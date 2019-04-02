Sausage and Cream Cheese Pinwheels

Good for breakfast or parties.

Recipe by brandi03

Credit: Sheila LaLonde
prep:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir sausage in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, about 10 minutes; drain and discard grease.

  • Spread dough from 1 package of crescent rolls out onto a work surface and pinch perforations together to create a single sheet of dough. Spread half the cream cheese over the dough sheet, leaving a 1/2-inch margin all around. Sprinkle half the cooked sausage evenly over cream cheese. Roll dough up into a log, starting at a long edge; wrap log in plastic wrap or parchment paper. Repeat steps to make a second roll; wrap. Refrigerate rolls at least 1 hour.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Unwrap rolls and cut each into 1/2-inch thick slices. Place slices onto a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until pinwheels are golden brown, 10 to 15 minutes.

Per Serving:
308 calories; protein 9.2g; carbohydrates 15.4g; fat 22.6g; cholesterol 42.2mg; sodium 686.1mg. Full Nutrition
