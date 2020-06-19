Debbie's Amazing Apple Bread

Edit: Changes made to original recipe: Ingredients : - one cup brown sugar instead of two cups white sugar - one cup unsweetened apple sauce instead of oil - 1 1/2 cup diced apple instead of two cups apples - 1/2 cup soaked raisins - Added another 1/2 tsp of cinnamon Method: - Mixed apples and raisins in after mixing in flour mixture instead of before. - Baked bread for 55 minutes straight instead of 45 then 15 with foil. Result: Good bread! A touch salty though. I will use less salt next time. Previous Review: I had the same experience as Debra Lynn Gale. I made the bread exactly as the recipe says, put it in the oven, and three hours plus later, with all the apple chunks already turned to mush and the curst rock hard, the dough inside the crust still looked and felt and tasted very obviously raw. I had to throw the whole thing out. It's very upsetting and disappointing after all that labor and wasted ingredients, especially since the crust had looked and tasted promising. I have baked hundreds of cookies and muffins and dozens of bread and cakes. This is the first time I bake something that I can't salvage in any way and have to toss out. I did feel while putting the dough in the loaf pan that the dough was way too dense and too full of apple chunks to bake properly, so that may be what the problem is. I may try again using one of the modifications others have suggested.