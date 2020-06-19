Brownie Cupcakes
Grandma Page's brownie cupcakes!
Made this for the Faceless Frenzy weekend 2013. I loved the idea of making brownies in a cupcake liner since the plan is to freeze most of them! I used milk chocolate chips and a small handfull of mini semi-sweet chips. Even though I cut the recipe in half it yielded 12 cupcakes that were great. Another plus is you'll nearly always have the ingredients on hand.
I LOVED this recipe! I also made it dairy free by using 1 cup of vegetable oil instead of butter and dairy free chocolate chips. The recipe came out great!
These turned out pretty good. I did up the amount of chocolate chips I melted to 1 1/2 cups and also added about 1/4 cup of cocoa powder. I also added some chocolate chips into the batter right before baking. Because of the added chips I cut the sugar in half. Turned out not super sweet but still good and my kids love them.
Can't beat the rich flavor butter gives baked goods, this recipe's best feature in my view. They're light and milk chocolaty, which Hubs loved but I found a little wimpy in chocolate intensity, and I did boost the flavor with a pinch of salt. Otherwise, nicely shaped, with rounded tops. Great as is, perfection (in Hubs' opinion) with the buttercream frosting I dressed them up with. (I gave the frosting a bit of almond flavor, but mint would be awesome good too!)
These were superb! I made them for the fourth of July and they came out light, moist, and incredibly tasty!
These brownies had a really good flavor, but were too cakey for my liking. I guess I was hoping for something a little more dense and fudgy. I found that adding a big pinch of salt (maybe 1/8 tsp) to the batter rounded out the flavor nicely. Also, this recipe yielded 24 cupcakes for me. All in all it's a good recipe--quick and tasty but if you're wanting a dense, chewy brownie this isn't it.
They were pretty dry and crumbly- even for a brownie. I tried frosting them but it tore up the top of the brownies. There wasn't much chocolate flavor even when I added a bit more chocolate chips than called for. I won't make this again.
These were amazing. They were moist, delicious, and everyone loved them. The consistency was exactly like brownies, but the fact that the brownies were baked like cupcakes made them so easy to serve to a crowd! I used foil cupcake liners so I wouldn't have problems with the brownies sticking to paper ones. One reviewer said that the brownies came out too cake-like, but I didn't find that to be the case at all. Just perfect, in my opinion!
Simple and delicious. Made them for my son's preschool birthday snack. Dusted the tops with some 10X sugar. I actually made them two times-- the first time I baked them at the wrong temperature and they turned into hockey pucks!
These were pretty nice, and I didn't really know what to expect - it was sort of a random recipe pick. I made it exactly as written, with the butter being unsalted, and the chocolate chips being semi-sweet. They turned out to be just like the title, brownies in a cupcake form. For brownies, they were a little on the basic side, though, so I won't give this a full 5-stars, but I managed to eat all 18 cupcakes in about 8 days, and I liked them all. I'm thinking that maybe I should make these again, share them, and see what my friends think.
Fabulous!! I used dark chocolate chips instead just for fun and added the remainder of the bag to the batter. Next time I will buy two bags of chips and add more to the batter. :)
If it were possible to give this recipe 6 stars, I would. I made a half batch last night for my husband's birthday and they were delicious. Used slightly more semi-sweet chips than called for and topped with canned cream cheese frosting (it was a Monday night after work!). Absolutely delicious, tastes exactly like a brownie, can't believe I didn't have a second.
This is a great recipe. I tried it and everyone loved it.
I followed the recipe as written. I did not like the way they turned out. They sank in the middle and tasted only of butter. I will not make again
These tasted great but fell in the oven. They didn't look at all like cupcakes. The kids enjoyed them but I think I will stick to brownies.
My family and friends they like it very much..!! They said is just like macaron(: happy that they luv it, I will make it again..!!
I made these on a day when I was home sick and my mom was at work for 8 hours and It was a great treat for her to come home to and they were quick and easy!
After reading other reviews, I opted to make a few tweaks to the recipe when I made it. I added about 2 tablespoons of cocoa powder, a pinch of sea salt, and about 4-5 tablespoons of creamy peanut butter. They came out delicious! Super dense and flavorful. Can't go wrong with peanut butter and chocolate. :)
These cupcakes were great! The ones in our first batch sank, but in our second batch we added baking powder and they didn't sink. I WOULD HIGHLY RECOMMEND ADDING A TEASPOON OF BAKING POWDER!
I followed the recipe exactly and they turned out great. My roommate loved them so much, she keeps asking when I'm making them again!
They were really yummy and very quick to make I found the recipe very easy to follow :-)
They are delicious!!!! Really easy recipe :)
Best cupcakes ever!!!!!! defiantly chose this recipe!!!!111
loved this recipe! it turned out perfectly and I added white chocolate chips to mine which made it even better! I will definitely make this again!
My cupcakes fell in the middle. I've baked for years and never had this happen. The chocolate flavor was severely lacking. These were awful.
I will always make it again
I love it
amazing! my little brother ate almost all of them in one night!!
These are the best "cupcake" ever! It taste way better than a regular brownie. If you haven't made this yet, I suggest you make it now!
QUICK NOTES: • use dark chocolate • use less sugar • make full size brownies not mini ones FULL COMMENT: I made this recipie in mini cupcake tins. About the batter: The batter was a good consistency but personally I would have added less sugar because it was too sweet for my liking and I would recommend using dark chocolate chips instead of semi-sweet for an extra chocolatey taste that I think these brownies were lacking. About the cupcake: The mini brownie cupcakes took almost the same amount time to bake as the recommended time for the regular size, and when one of the batches came out it still did not look done. After all of the brownie cupcakes cooled down they had really crumbly looking tops and when I bit into them they were rock hard on the top and oddly soft in the center.
These are great brownies. Not a lot of ingredients and they are moist and chewy, they melt in your mouth! My 14-year-old daughter made them by herself for a bake sale,
I make cupcakes for my husbands crew all the time. These were a great hit but I had a hard time to getting them to look just like the picture. They tasted amazing but they didn't really have that brownie look on the top of them, so I dressed them with frosting. Did I do something wrong?
This was a very easy recipe to follow. I reccomend this to beginners. Very delicious! Five stars!
I added extra chocolate chips when the batter was ready to bake to give it an extra burst of chocolate
I did this recipe, and the cupcake part sunk. It tastes exactly like the ingredients and doesn't really taste like it even baked. But, I give this a 3 star rating because it was worth the time, and it tasted OK.
This is an AMAZING recipe!!!!!! You should definitely try it!??????
Too buttery, and did not taste much like chocolate. I will put less butter and more chocolate or cocoa powder.
I loved that almost everyone would have these ingredients on hand. I didn't have to go out and buy anything specific for it.
These were amazing! I had to add 2 ingredients which were salt and baking powder. I have made this recipe about 4 times now and I love them everytime!
Wow, these brownie-cupcakes are amazing! I made them several times and everyone loved them. I added a fudge filling and some fudge on top and it was even better, would recommend. Only put a little fudge on because it"s strong! The recipe of the fudge is 1/2 cup of chocolate chips,3/4 of a cup of marshmallows that have been heated in a microwave ( I heated mine up for 20 seconds),2 table spoons of butter,1/2 cup of milk, and a 1/2 table spoon of sugar. Cook in a saucepan under low heat,stirring constantly until smooth. Cool for a minutes then put on cupcakes!
Too much eggs!
The flavor of these was very good. I wish I could figure out how to get the top to stop cracking. Makes them messy to eat and difficult to frost - for those of us who think a "cupcake" is not complete without frosting :)
Was good mostly. Was so light which was nice but I expected a richer brownie. Did get so fluffy that is came up like the picture though. Shouldn't there be baking powder or something? It was just okay.
Came out awesome and tasted great 10/10 would make again ??
Really quick and just what I was looking for :)
Love the texture of these yummy brownie cakes. I did add chopped walnuts to the top just before baking. There not quite as chocolaty as I would like. Next time I’ll add some chocolate chips to the batter.
These delicious treats are perfect for any occasion. Next time, I might try them with frosting :) Anyway, these are amazing and the ingredients are right in your pantry.
Solid recipe. I used olive oil instead of butter, 8 oz. baker's chocolate instead of chips, & maple syrup instead of sugar. They were good and mildly sweet.
Taste amazing, so easy to make !!
I was very excited to make these because they sounded so delicious, but they didn't turn out how I hoped. I'm not sure if I did something wrong, but they ended up being really dry and chalky tasting even though I followed the recipe perfectly. I tried to add frosting on top to sweeten them up but it still didn't make much a a difference. Overall, a disappointment.
I made these exactly as the recipe was written. It didn't say what kind of chocolate chips to use so I used half milk and half dark chocolate. They turned out awesome and chocolaty and chewy. Will definitely make again. As a side note I used foil muffins cups for the first time and they were great too.
These were a little sweet the first time I made them according to the recipe. So the second time, I decreased the sugar by 1/4 cup and added 1/4 cup of cocoa power. The result was a smooth, chocolatey taste that wasn’t too sweet.
Deliciously moist inside with a crunchy outer shell. I followed the advice of fellow reviewers and doubled the chocolate chips and added a pinch of salt. This is now my favorite brownie recipe!
It was absolutely scrumptious. As an amateur baker, this was easy and perfect. I only added 1/4 a cup of cocoa powder and a bit of salt, it made a world of a difference.
We added a simple frosting which made them even better! They were a great success!
I would DEFINITELY make these cupcakes again. The only thing I would say that isn't really good about these is that they stick to the cupcake liners like glue and are really chewy. But I really don't mind!
I halved this, and it made 12 cupcakes in paper liners.
Very easy recipe really fun to follow But should call that a cupcake+brownie = crowdie
I too added cocoa powder and then some white chocolate chips to batter, so yummy!! Made them for my daughters birthday party, a hit.
Cut the recipe into half and made 8 altogether... Tho i changed the butter with margerine and it turned out very yummy! My family loves it! Thanks for sharing this recipe!
These were a huge hit with the husband kids and in laws! Very easy to make and I’m now going to try the same recipe with white chocolate chips and butterscotch! Thanks for the recipe and the extra lbs on my hips! Haha —Mrs D Taylor, Mullica Hill NJ
I made these for my sisters birthday, and they were great! They were the first thing I ever baked. They were very easy, although I added more chocolate chips. 10/10 would recommend!
This recipe was amazing and turned out awesome! I will most definitely be making these again.
This was a fun recipe, i was able to make these with my three little sisters, with things we already had in the house! I would say that they could be more chocolatey, we might add some cocoa powder next time.
Made these yesterday. Followed the recipe and the number made and baking time was right on. They even look exactly like the picture. :-) My husband and I had them for dessert with vanilla ice cream. We enjoyed them and will definitely make them again.
These cupcakes were easy to make and were mess free. They didn't rise a lot but looked great! I haven't tasted them yet but still easy recipe. I would make this again.
I made this and it was absolutely perfect! The only thing I would recommend, is do 3 cups chocolate chips not just 1. Mine needed a lot more chocolate then when they say to
This recipe is easy to follow.I used dark chocolate ,and add hazelnut inside.
This was soooo good! It was moist and light, but I agree with everyone else, it needs more chocolate! I would have put a yummy chocolate frosting on these if I had time because that would have worked beautifully! Or you could put chocolate chips in the batter. But all in all, it was delicious.
This recipe was delicious, easy to put together and also made the exact amount as described, that doesn't happen too often! I will certainly use this recipe again, I used semi sweet chips, but next time I might try, milk chocolate chips or dark chocolate chips. Just to change it up a bit for my chocolate lovers. Thank you!!
Made this recipe and added a full piece of Carmel when 1/2 done - may have been to heavy as they still sunk to the bottom of the cupcake.
Simple but perfect. It was a hit from my fiance, my mom and nephews! They are requesting for a second batch Lol
i used 3 eggs. 1 cup sugar. 3/4 cup flour. 3/4 cup choc chips plus tablespoon of white choc chips. just because that was all that I had!
Super easy and SO good! They were perfectly crunchy on top while still moist and chewy on the inside. I also added some cream cheese frosting on top and it paired very nicely!
too much butter made them oily. I'll never do this recipe again.
Very good brownies and so easy. I did add a bit more chocolate chips. I took half the batter and added about a cup of coconut and chopped pecans. So, I had a dozen by recipe and about a dozen more with coconut and nuts. Both turned out very good. I liked the coconut ones a bit more, but that is just me. These were so very easy. Definitely will make again.
The chocolate took a lot longer than told to melt.
Do not make these. This is not a brownie or a cupcake. This recipe is very wrong somehow
I substituted 3/4 cup of cocoa for the chocolate chips and 1 cup of sugar and several squirts of stevia for the missing sugar, everything else was the same. I liked them and will try them again when I have the chocolate chips. Mine were like chocolate cake. but they were good.
Did not have success with this recipe. Every single brownie couple baked up nice and pretty, then every single one collapsed.
This recipe is nothing short of amazing! I doubled the recipe for the singing at church. I used dark chocolate chips and I had all the ingredients on hand. It was such a easy recipe to follow. I put them in the oven for 28 minutes and they were perfect! Keep the recipes coming!!!
There's nothing I just LOVED it!
I will never make ordinary chocolate cupcakes again. So delicious! One word of advice: fill cups 3/4 full (still makes 18) and add 3-5 minutes to cooking time. These don't rise like regular cupcakes and they sink in a little after they cool.
I made these for a poker party. I cut the recipe in half because I was low on ingredients. I used half milk chocolate and half dark chocolate to make the chocolate flavor stronger. I followed the recommendation of others and added a pinch of salt. Instead of baking regular sized cupcakes, I made mini cupcakes. I baked for 10 -11 minutes, that's when the toothpick came out clean. The half recipe made 36 mini cupcakes. They were delicious and perfect snack size. I would definitely make these again!
BEST BROWNIES EVER. And super easy to make
Thought this sounded good for dessert tonight with company. Prepared exactly according to recipe. Totally failed. Cupcake tops all cracked and sunken in. I'm on my way to the bakery to pick up tonight's dessert!! Yikes!
I had extra chocolate chips and mixed them into the batter. Never too much chocolate!!
Great recipe, thank you!! The tops are crunchy and the middles are ooey gooey good! I used PC decadent milk chocolate chips they didn’t melt properly, not in the double boiler nor in the microwave, lol... they still worked out! I will definitely make these again...
Tasted just like a lighter brownie. I topped it with Oreo frosting off allrecipes site. Very good!
When I took these cupcakes out of the oven, THEY FELL!!!!! They looked awful, the tops caved in and were super crispy not to mention that they were almost hollow. Also, didn't really have a strong chocolaty flavor. Very disappointing. :( :(
Added nuts on top. The best brownie cupcakes ever!
These were great! We didn't have white sugar, so I used brown, and they came out delicious!
NO I DID NOT MAKE ENY CHANNGES BUT IT WAS DELISOUS
The recipe turned out great, but I had to make a small change. We couldn't find baking chocolate chips, so we just used regular ones. We heated the choc chips in the microwave at thirty second intervals (without the butter) and stirred in between each turn. Then we let it cool. We folded it into the batter then slowly poured in one cup of melted butter.
I followed the recipe exactly. these were easy to put together and turned out beautifully. I checked at 20 minutes and they tested as done. I didn't have enough to do all of them in large muffin cups so I ended up making 10 mini muffin size. I tested them first at 10 minutes and they were actually done at 15 minutes. These turned out cute! I agree with other reviewers that I'd like to have a boost in chocolate flavor next time. My thought is that next time I will stir some mini chocolate chips into the batter. ( I hate to mess around with the consistency by adding more melted chips or cocoa powder.) I am going to frost these with my granddaughter and decorate with dyed coconut and jelly beans to make little Easter Baskets for a cute dessert.
The first time I made these, I did add a pinch of salt and a large handful of really good quality mini chocolate chips before baking. I made half a batch and that made 8 delicious cupcakey brownies. I wondered what it would be like, the next time I made them, to make them without the cupcake wrappers. BIG MISTAKE! BIG, BIG MISTAKE!! They refused to come out of the cupcake pans resembling anything like a cupcake, just bits and pieces. I had to take a knife and scrape out the bits and BITS of brownie cupcakes. NOTE TO SELF! Next time, make sure to use cupcake wrappers and don't even think of trying to not use the wrappers!! They were delicious and super yummy the first time I made them and thought a scoop of good vanilla ice cream would really enhance them.
Easy enough to make, but the chocolate was lacking, big time.
