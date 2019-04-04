Bubbie's Hearty Matzo Ball Soup

I've been making this style of soup, most often without the matzoh balls for over 40 years. I have made it for Passover several times with the matzoh balls as well, and I've developed a pared down way of doing it that is quite flavorful without adding commercial chicken broth or even home made broth. If you don't overcook and use the natural flavors of the ingredients, the broth isn't necessary. With the matzoh balls and all the chicken added back in to the pot at the end of cooking, it is actually a main course chicken stew--a one pot meal. To use it as a first course, with or without matzah balls, just refrigerate the cooked chicken after you've discarded the bones and skin, to eat the next day. When I need only up to 3 servings, I only use the split breast of a large chicken because trimming excess fat from under the skin is not needed for that part of the chicken. I bring about 1-1/2 qts of water to boil, add about 1 Tbsp cider vinegar to the pot and put in the rinsed, split breast, then put in a pinch of black pepper. I bring the water back to a simmer and turn down the burner to keep it that way, and cover. To keep the soup flavorful, I will be cooking the breast a total of 50 minutes and the vegetables will be cleaned, cut into bite size pieces, and in the pot for the last 20 minutes of cooking. If I'm making kneidlach, I prepare the veggies ahead of time. If not, I do it as the chicken cooks. One big difference my recipe has from this one is that I