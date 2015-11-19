Fruit Kugel
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 562.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 12.6g 25 %
carbohydrates: 114.1g 37 %
dietary fiber: 4.7g 19 %
sugars: 46.1g
fat: 8.5g 13 %
saturated fat: 1.8g 9 %
cholesterol: 107.4mg 36 %
vitamin a iu: 341.1IU 7 %
niacin equivalents: 3.4mg 26 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 14 %
vitamin c: 10.8mg 18 %
folate: 25.9mcg 7 %
calcium: 67.4mg 7 %
iron: 2.4mg 14 %
magnesium: 65.7mg 24 %
potassium: 432mg 12 %
sodium: 79.7mg 3 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 12 %
calories from fat: 76.8
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved