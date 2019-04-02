Sausage and Cream Cheese Pinwheels
Good for breakfast or parties.
Good for breakfast or parties.
I have made these and they were a hit!! A little hint, spray Pam or any type cooking spray on wax paper first then lay out crescent rolls . It will help not to stick and roll up perfectly. I doubled the recipe ad used half hot and half mild, they had kick but not too much because of the cream cheese. Awesome party, brunch or shower food.Read More
I gave it three stars not because it was not good. The folks at the party really liked it and I will make it again. I gave it a 3 because I had lots difficulty with the dough while making it. The dough was too thin and would not hold together with the filling in it. I did not notice anyone else mentioning this as an issue, but it sure was for me. Perhaps it was just my being a novice at this. But others might be aware of this potential issue.Read More
I have made these and they were a hit!! A little hint, spray Pam or any type cooking spray on wax paper first then lay out crescent rolls . It will help not to stick and roll up perfectly. I doubled the recipe ad used half hot and half mild, they had kick but not too much because of the cream cheese. Awesome party, brunch or shower food.
This is a great recipe that I have made countless times. You can prepare these a day or two in advance, refrigerate and then slice and bake in the morning. I recommend using the Crescent Roll Dough Sheets and spraying the plastic wrap with Pam spray. I also mix the cream cheese right in to the sausage and spread. Saves a step!. Great!
OK I have to comment because they were such a hit!! I made them for a CHARGERS party and the boys loved them, they complemented me endlessly and they flew off the platter, I'm not kidding. I used spicy chicken sausage. Very easy and tasty, man candy! lol
Very good! How could anything with sausage and cream cheese turn out badly? ;o) If short on time, you can skip the rollup stage and just press the crescents into a pan then top with sausage and cream cheese mixture then add the other container of crescents. Cut into squares after baking. Of course, it's not as cute but it still tastes the same!
Huge success at book club! Made it with mild Italian sausage for extra flavor.
LOVE THESE! Excellent shower finger food. We made 3 batches only we used the sheets of dough (pillsbury now makes) and added sharp cheddar. Baked whole then cut into squares. As soon as these came out of the oven they were gone each time. I am making them for dinner tonight with either green beans or eggs depending which way my husband wants to go with it. Kids love these too. One of my all time favs. Its a new twist on sausage balls if you add the cheddar on top of the cream cheese.
I make these all the time and guests/family LOVE THEM. I do change it up a bit. I saute finely chopped white onion while cooking my ground meat. It gives the meat great flavor. I also use puff pastry instead of crescent rolls. These are wonderful to make for the holidays too. They never stay out long enough to get cold at my house.
Made these for a baby shower, and they were a huge hit!! Everyone raved about them, so I was super glad I took a chance and made them! The only thing I changed in the recipe was to use less cream cheese - about 6 oz instead of 8, since 4 oz per roll just seemed like a lot! I made these the day before, chilled in saran wrap in the fridge, then sliced them before baking. Bake until lightly browned. YUMMY!
5 stars if you add some shredded cheddar cheese over the cream cheese!
Excellent! I made these for my hisband's snack night at a class he was taking amd he didnt want to share! i would suggest using parchment paper to bake them on so they don't stick to your pan
Yummy! Simple but delicious.
I used mild Italian sausage and everyone loved it! I'm making it again and plan to add diced roasted tomatoes and diced jalapeños. Should add some zing and color and I can't wait to take these for Thanksgiving weekend.
I gave it three stars not because it was not good. The folks at the party really liked it and I will make it again. I gave it a 3 because I had lots difficulty with the dough while making it. The dough was too thin and would not hold together with the filling in it. I did not notice anyone else mentioning this as an issue, but it sure was for me. Perhaps it was just my being a novice at this. But others might be aware of this potential issue.
Easy to make and delish!
Made without cream cheese but using same quantity dough & sausage: use Sweet Hawaiian instead of plain crescent, add crumbled sausage to biscuit roll as described in recipe; per roll sprinkle 3/4 cup grated cheese (cheddar, Colby/jack, Mexican cheddar) and add light dashes of maple or butter flavor pancake syrup over sausage mixture. Follow instruction for rolling, wrapping on parchment or wax paper, securing in plastic wrap in fridge several hours or overnight. Protect oven from syrup or grease melting onto surfaces.
These were a nice simple tasty appetizer. Followed directions exactly and they came out great.
I've been making these for several years now and they are always a HUGE hit. My family requests them often. My kids friends literally ask me for the recipe so their moms can make them too! Lol. Im talking 10 year old boys even ask for the recipe hehe! Couple of things: I make these as a main dish and increase amounts/size. I've also made these when I didn't have time to refrigerate for an hour prior to baking and they come out just fine. Obviously they don't stick together as well, but presentation doesn't matter too much if of its just my family :-)
Surprise! Super easy, but look like you spent time on them. Easy to pick up, and they don't fall apart. Made them for a walk-around cocktail party. They all disappeared. I bought the sheet dough that the Crescents now sell, who knew? Didn't even have to pinch the seams.
They were ok. Easy to make and the kids liked them but lacked flavor. If I make again I would probably add herbs or spices to the cream cheese.
I made these for Christmas Eve and everyone enjoyed them! Including my fifteen month old granddaughter. She just kept grabbing them. Super simple. I made them the night before and they cut perfectly. Will make these often.
Very simple and my family loved them! So much so that three people downed the entire amount made (and didn’t even feel guilty about it)! For my taste, I would try to find a hotter sausage, but most people I cook for preferred the spicy version only. Excellent fast and easy recipe... thanks!
These are YUM!!!!
Made these for a party and everyone raved about them. So easy and delicious. Followed recipe as written.
These went over well at Mother's Day dinner. I made them the day before and actually preferred the taste the next day than fresh out of over
This was a big hit at a wedding shower. No one could believe it had so few ingredients. I used Jimmy Dean Sage sausage. Yummy.
Have made several times. Sometimes I add just a dash of onions and tiny sprinkle of dry mustard to kick it up a notch, but the original recipe is just perfect. I make 1-2 days ahead and refrigerate the roll, then cut and bake when needed. Always an empty plate left behind.
Easy, simple, loved by all.
I made this exactly as written. I liked it but I think next time I would use sharp cheddar cheese and possibly spicier sausage.
My daughter loves these ... I use parchment paper with no problems ... thanks for the recipe.
We made these pinwheels for a friends & family football Sunday and they were the hit of the day! Made the recipe as posted but my sister -in-law suggested getting out some ranch dressing to use as a dip. Really good addition!
I made this with hot Italian sausage and sliced serrano peppers. Delicious! Will definitely make again.
Will definitely make it again. Easy and was told that it was the best appetizer our Wine Club had ever tasted..
My family loves these! I use Jimmy Dean’s Hot sausage for a little extra kick!
Simple, quick, tasty appetizer. Makes a lot, too!
Easy to make and super yummy
I used low fat cream cheese and it turned out delicious!!!
Very simple to make! Delicious!
Make and keep in fridge over night in the morning slice and bake. Crowd pleaser ever time!!
I used maple flavored venison sausage. Definitely enjoyed it.
Doubled the recipe and took 3 rolls to Christmas Eve party and cooked the other one for Christmas morning brunch. They were a hit with everyone! Very easy to make. I didn’t change anything, but I did slice them a little thinner. I definitely will make them again. I might try adding a little sharp cheddar and pimentos to the cream cheese to add a little color next time.
It was great my daughter made it Thanksgiving.
Made these for a neighborhood gathering and while everyone who tasted them raved, not many people tried them...possibly because they aren't appealing to the eye? I may try adding red bell pepper or dried cranberries for color next time. I made them with hot Italian turkey sausage, crescent dough sheets, and added garlic and a couple of splashes of red wine vinegar to the meat mixture. I'm kinda glad to have leftovers!!
Very easy and absolutely delicious!
These are easy and really good! Family loved them. I did add some cheddar. I sprayed some Pam on foil. Makes it so easy.
I LOVE this recipe Flavors are sooo good - We usually make it just in a 9x13 pan. cook the (hot) sausage, melt in the cream cheese, spread 1 roll of crescent dough in 9x13 glass then top w/sausage mixture and top with 2nd roll of dough - bake and cut in squares YUMMM. Sometimes I'll add a layer of scrambled eggs and shredded cheese to make a complete breakfast square ! SO good and easy
I made this using sweet Italian sausage mixed with breakfast sausage. I mixed the cream cheese in the pan with (drained) sausage. I also added half a package of chopped frozen spinach (drained.) Rave reviews from family and guests! Delicious!
A "tried and true" recipe. I have used this for years and it is always a winner with everyone!
I made these for both Thanksgiving and Christmas appetizers. I found that putting the tolls in the freezer for at least 30 minutes (longer if you can) helps to keep them together when cutting. Everyone loved them!
Big hit. Everybody really enjoyed them.
I made this in two separate batches. The first, I did exactly as written except I did cook them on parchment paper. The second, I sprinkle cheddar cheese over the top prior to baking.
These are delicious! I also mic the sausage and cream cheese in a bowl together - makes it very easy to spread.
Ok, whole cranberry sauce to cream cheese.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections