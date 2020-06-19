Most Requested Banana Chocolate Chip Muffins

Love this recipe! I,too, replaced some of butter with flax seed. I'm not a talented cook and was wondering if I replaced some of the flour with protein powder how I would make the adjustment. I'm not sure what that would do to the consistency. Any advice would be welcomed!!!
Great recipe! I modified a bit by only putting in 3 tablespoons butter and 3 tablespoons applesauce plus half a container of a single serving Greek yogurt. I also soaked the flaxseed in a few tablespoons of water for a few minutes before adding to the sugar mixture- this was my first time baking with flax and I read it can absorb the moisture out of whatever you are making unless you soak it first. I also only had 2 super ripe bananas but a good tip for yellow-but-not-yet-over-ripe bananas is to pop them in the oven (unpeeled) at 300 degrees for about 40 minutes. You may want to line your pan with foil bc they will release some juices. Let them cool then unpeel to find mushy sweet bananas - perfect for this recipe! I used 5 bananas and added 1 tablespoon of cinnamon.
I have been using this recipe for 3 years for MUFFINS and they ALWAYS come out super moist and yummy. My bananas are never super ripe so I just microwave them until they get kind of soft. I bake for 20 mins and test with a toothpick. My boyfriend loves these in his lunch.
Delicious! Made these wonderful muffins today. The only changes were to add 1/2 cup unsweetened apple sauce for moist muffins and to use mini chocolate chips. Recipe made approximately 54 mini muffins which I baked at 350 for 10 minutes. My family loved them!
Followed it exactly and they were definitely dry. The best bite is when you get a few chocolate chips, if not then it is very bland. I did add a tsp of cinnamon but still just not enough flavor. My kids will gobble them up because of the chocolate, and I do like the flaxseed added! Probably wouldn't make again.
Loved these! Made them exactly according to receipe except two things. I added a tsp of cinnamon as suggested by other reviewers. I also mixed all parts of the receipe with a spatula-not a hand mixer. A hand mixer will overbeat your muffins and make them tough. A spatula worked great.
I thought they were great. The batter seemed to be dry so I added 2 extra bananas (for a total of 5). I also did 1/2 whole wheat flour and 1/2 unbleached flour. Adding the walnuts & chocolate chips was a definite plus.
This recipe is DELICIOUS!! I used gluten free flour instead of regular, ground chia seeds instead of flax, and added a half a cup of plain Greek yogurt at the end because the batter seemed too dry. I am blown away at how good these were!
Made these tonight .. And omg!!!! Best muffins I've ever made. I took the idea of cinnamon and it really makes them mmmmmm...... Thank you so much for this recipe. This one will be going in my cool book !!!!!
I've made these about 3 times now and they are perfect every time! Seriously, know I know why it's the most requested. If you want a good recipe for Banana Choc Chip Muffins....actually, if you want the best recipe, I highly recommend this one.
I made this recipe exactly as written. It was so dry, my boyfriend wouldn't even eat a whole one, and he eats pretty much anything. I've made tons of banana muffins in my lifetime, and there was not nearly enough liquid in the batter. Gross. Try the other really popular muffins on this site- way better!
Easy to make and came out "deliciously awesome" according to my kiddos. I did use all whole wheat flour. The mix did seem too dry, so I added a splash of milk, an extra ripe banana and about 2 tablespoons of coconut oil, in addition to some cinnamon and nutmeg as recommended by some other reviewers. This amount of mix made 2 dozen muffins; I put some shredded coconut in half the mix, and that dozen came out great, too.
Perfect for our tastes. Not overly sweet which is how my banana muffins usually turn out and not too dense. The virtues of this recipe are the proportions and the specific instructions. Like others, I added a shake of cinnamon to the batter. I wanted bite-sized muffins, so I used extremely tiny chocolate chips and used a mini-muffin pan coated with nonstick spray -not liners because the muffin will stick to them- and baked the minis for about 15 minutes. Bake time may vary for other bakers.
I made these tonight and I added 1tsp of Cinnamon and 1/2tsp of Nutmeg. They turned out amazing!!! Not dry at all, if you find it does come out dry for you try adding an extra banana or apple sauce. My family loved them!
OK, so here's what I did. I went approximately 1/4 less on the sugar and 1 more on the bananas. I did this for 2 reasons...I love the banana flavor to take center stage and because I waited till the bananas were practically black, which basically means they're at their sweetest, to help cover the white sugar I took out. For this batch I also omitted the flax and nuts cause the kids didn't want them this time. For the cook time...I made muffins in 2 different sizes and cooked separately. The big ones (a little bigger than your average (come in a muffin pan that makes 6) I baked for only about 20 minutes and the mini muffins (made 12 in 1 go) I baked for 15 mins. These time of course may be approximate depending on the temperament of your oven (Mine like to misbehave and run a little hotter than others). My kids and I went BANANAS for our muffins! Came out moist, bananaee (LOL), not dense, and yummy. I think its safe to say that these will be a staple in our family. Will be sending a sampling to some other people to get their opinion and we'll keep ya'll posted. Hope you enjoy these as much as we did.
I make these muffins but with the following changes: I use 1 cup of all purpose flour instead of two. In substitution for the 1 cup of flour, I use: 1/3 cup chia seed, 1/3 cup ground flax (in addition to the 6 tablespoons), 1/3 cup quinoa flour. I mix the chia and flax all in with the wet ingredients, prior to adding the dry. This recipe blows my mind.
I used a tip from another reviewer, and replaced 3 T of the butter with 9 T flaxseed. Also used half all-purpose flour & half whole-wheat pastry flour. I cut back to 2/3 c. sugar & 1/2 c. choc chips and still very good.
Fantastic! The first time I made it I was very satisfied and they were very moist. I probably put a few extra chocolate chips too because I love chocolate. The second time I made them I didn't have any flax seed, which did not make much of a difference, they were still very good, but I do prefer it with flax seed. The very first time I tried to make banana chocolate chip muffins the recipe I used was horrible, I am really glad I came across this one. Thanks!
This was a great recipe! They were easy to mix up and it didn't take very long. They turned out moist and delicious!! My kids loved them! I did add a tiny bit of cinnamon. I will definitely make them again. Maybe with a few less chocolate chips next time.
Didn't rate these "5" as I changed the recipe. These were great though. I didn't use the butter - used 6 Tbsp. unsweetened applesauce instead and added 1 tsp. of cinnamon as others suggested. These rose beautifully and I love the ground flax addition. With a constant barrage of hungry teenage boys, this recipe will be a staple in my house from now on.
I would give them three stars but the flaws are easily fixed, and they would be tasty with those fixes. Problems: they are a little dry even with a lot more moisture (an extra banana and at least 2 tbs milk), and the flaxseed made for an unpleasant mouthfeel. Also, it takes more like 20 mins, not 25, to bake them. I followed two of the cook's suggestions and used half white and half whole wheat flour and mini chocolate chips. My own changes (personal preference): I made 2/3 of the recipe but used 3 bananas, and I substituted coconut oil for butter. I also mixed everything by hand to keep the banana-y texture. Next time I won't use flaxseed. I may try variations (chia seed, coconut, even oatmeal).
I've made them last night and this recipe is definitely a keeper. They were delicious. Recipe is calling for 3/4 cups of sugar, I've put just 3 tbsp and still it was too sweet. Next time I will skip the sugar completely, bananas are sweet enough.
Good core recipe. Made a number of adjustments: (1) half whole wheat, half unbleached flour; (2) added 1/2 cup vanilla yogurt; (3) added 2 tsp cinnamon; (4) brown sugar instead of white and a bit less; (5) mini chocolate chips. I also freeze half of them; make great lunch treats!
Very AWESOME recipe. I don't usually review recipes because they aren't that good. This was terrific. My kids (3&6) loved them as did my husband who dislikes "healthy" foods. I substituted the white flour with whole wheat pastry flour and the white sugar with coconut palm sugar. I also added an extra tsp. of baking soda which made them very fluffy.
I make these weekly for my boyfriend and our kids. His oldest son has been stock piling bananas at his mom's to bring over to my place so I will make more. They all love them. I changed the recipe a bit. I use 4 bananas, 1 cup chocolate chips and only 1/3 cup butter. I have not had flax seed so have omitted it but will try it when I get some and see the difference. Adding the extra banana has made them super moist and I find I only bake them for 20-22 mins not 25. I typically get 12 full size muffins and between the four boys they are gone in a day sometimes!
I tried this recipe last night, and the muffins turned out beautifully. I accidentally used the 1/3 measuring cup instead of the 1/4 measuring cup so I ended up putting in a cup of sugar instead of 3/4, but it still turned out. I omitted the flax, since I didn't have any, and I also only added 2 bananas since that is what I had on hand. My boyfriend noted that they weren't as banana-y as they could have been, so next time I would add the third banana. I also noticed the batter was very dry and crumbly, so I added 1/2 cup of sour cream to make it a little softer. All in all, they turned out moist, cakey, and delicious. Next time I would add a little cinnamon and nutmeg as well, as other posters have said.
Made these last night and they were a hit. Made 12 generous muffins. Made them healthier by doing using half whole wheat flour and half all purpose. Also substituted 3 tablespoons of applesauce for 3 tablespoons of butter. Mini chocolate chips would help evenly spread the chocolate, but I used regular.
I thought this recipe was really good. I even modified by making it gluten free, added 1/2 c applesauce because I only had 2 bananas and used pecans instead of walnuts. I will definitely make this again.
The muffins came out nice and moist. I did change some of the measurements of the ingredients to make it healthier: I used 4 Tbsp. of flax, ½ cup of sugar, 4 Tbsp. butter, and 4 bananas. Will make again!
This recipe is great! Needs no adjustments. I have made these at least twice, and followed the recipe both times (rare for me, but it's great as written). My daughter said they were not too sweet, "grainy" and delicious! The freshly ground flax seed really adds alot to the recipe.
Added 1 tsp. Of cinnamon, a few squirts of honey over 4 mashed bananas, and added about 1/2 cup of strong coffee (which brings out the banana flavour and makes muffins moist). Super muffins, will make again for sure.
Perfect but I used the recipe modified to feeds 30 but it only made 11 Jumbo muffins. I just started baking so I still need to get my qty right so I guess I should have raised it to like feeds 34 to make 12 jumbo.
I am not an amazing baker so I always follow a recipe. I had over ripe bananas to use up and didn’t want to wait an hour for banana bread so found this recipe. Delicious as written! Dense and moist like I had hoped. Thanks for the recipe!
