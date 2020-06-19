Most Requested Banana Chocolate Chip Muffins

This is a 'most often requested' recipe - friends and family deliberately let bananas get brown so I'll make them! Great for lunch boxes too.

By Sandy Brown

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
dozen muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray muffin cups with cooking spray or line with paper liners.

  • Beat sugar, butter, flax seed, vanilla, and eggs together in a bowl with an electric mixer until smooth and creamy.

  • Sift flour, salt, and baking soda together in a separate bowl. Mix creamed sugar mixture, 1/2 cup at a time, into the flour mixture until fully incorporated and batter is stiff. Beat bananas into batter with an electric mixer on low. Fold chocolate chips and walnuts into batter; spoon into the prepared muffin cups, filling each cup 3/4 full.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center of a muffin comes out clean, about 25 minutes. Cool in the tins for 10 minutes before removing to cool completely on a wire rack.

Cook's Notes:

I use half whole wheat flour/half white, part agave or honey to increase the 'good for you' factor, and semi-sweet mini-chips to ensure that each bite has chocolate in it.

Also good zapped for 10 seconds and promptly served with vanilla ice cream!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
219 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 29.5g; fat 10.5g; cholesterol 30.8mg; sodium 236.7mg. Full Nutrition
