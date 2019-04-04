Bubbie's Hearty Matzo Ball Soup

This matzo ball soup recipe has been in our family for generations. Some family members say it started with our great-great-grandmother Bubbie Rose. My husband (her great-great-grandson) has put his own twist on it by adding extra vegetables and fresh dill which we think sets this soup apart from the rest. This soup is so good, there's no reason to wait until Passover to enjoy it.

becky

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Soup:
Matzo Balls:

Directions

  • Make the soup: Place chicken into a large pot and cover with water; bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer until chicken meat is very tender and falling off the bones, about 1 1/2 hours.

  • Remove chicken from the pot and place on a cutting board until cool enough to handle, about 10 minutes. Pull chicken meat from the bones, and shred. Discard skin and bones.

  • Bring chicken broth to a boil in a large soup pot. Stir in shredded chicken, carrots, celery, turnip, parsnips, onion, leek, and dill. Reduce the heat to low and simmer until vegetables are tender, about 20 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

  • Meanwhile, make the matzo balls: Stir matzo ball mix, water, oil, and eggs together in a bowl. Use wet hands (to prevent sticking) and form the mixture into 1-inch balls.

  • Return the broth to a boil. Gently drop matzo balls into the boiling broth. Reduce the heat again and simmer until matzo balls have increased in size and are cooked through, about 20 more minutes.

Tips

You may adjust the amount of vegetables to create a soup that is more or less hearty. The soup is very flavorful as-is and always tastes better the next day. Also, if you love dill, you may consider adding some to the matzo meal before forming the balls.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
410 calories; protein 25.4g; carbohydrates 30.7g; fat 20.6g; cholesterol 139.7mg; sodium 1504.4mg. Full Nutrition
