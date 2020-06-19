Debbie's Amazing Apple Bread

I was given this recipe years ago by my friend Debbie. I've had it written down on a torn piece of paper for years and decided today that this recipe needs to be on AllRecipes. It is a moist, sweet, and delicious bread with a crispy crust. By far my favorite bread recipe!

By Melissa Jennings Lake

Recipe Summary

cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 loaf
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a loaf pan.

  • Beat eggs, sugar, vegetable oil, and vanilla extract in a mixing bowl; add apples.

  • Mix flour, salt, baking powder, and cinnamon in a separate bowl; add to apple mixture and stir just until evenly combined into a thick batter. Pour batter into the prepared loaf pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes. Cover loaf pan with aluminum foil; continue baking until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 15 minutes more. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes before removing to cool completely on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
373 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 62.9g; fat 12.2g; cholesterol 37.2mg; sodium 412.4mg. Full Nutrition
