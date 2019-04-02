Sausage, Potato and Kale Soup

Lovely sausage and kale soup full of flavor and vitamins.

By Dianna Jacobs-Fresh

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a large soup pot over medium-high heat. Crumble sausage into the pot; cook and stir until browned, about 10 minutes. Drain and discard grease.

  • Stir half-and-half, potatoes, chicken broth, milk, onion, oregano, and pepper flakes into sausage, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer until potatoes are tender, about 30 minutes.

  • Season with black pepper. Stir in kale; simmer until kale is tender, 10 to 15 more minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
266 calories; protein 10.6g; carbohydrates 16.4g; fat 18g; cholesterol 49.5mg; sodium 390.9mg. Full Nutrition
