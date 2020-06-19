Debbie's Amazing Apple Bread

I was given this recipe years ago by my friend Debbie. I've had it written down on a torn piece of paper for years and decided today that this recipe needs to be on AllRecipes. It is a moist, sweet, and delicious bread with a crispy crust. By far my favorite bread recipe!
I love this recipe, however, I have to admit, I changed it somewhat. My daughter had made this and said that she had replaced some of the oil with applesauce. One of the other comments said that it was awfully sweet, and I am trying to cut down on fat and sugar, so......I cut the sugar in half (only 1 cup), omitted the oil and put in 1 cup of applesauce. It turned out scrumptious!
Don't know what I did wrong, but this bread would not cook through, even though I followed directions and then cooked for 15 extra minutes! I cut it open anyway to see how it tasted, and it was way to sweet. I will not be making this again.
Really good! Super dense and moist so if you love that type of baked good you will love this. Next time I will add nuts because for me I think it would make it even better. Thanks for sharing!! UPDATE - I tried the bread with the nuts and suprisingly I did not like it as much. Made it a third time adding some raisins and absolutely loved the addition. Also increased the cinnamon to 2 tsp.
Very good -- dense and sweet. I consider it a dessert bread. The changes I made to the recipe was to use 2.5 cups of cubed McIntosh apples to which I added the juice of one lemon. I also added a teaspoon of lemon zest to the dry ingredients. I also used a full teaspoon of ground cinnamon.
I've made this several times for two years now, and each time it gets rave reviews! To add some depth I usually replace 1/2c of the white sugar for 1/2c dark brown sugar, and applesauce in lieu of some vegetable oil. Go generous on the vanilla and extra generous on the cinnamon! It needs an extra 20 minutes to bake, too.
I made this recipe with a few changes. I do not like baking loaves, they never cook in the middle. I put the batter in muffin cups and baked at 350 for 25 minutes. They came out moist and delicious! As others have suggested, I used half granulated sugar and half brown sugar. I also doubled the cinnamon. I also added chopped walnuts.
I was having lunch with a friend I hadn't seen for a while and wanted to take her something so I whipped this up real quick and took it warm. She said it was the best thing she'd ever put in her mouth! I changed it slightly by using 1 cup brown sugar and 1 cup white sugar. I also used Granny Smith apples mainly because so many reviews said it was too sweet. I sprinkled the top with turbinado sugar before baking. After the suggested baking time, it was still soft in the middle so I turned off the oven and left it for about another 15 minutes. It was fine after that. I will be making this again, this time for me!
Holy moly,, this bread is good. Takes a bit longer to bake than the recipe states. Just leave the foil on top of the pan and bake an extra 10 minutes at 275 degrees.Turn off the oven and let it sit in the oven for an additional 10-15 minutes,still leaving the foil on top. Take off the foil and allow to cool in pan for 10 minutes. Turn out onto a wire cooling rack and cool about 15 minutes. Slice it up and slather on some butter. So yummy. A keeper for sure
Such an easy recipe and adaptable to personal preference. Based on other reviews, I decided to reduce the sugar and replace part with brown sugar. 1/2 cup brown, 3/4 cup white. I also added a handful of raisins. I baked it for 45 minutes, but it needed a bit more time, so I turned off the oven and let it sit inside for about 15 more minutes. It turned out incredibly good. Thanks for sharing.
Wow! Amazing bread! The only changes I made were, I added only 1 cup of sugar, doubled the cinnamon, doubled vanilla extract and used olive oil. I had no trouble cooking it. It rouse beautifully and the texture/density is perfect. Also, I didn't peel the apples. There's no need because you can't tell they are there, so don't waste your time.
After 1 hour, bread was almost uncooked in the middle. I added 15 minutes, then 15 more, then upped the heat to 375 and cooked it 20 more minutes! Toothpick STILL wet in the middle. I took it out, waited the 10 minutes. The slices 2 from each end were the only ones cooked. I sliced the rest, put them on a cookie rack on a cookie sheet and cooked at 350 for an additional 15 minutes.
I read the reviews and despite some lousy ones, forged ahead. None of the problems encountered with other reviewers. Baked for total one hour, covered the last 15 minutes. Need to make sure you use 9x5 loaf pan. I was surprised to find I had loaf pans of several different sizes so this may have been why some reviewers had problems with overflow and undertaking if the loaf pan was smaller in size. Did cut the sugar down to a cup though as suggested. Thanks for a great recipe. It was easy, did not peel the apples, chopped them in food processor. Greased the pan but did line bottom with parchment. Slipped right from pan in 10 minutes .
So, I just made this recipe and signed up for Allrecipes just so I could give it a 5 star rating! It was the easiest thing ever and my family liked it so much, they ate the whole thing. I followed a few of the tips from the other reviews and modified it a little. I used 3/4 cup applesauce and no oil, two fuji apples (a little more than 2 cups) and cut the sugar in half (1/2 white and 1/2 dark sugar because I was out of light brown). I also used 2 tsps of cinnamon. It was crunchy on the outside and so moist and delicious inside. Plus it smelled great in the oven!
The middle never cooked and the outsides were weird and chewy.
Yummy! You just keep wanting to have a little more! I made this as written, using about 1 1/2 Jazz apples. This took about ten minutes longer than the suggested hour, and I'm sure it varies with the temperature of the ingredients and the weather outside! Now you'll have to excuse me while I go back for just a little bite more!
Okay, I am a decent baker. I can follow a recipe and have been making holiday breads for the last week. This is horrible. I am not sure if the liquid was left off? Or if you should add baking soda instead of powder? But I played it safe after reading reviews about it overflowing the pan and made up 2 smaller loaf pan with parchment paper. I mixed it up as per directions and it's like glue!!!! I managed to get it into pans and have baked it so far for well over an hour. Its flat and like glue. What a waste of ingredients and time. It smells good is about the nicest thing I can say. The only thing amazing about this is the fact anyone got it to turn out right. What a MESS!
After reading the reviews I did a few minor changes. I added a little less sugar, 1 C unpacked brown sugar and 3/4C white sugar. Added a little more than 2 tsp cinnamon and was generous with the 2 tsp vanilla. Instead of oil I put in plane apple sauce as well. I also have trouble with bread loaves not cooking all the way through. So, I baked the bread at a lower temp of 325 for 50 minutes and then covered it with tin foil and baked another 20 minutes. It came out perfect, cooked all the way through and not burnt on the outside! It turned out soo yummy.
Amazing bread! I used half white and half brown sugar...yum! Also used Gala apples (as that's what I had around) and extra cinnamon. I will definitely make this again!! I always wrap my breads in foil within 10 minutes of coming out of the oven. Keeps all that moisture in!
Wow, this is the best bread made in a long time. Its very moist with a nice crispy outside. Made two loaves, and couldn't be easier to put together. My husband and I both loved this bread and will be making it again and again.
Now on minute 22 of additional cook time just trying to get it to be anything but batter with a crunchy top. If I attempt this again, I will cut the sugar and salt measurements in half. The amount of sugar makes the loaf cook like a giant cookie rather than a cake/bread.
Pretty good, but way too sweet. Also, despite generously greasing the pans with Pam spray, this bread sticks to the bottom every time. If I make it again I would definitely line the pan with aluminum foil; otherwise, you're sure to get a ruined loaf of bread.
Great recipe. I was looking for something to do with some apples I didn't really like. I used brown sugar and cut it to 1 cup, substituted apple sauce for the oil and used white whole wheat flour. It was fabulous!!! Thanks for sharing!!!
Very disappointed with this recipe! The author should let us know what apples to use. I cooked according to the recipe, even an addititional 15 minutes. It still came out gooey. It was blonde in color and not the caramel brown the picture shows. I used Fuji apples. they might be too juicy for this recipe. Won't use this recipe again.
I made it exactly as written except for adding 1/2 c mini chocolate chips. I baked 45 minutes, covered and baked an additional 35 minutes then turned off the oven and left the cake in there for another 20 minutes. It's delightfully crunchy on the outside and moist on the inside. It does NOT cut well but we love to pick at all the pieces that surround the slices. I'll try it in muffin tins when I want to make it for company. This is definitely a keeper!
I followed the recipe and it wouldn't cook all the way through and the batter bubbled over the top of the baking pan and spilled all over the bottom of my oven. The top of the bread was super crunchy, almost caramelized from all of the sugar. The bread was too sweet for me. I decided to read people's reviews after making the bread. Many said they cut the amount of sugar in half.
I love this recipe. I did change a few things... instead of 2 cups white sugar I used 1 1/2 cups white sugar and 1/2 cup of brown sugar, I also substituted pumpkin spice for cinnamon, and coconut oil for vegetable oil. But this recipe was easy to follow, and I will definitely be making it again!!!!
This bread is exceptionally good. Moist and not too sweet (used granny smith apples). Loved the crust like exterior. To save on dishes I did not mix the flour, baking powder and cinnamon in a separate bowl.
Very tasty bread!! I only made a couple changes based on reviews and what I had on hand. I used white whole wheat flour, only 1 cup of sugar (1/2 brown, 1/2 white) and I only had 1/4 cup of oil so I melted some shortening to make up the difference. Also sprinkled the top with extra brown sugar and cinnamon, which made a nice crispy topping and smelled so good in the oven!!
Pretty tasty bread! I doubled the recipe to make two large loaves. I used less than half the white sugar called for and substituted half of the white flour for whole wheat. I also put more than a teaspoon of cinnamon in. Next time, I will put more cinnamon and maybe some nutmeg or all-spice to give it more flavor. I ended up baking it for 45 minutes, then 15 more minutes with foil, and 15 more minutes left in the oven off. It was perfectly done and full of juicy apple chunks!
Horrible experience. What a waste of time. I didn't read the reviews,beforehand. Didn't cook in the middle. Rechecked ingredients . Used them all as instructed and wound up with a pan of goo. I then read the reviews and saw that it was pretty common. Can't believe that this hasn't been addressed.
The loaf ended up light and moist, and my brother's raving about it. I don't tend to like overly sweet things, so I cut the sugar in half. Used a bit more than 2 1/4 cups (unpeeled) apple, and sprinkled the top with apple bits and sugar. Next time, I'll probably use three apples and dice only one, and mince the other two apples. Might want to add nutmeg and other apple pie spices while decreasing cinnamon to 1/4 t or less
I would rate this 0 stars if I could. So confused this recipe got such a high rating. I am an experienced baker and followed the recipe except for using 1 cup sugar instead of 2. Bread was inedible. Do not make.
This recipe is overly sweet, and the cooking time was way off. I had to bake this bread for about 90 minutes for it to get even close to done. As it is, we are toasting slices just so they are not mushy. Next time I'll reduce the sugar by a half cup and substitute half brown sugar.
Something is amiss with this recipe. At no point did it.come together as a batter. It looked like apple crumble going into the pan. I triple checked to.make sure I didnt write something down wrong or miss something. After the cook time and extra, it was a mess.
This was such a hit! Everyone who has tried it absolutely loves it :) a friend of mine said it was like sweet bread and apple pie had a baby together. The only change I've made is that I double the amount of cinnamon/apple pie spice, and I switched out all the oil with unsweetened applesauce. Letting it sit a day also allows the flavors to settle and develop too. I've made it several times now!
Edit: Changes made to original recipe: Ingredients : - one cup brown sugar instead of two cups white sugar - one cup unsweetened apple sauce instead of oil - 1 1/2 cup diced apple instead of two cups apples - 1/2 cup soaked raisins - Added another 1/2 tsp of cinnamon Method: - Mixed apples and raisins in after mixing in flour mixture instead of before. - Baked bread for 55 minutes straight instead of 45 then 15 with foil. Result: Good bread! A touch salty though. I will use less salt next time. Previous Review: I had the same experience as Debra Lynn Gale. I made the bread exactly as the recipe says, put it in the oven, and three hours plus later, with all the apple chunks already turned to mush and the curst rock hard, the dough inside the crust still looked and felt and tasted very obviously raw. I had to throw the whole thing out. It's very upsetting and disappointing after all that labor and wasted ingredients, especially since the crust had looked and tasted promising. I have baked hundreds of cookies and muffins and dozens of bread and cakes. This is the first time I bake something that I can't salvage in any way and have to toss out. I did feel while putting the dough in the loaf pan that the dough was way too dense and too full of apple chunks to bake properly, so that may be what the problem is. I may try again using one of the modifications others have suggested.
This was good, however I did make the changes of using whole wheat pastry flour and cut the sugar in half...it was still too sweet for us. Next time I will cut the sugar back even more and add an additional 1/2 cup apples and walnuts as well! Thank you!
I've made this recipe a half dozen times and it always comes out great. It's very forgiving. Sometimes I accidentally put the alumn foil on for the initial 45 min, then keep it off for the final 15 min, OR I have to bake it for more or less time. It's always firm on the outside and moist on the inside. Yesterday I substituted persimmons for apples because, well, my apple tree is now dormant but my persimmons tree is off the hook. Had to cook the dish for an extra 15 minutes but mmmm, it is equally delish as always.
I cut the sugar to 1 cup and added 1/2 cup of non-sugar sweetener. It was still too sweet. I will try again with a reduced ration of sugar and non-sugar sweetener. Otherwise it was very tasty. Took longer to bake than stated.
This recipe is delicious! I doubled the recipe and made three big loaves of bread with it. I did reduce the doubled recipe by one cup of sugar because 4 total sounded scary. It still turned out great and might’ve been too sweet with 4. Definitely a make-again recipe :)
It was a big hit at Christmas with my friends, family and me. So tasty and moist. I will make this again soon!
Really delicious. Used raw cane sugar - 1 and 1/4 cups. Added some milk because batter was super thick. Also added chopped walnuts. Baked at 350 for 40 min, then covered and turned up the heat to 375 for another 20 minutes. It was just done, but left in the oven for about 15 minutes after turning it off. Crispy outside, moist inside. Next day a bit mushy and more moist, but still very tasty.
I ended up having to make a lot of substitutions so it's not quite the same but it's great and my roommates love it! I only had one egg so I added one ripe banana (I've been doing a lot of banana bread lately), substituted the 1/2 cup oil with 1/3 cup butter, used a little under 1/2 cup sugar, and used whole wheat flour. I highly recommend making these changes (especially reducing sugar), I baked it for the time listed and it turned out great!
Mine took an extra hour to cook! The oven was fully preheated before I started. I think the issue was, I added the leftover apple, which was maybe enough to make a third cup, which might have been the issue. Although the cooking time dramatically increased, it was still really good. I will be making this again!
I love this recipe because it is so versatile. I quadrupled the recipe and cut down on the sugar and oil by adding applesauce. I also put some of the apples over top before baking for a bit of a crust. A little drizzle of caramel after and this was a hit!
Served this to some VIP guests and they raved about it. It was heavenly and I will definitely make this again and again. I do agree, though, that it takes a LOT longer to bake than stated. Maybe due to the density. I baked it for 1 hr 45 minutes and then it was finally done. Used Granny Smith apples, and only 1 1/2 cups sugar and it was perfect. BE SURE to oil and flour your pan - half of my bread got stuck and turned into crumbles. That was the part my family ate and they did not complain at all because it tasted AMAZING.
I made this Apple Bread and it was very good.I made some changes that is why I am giving this recipe three stars. I only used one cup of flour instead of two because my bread would never get done in the middle.I also used one cup of sugar rather than two cups because I read one reviewer said the bread was to sweet.I will be making this recipe again because its a keeper. I made this recipe a second time this time I added some milk because it was to thick to stir.The milk keeps the bread from being so dry.The last time I made it my mother and brother said the bread was dry but it was good.
Delicious apple bread recipe, thank you for sharing. I made the following modifications: substituted butter for oil, decreased sugar to 1.5 cups, increased vanilla to 1 tablespoon, increased cinnamon to 1 teaspoon, added 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice, added a handful of chocolate chips. Also, I used 2 large apples which I think is more than 2 cups of chopped apple. I had to bake this for at least 30 minutes longer than what the recipe says. But it was well worth the wait!
I made muffins out of this. They were yummy but I did change the recipe. I used 1,1/2 cups of sugar. Next time I will make it with 1, 1/4C...Also will substitute brown sugar as the color was to light. They were very dense so probably will change it up more.
I have made this 5 times now and each time I am actually amazed at how delicious this is. It is pretty easy to make. I use whatever apples I have on hand. The only thing I have had to do is increase baking to 1 1/2 hours. It comes out perfectly and it is a wonderful treat for the whole family. I am making a loaf today for a family reunion! Note: Make sure your bread pan is greased well. Let bread really cool so it will come out of the pan easier. I put double cinnamon, a personal fave.
This is a wonderful recipe. I did have to cook it approximately 45 minutes longer once it was covered. The only change I made was 1.5 cups sugar and half cup of brown sugar. Yes it's sweet, but myself and the office liked it that way. More than a few times I heard "that is the best bread I've ever had!"
This is so delicious. I did change a little. I used a tart apple and used 1/2 white and 1/2 brown sugar. Added a little more vanilla. It stuck to my very well greased pan, so next time I will use a greased tin foil pan. I did cook it for an additional 20 minutes with the tin foil on as it wasn't done. But omg it is so delicious. I will definetly make it again
Great recipe! We're definitely adding this into the rotation. I made the following modifications: 1 tsp lemon juice; 1 cup brown sugar (instead of 2 cups white sugar); 1 tsp salt (instead of 1.5 tsp); 2 tsp cinnamon (instead of 0.5 tsp); 3 finely diced Granny Smith apples; 1 cup caramel chips. Cook 45 mins at 350F, then 35 mins extra with foil on top.
Made a double batch 2 days ago for gift giving ... 1 normal loaf and the rest mini loaves... the recipe is delicious.. unfortunately the lg loaf stuck to the pan and broke .... so we HAD to taste it anyway... it is truly is a wonderful recipe ..next time will spray AND flour the pan . Will make 2 more batches today and I made it as written... much thanks to the chef!!??
It was delicious. However, I did make some changes. To start with, there was no way I going to use that much sugar, so I used 1 cup and I used brown sugar instead of white. It still came out sweeter than I personally like so the next time I make it, I will either use only 1/2 cup of sugar or I will use applesauce as substitute for the sugar and for most of the oil. I actually used 1/4 cup of Olive Oil and 1/4 cup of a mixture of canola and soy oil. I also added grated nutmeg and sliced almonds (need to get rid of them). With those changes it was absolutely delicious. It does have a sort of crispy outside but inside is very soft and moist. Too sweet for breakfast but a great dessert or snack bread with coffee. Can hardly wait to make it again with less sugar to make it more suitable for breakfast. I gave it a 4 only because of the sweetness. Had I used ALL of the sugar the recipe calls for I'd have given it a 1.
Delicious! I decreased the sugar significantly by using 1 cup of brown sugar, used 1/2 cup of melted butter for the fat and added 1 teaspoon of cinnamon and 1/4 teaspoon each of nutmeg and allspice. I lined the loaf pan with parchment paper and had no problems removing the bread from the pan in one piece. This recipe is a great way to use apples that a little past their prime.
Delicious! Here are the substitutions I made from looking at other reviews: replaced the sugar with rounded 2/3 cup white suger, 1/3 cup brown sugar, replaced oil with margarine, and increased cinammon to about 2 tsp. I made it into both a loaf and muffins and they both turned out great! Muffins took about 20-25 minutes and loaf took closer to 50 both at 350F. Just the right amount of sweet and moist!
I ended up baking this during a stressful evening and didn't realize till I was in the middle of mixing ingredients that I didn't have the eggs required so the only difference to the recipe was the substitute of 1/2 cup applesauce per egg.
I made this using 3 apples, and replaced 1 cup of white sugar with brown sugar and also doubled the cinnamon. It was delicious. However, my loaves are very thin (an inch and a half tall if I were to guess) and was wondering how well it would cook through if I just made the full recipe into one loaf instead of two.
An excellent dessert bread, but it does not want to cook in the middle even with added time. I also made a tray of muffins since I have a smaller loaf pan and those turned out amazing; they were done after about 25 minutes. I added 1/2 tsp of nutmeg and 1/2 cup of raisins to the recipe for extra flavor. The crunchy top of this bread is the real seller on this.
Love this recipe! It produced a somewhat dense, very moist bread, just what I was looking for. I used sweet apples, so added only half the amount of sugar called for, and it came out perfectly sweet when drizzled with a powdered sugar/lemon juice glaze. Love that the recipe is so quick and simple and that all the ingredients are cheap pantry staples! Next I'm going to try it with blueberries in place of the apples. This will be my go-to basic quick bread recipe from here on out. Thanks!
Wow!! This is some breakfast! As normal for me, I made a very few changes, mainly to technique. I put three granny smith apples in my blender with the oil, and chopped them that way. Not really smooth, but a little chunky. Doubled the recipe but cut the sugar back by 25%, since we don't like really sweet things, except my husband. He is really sweet. A double recipe got me three mini loaves, over which I sprinkled poppy seeds for crunch and a bit of extra flavor. Even the dough was tasty. Try this. I will be making this many times in the future. Muffins. Mini-muffins, breads, mmmmmmmmmmm.
