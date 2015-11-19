Grain Free Dutch Babies

Rating: 4.86 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A grain-free alternative to one of our favorite breakfast dishes, it's quick and easy to make and delicious! It's perfect for those with gluten intolerance or following a grain-free or paleo lifestyle. Sprinkle with finely chopped, toasted nuts (we love hazelnuts!).

By Angela Sackett Superhotmama

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 9x13-inch Dutch baby
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Put butter in a 9x13-inch casserole dish and place in the oven until butter melts and starts to brown, about 5 minutes.

  • Place eggs in a blender and pulse until smooth; add coconut milk, arrowroot powder, chestnut flour, lemon extract, stevia powder, and sea salt. Blend until smooth, 45 to 60 seconds. Pour batter over browned butter in the casserole dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until pancake is set in the middle and edges are lightly browned, about 23 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
297 calories; protein 9.4g; carbohydrates 10g; fat 25g; cholesterol 275.1mg; sodium 317.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (7)

Most helpful positive review

mc-emily
Rating: 5 stars
07/01/2013
These are great! Made them for my gluten free birthday girl and the whole family loved them! Added sliced apples to the butter before melting (apple pancakes are the family favorite) and used almond flour, almond flavoring and maple syrup rather than stevia. It puffed up and the presentation was awesome. This recipe may usurp the apple pancakes as the new family favorite. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Angela Sackett Superhotmama
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
03/26/2013
This is one of our favorite go-to recipes for a delicious and surprisingly easy filling breakfast for our family of seven! Read More
Helpful
(6)
dwieberg
Rating: 5 stars
02/01/2014
Love these!! Read More
Helpful
(5)
kathris7477
Rating: 5 stars
03/15/2015
I used almond flour because I had it on hand and my family loved it! Read More
Helpful
(2)
totallybaked
Rating: 5 stars
11/02/2015
I am gluten intolerant lactose intolerant & paleo. So this recipe is perfect for me! I've made this a few times now it's quick & easy. Since it's only 2 of us I make half a recipe in a 9" pie pan. I've also made them "savory" by omitting lemon extract & sweetener and adding dried herbs & grated cheese! I also use Almond flour instead of chestnut. Thank you for sharing this wonderful recipe! Read More
Helpful
(2)
