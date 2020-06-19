QUICK NOTES: • use dark chocolate • use less sugar • make full size brownies not mini ones FULL COMMENT: I made this recipie in mini cupcake tins. About the batter: The batter was a good consistency but personally I would have added less sugar because it was too sweet for my liking and I would recommend using dark chocolate chips instead of semi-sweet for an extra chocolatey taste that I think these brownies were lacking. About the cupcake: The mini brownie cupcakes took almost the same amount time to bake as the recommended time for the regular size, and when one of the batches came out it still did not look done. After all of the brownie cupcakes cooled down they had really crumbly looking tops and when I bit into them they were rock hard on the top and oddly soft in the center.