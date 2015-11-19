Fruit Kugel

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

We make kugel every year for Passover, and this sweet noodle casserole is one of our favorites! This dish is just as good cold as it is hot.

By Sammie

prep:

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook egg noodles in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, until cooked through but firm to the bite, about 5 minutes. Drain and let noodles cool.

  • Beat eggs with cinnamon and vanilla extract in a large bowl; gently stir in noodles. Mix pineapple, raisins, and apple into noodle mixture. Transfer mixture into a large casserole dish and scatter pieces of margarine over the noodle mixture. Spread apricot preserves over the casserole.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until noodles on top are golden brown and preserves are bubbling, about 15 minutes. Cool slightly before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
563 calories; protein 12.6g; carbohydrates 114.1g; fat 8.5g; cholesterol 107.4mg; sodium 79.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Nancy
Rating: 4 stars
10/04/2015
I loved the idea of using fresh apples raisins and the other fruits in this kugel but it was obvious that this was not a tested recipe! The dead givaway was that the only comment accompanying it said that they made it for Passover but regular egg noodles are not kosher for Passover! It said to use 24 oz of egg noodles and 2 eggs -- most kugels use 12-16 oz of noodles and 6-12 eggs! I used 16 oz of noodles and 6 eggs but it could have used more eggs to hold it together even better. I also added agave nectar because I thought it might not be sweet enough but it was actually a little too sweet. Otherwise I followed the recipe and it was very good for a parve kugel. It was also delicious the next day. Read More
