakes!

Recipe by mindee

Gallery

Credit: Sam White
44 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
18 cupcakes
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Line 18 cupcake cups with paper liners.

    Advertisement

  • Melt butter and chocolate chips together in a saucepan over low heat, stirring until smooth; let cool.

  • Beat eggs and sugar together in a mixing bowl until thoroughly combined. Mix flour and vanilla extract into egg mixture. Fold in chocolate mixture until batter is smooth. Pour batter into prepared cupcake cups, filling them about 1/2 full.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center of a cupcake comes out clean or with moist crumbs, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
242 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 28g; fat 14.2g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 89.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/12/2022