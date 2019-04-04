Bubbie's Hearty Matzo Ball Soup

This matzo ball soup recipe has been in our family for generations. Some family members say it started with our great-great-grandmother Bubbie Rose. My husband (her great-great-grandson) has put his own twist on it by adding extra vegetables and fresh dill which we think sets this soup apart from the rest. This soup is so good, there's no reason to wait until Passover to enjoy it.
You may adjust the amount of vegetables to create a soup that is more or less hearty. The soup is very flavorful as-is and always tastes better the next day. Also, if you love dill, you may consider adding some to the matzo meal before forming the balls.
410 calories; protein 25.4g; carbohydrates 30.7g; fat 20.6g; cholesterol 139.7mg; sodium 1504.4mg. Full Nutrition
My favorite deli back in my hometown closed down over 20 years ago and with it went the best matzo ball soup I have ever had. I've been searching for a good recipe since then and now my search is over. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
I followed the recipe, but it just didn’t hit me to a liking. The turnips and parsnips made it a bit to bitter for my taste. I grew up on chicken stew and fluffy dumplings, maybe my expectations hindered my experience of this dish. I just did not like it. Very sorry!
The soup is very similar to how I make it but I have found the best way to make matzo balls is to cover the pot securely, turn heat down to medium low, and allow to boil for at least 25 - 30 minutes. Also when preparing the matzo balls, do not squeeze them too much or they will become tough and doughy. I also add parsley to the ball mix.
This recipe killed it in our house! I was going for a vegetarian vibe, so I left out the chicken and used vegetable broth. Also, my turnips were (sadly) not good enough to use, so I subbed some (red) potatoes. I do love turnips, though, so the next time they're going in! I also added some white beans because I had 'em and thought it would help in the place of the missing chicken. We were going through a cold snap when I made this and it was a lovely dish for a not-so-lovely day outside. I love how you can customize the vegetables you use, also. Thanks!
I love this recipe! The only thing I do differently is used already cooked chicken from the supermarket and shred. I am too lazy to cook a whole chicken from scratch and it comes out tasting so good. My picky husband loves it and that is what's important. Thank You for sharing a great homemade recipe.
Made this with my husband for date night. It was excellent! We didn't add the leek or parsnip as we didn't have them but added extra carrots and celery. We added fresh cilantro (what we had on hand) and dried rosemary which did not conflict with each other. We used dried dill which was fine and most importantly added a scoop of bouillon paste which adds ALOT of flavor. I add this paste to all my soups. As this soup cooked and we tasted the broth in stages we could taste depth as everything came together. My husband is not a big soup guy but he really loved this. I would say spring for a nice organic chicken as it makes a difference and this makes a nice big batch.
It makes a lot of food which is great for families. Although for all of the work its a relatively bland flavor. I would suggest reducing the amount of meat (x.5) and increasing the veggies (x2). The veggies were great in the soup. It also needs more salt than indicated in the recipe.
