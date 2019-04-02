Sausage, Potato and Kale Soup

I have had this soup a handful of times, made by a friend of mine, and it's one of my favorites. This is the first time I made this on my own. I did change a few things but in my opinion it turned out better than when my friend made it. I cooked the hot italian sausage until mostly browned, added the onion and seasoned with garlic powder (didnt have minced) and alittle onion powder. turned the heat up and added 1/2 cup white wine and cooked until evaporated, added two 14oz cans of chicken broth 100% natural (the non low sodium), then added the potatoes which I used double the amount in the recipe. Once potatoes were tender I added double the amount of kale as well. Seasoned with oregano, parsley, basil, pepper, alittle salt, and red pepper flakes, let cook for another 10 minutes then added 2 cups of whole milk and 2 cups of heavy cream. Let cook another 5 minutes and served it up. My fiance and I loved it. My best friend went for seconds, I can't wait to get home from work today to have more!