Most Requested Banana Chocolate Chip Muffins

OK, so here's what I did. I went approximately 1/4 less on the sugar and 1 more on the bananas. I did this for 2 reasons...I love the banana flavor to take center stage and because I waited till the bananas were practically black, which basically means they're at their sweetest, to help cover the white sugar I took out. For this batch I also omitted the flax and nuts cause the kids didn't want them this time. For the cook time...I made muffins in 2 different sizes and cooked separately. The big ones (a little bigger than your average (come in a muffin pan that makes 6) I baked for only about 20 minutes and the mini muffins (made 12 in 1 go) I baked for 15 mins. These time of course may be approximate depending on the temperament of your oven (Mine like to misbehave and run a little hotter than others). My kids and I went BANANAS for our muffins! Came out moist, bananaee (LOL), not dense, and yummy. I think its safe to say that these will be a staple in our family. Will be sending a sampling to some other people to get their opinion and we'll keep ya'll posted. Hope you enjoy these as much as we did.