Fruit Kugel

Rating: 4 stars

I loved the idea of using fresh apples raisins and the other fruits in this kugel but it was obvious that this was not a tested recipe! The dead givaway was that the only comment accompanying it said that they made it for Passover but regular egg noodles are not kosher for Passover! It said to use 24 oz of egg noodles and 2 eggs -- most kugels use 12-16 oz of noodles and 6-12 eggs! I used 16 oz of noodles and 6 eggs but it could have used more eggs to hold it together even better. I also added agave nectar because I thought it might not be sweet enough but it was actually a little too sweet. Otherwise I followed the recipe and it was very good for a parve kugel. It was also delicious the next day.