Sausage, Potato and Kale Soup
Lovely sausage and kale soup full of flavor and vitamins.
Lovely sausage and kale soup full of flavor and vitamins.
I subbed hot turkey Italian sausage, omitted the pepper flakes, and used Yukon gold potatoes. These were my only alterations from the recipe. As far as the directions go, my potatoes were done in 15 minutes, and I did not add any milk or half and half until the end of the cooking, when I allowed them to heat through, but not boil. This has an amazing aroma as it cooks, and it is a hearty, satisfying soup. Do not be concerned by the lack of added salt, because the broth and sausage are salty enough to flavor the whole batch. DH and DS approved!Read More
Not a fan I thought this was going to have more flavor. Even adding salt to this recipe did not help. I will not make this again.Read More
I subbed hot turkey Italian sausage, omitted the pepper flakes, and used Yukon gold potatoes. These were my only alterations from the recipe. As far as the directions go, my potatoes were done in 15 minutes, and I did not add any milk or half and half until the end of the cooking, when I allowed them to heat through, but not boil. This has an amazing aroma as it cooks, and it is a hearty, satisfying soup. Do not be concerned by the lack of added salt, because the broth and sausage are salty enough to flavor the whole batch. DH and DS approved!
We are on a low carb diet, but I love potato soup. I researched a replacement for the potato, where I still might have the richness of a potato soup in winter. Radishes!!! I know, I was weirded out too. But the bite cooks out of them and they have a very similar consistency of potato. We just scrubbed them and left the skins on. The soup doesn't turn out quite a thick, but the taste is satisfying and wonderful without all of the carbs! Per 100 grams, radishes have 3.4 carbs compared to 17 carbs in the potato. Try it!!
I have made this soup but not from this EXACT recipe. It's pretty much the same, except I added a lot more kale. Like the other reviewer, I wouldn't add the milk/half & half til after the potatoes and kale have cooked. It would curdle and I'm always a clutz on the stove top with boiling (I have a 2 yo, that helps distract me :) Love that I'm getting all the vitamins and yumminess in one bowl! Hubby could have done without the kale, but he also would eat bacon by the pound if he could!
This was fantastic! I followed the recipe and it was great. So far I've made it three times since. Once I used those round red potatoes. It was delicious. Another time, I only had 2% milk and regular chicken broth. Still delicious. Last month, I stuffed as much kale as my Dutch oven could handle...still wonderful. This is my absolute favorite recipe. You can add little things or leave as-is and you create a wonderfully, comfort soup. Next time I'll add a picture. Thanks for sharing!
I have had this soup a handful of times, made by a friend of mine, and it's one of my favorites. This is the first time I made this on my own. I did change a few things but in my opinion it turned out better than when my friend made it. I cooked the hot italian sausage until mostly browned, added the onion and seasoned with garlic powder (didnt have minced) and alittle onion powder. turned the heat up and added 1/2 cup white wine and cooked until evaporated, added two 14oz cans of chicken broth 100% natural (the non low sodium), then added the potatoes which I used double the amount in the recipe. Once potatoes were tender I added double the amount of kale as well. Seasoned with oregano, parsley, basil, pepper, alittle salt, and red pepper flakes, let cook for another 10 minutes then added 2 cups of whole milk and 2 cups of heavy cream. Let cook another 5 minutes and served it up. My fiance and I loved it. My best friend went for seconds, I can't wait to get home from work today to have more!
This was great. I did make a couple of changes but mostly to the amounts of liquid, we like a thicker soup. I used 1 box chicken broth = 4 cups. Omitted the milk and only used 1 cup half&half at the end. I used 4 cups of golden potatoes, skin on & doubled the kale plus added garlic powder & Italian seasoning. Removed and mashed some of the potato to thicken a bit. Will make again soon using spicy sausage. Delish.
Great, hearty soup! I made a few revisions though. I sauteed a whole, chopped onion and some garlic in the pot, then added broth, potatoes, and chopped celery. I let the potatoes cook while I cooked spicy italian sausage on the side. I skipped the red pepper flakes because the sausage was spicy enough for my taste. After about 15 minutes, I added the sausage and tons of kale to the pot. I seasoned with salt, pepper, oregano, and a little garlic powder (what can I say? I really like garlic!). I also added about 2 cups of whole milk and let the whole pot simmer until the kale was tender. Awesome! I will be making this again!
I am not a vegan, but live with one. I made this vegan style a few times using: a very rich homemade veggie broth, vegan style sausage ( I liked the patties that I crumbled the best, I'm not sure if I can use brand names), and at the end a dash of whatever protein beverage we had around e.g. soy, almond, coconut, rice, etc. type milk's. As I said I am not a vegan, but thoroughly enjoyed it vegan style.
Good flavor soup. Similar to a real New England Clam chowder in style. I make a few changes this time that make it better. Also, I made mine in the slow cooker and added everything but the half of the 1/2 and 1/2 and potatoes until an hour before done. My changes this time: Sauté onions, 2 carrots dices, one stalk of celery. Add pepper and oregano. Deglaze pan with 1/2c Marsala wine but, any wine would do. Cook until evaporated. Add to slow cooker. And I diced the kale to sneak it in for the kids. Don't forget the salt. Not in the recipe. I season as I go. Add the potato and rest of the half and half 45min to an hour before ready. Cooked mine on slow for 6 hours. Future changes: Increase sausage to 1 1/2 pounds Increase Kale to 3 cups.
This soup is great and I've been making this for twenty five years. I don't use ground sausage, but use Kielbasa Sausage and use more kale than indicated. My family loves this!
Not a fan I thought this was going to have more flavor. Even adding salt to this recipe did not help. I will not make this again.
I liked the basis of this recipe, but the flavor was not there. I added fresh chopped basil, paprika and most of all...SALT!
this was a great use for kale, and the soup was divine. i don't know about bumping up the flavor. i always use homemade chicken broth, so get lots of flavor out of that and i reckon potato soup always gets a taste jolt from a shot or two of texas peter extra hot.
Delicious!! I was prompted to try this because it reminded me of the sausage soup from Olive Garden which I love. Not only was it tasty, but also easy to make. This is a keeper!
As written, 4 stars. With a few minor changes---5 stars. Changes: sautee the onion with about 2 tsps minced garlic in with the sausage. Add broth and potatoes and cook until potatoes are fork tender. Then add kale (I added as much as I could cram into the pot)! Once kale is tender (15 mins max), add the half and half and small amount of milk. Also, add SALT! I probably added 1 Tbsp---add according to your taste. VERY GOOD recipe---will make this again!
same recipe but I Use a hot Italian sausage & yukon potatoes with skin's on. Also I add chopped garlic, basil, and finely diced celery and bell peppers. An easy, inexpensive, filling family (8) favorite. Add a salad and garlic toast and we're rocking it!
I followed this recipe exactly as written and it was fantastic! I used mild Italian sausage. My husband and I both loved it. I'll definitely be making it again.
I made this soup today and it was fabulous. I didn't have half and half so I substituted heavy whipping cream and more chicken broth than milk. I also used Swiss Chard instead of Kale. It was delicious!
I just fixed this and it is sooooo YUMMO!!! I did take the advice in other reviews and add the dairy and the kale in the last few mins. Oh and I did sauté the onions as well as some mushrooms in with the sausage a few mins before I added the chicken broth and potatoes!!! Can go wrong with this soup!!!
Oh how I love a good soup! And this one is no exception. The only change I made was that I used skim milk because that's all I had and if it made any huge difference, it didn't seem to matter. I did saute my onion in with the sausage, but that was mostly because I didn't really read the instructions. Oh and I used collard greens instead of kale. So I guess I actually made several changes. Anyhoo, it was great. Next time, I'll add more greens, whatever kind I'm using, because there's plenty of room for it and they're so good for you. But there will be lots of next times for this soup as it is now in my permanent "keep" file.
Wow-Spicy! I will make it again, but definitely without the red pepper!
Just made this soup last night. Absolutely delicious. You dont need the crushed red peppers. The sausage makes the soup spicy enough. I only bought a pint of half and half. So I only used 1 1/2 cups of milk. I took the other reviewers advice and put the dairy and kale at the end. I also used red potatoes with the skin on.
Excellent recipe. The half and half can be reduced without giving up flavor. Be sure to add some freshly shaved Parmesan when serving. This would also be great with ham or bacon if you don’t have Italian sausage. A can of white beans wouldn’t hurt either.
Good flavor. Substituted chicken sausage, 2% milk and fat free half and half, only 2 cups. Very thin, so next time will use the full fat half and half and more chicken sausage. Followed suggestion of others to add milk products at end and heat thru.
My family really likes this soup. We use the hot Italian sausage, so we omit the red pepper flakes. I also add a drained can of whole corn kernels, a pinch of thyme, and about 1.5 tsp of dehydrated garlic. I probably use more potatoes, so I use 4 C broth and instead of the milk and cream I use about 1.5 C coconut milk...the thick canned kind is creamier than boxed. Anyway, its hearty & flavorful, and gets ya eating Kale! This is a great base recipe to make or tweek if you want to!
Love this soup! I've made it once before. This is a great, better recipe. I use red potatoes, and depending on who I'm making it for, I'll use whole milk & half & half, or heavy cream. I have made it with spicy turkey Italian sausage (my preference) & it is delicious. I've also made it wth spicy Italian pork sausage, and both are awesome. This soup is delicious with warm breadsticks & a salad. I've added carrots before & it was awesome. Be sure to add the kale last as it doesn't need to cook very long. This soup is also great with swiss chard, but kale is my favorite. It's hearty & very filling.
I just made this for the first time, and love it! I switched the quantities of half and half (2 cups) and chicken broth (4 cups) to cut down on calories and fat, used frozen cubed hash brown potatoes to save on chopping time, and doubled the Kale. It was a hit! Easy and delicious. I will definitely be making this again.
Great recipe...I like to add leeks and a bit more kale.
Absolutely wonderful soup. Made substitutions based on what was on hand. Used more Kale and less Italian sausage; substituted 1/2 and 1/2 and whipping cream, and milk used was 2%. Used chicken broth and no water.
Taste too milky and bland.
This was a hit for my family! Even my 6yr old loved it! Will definitely be saving this recipe :)
I add bacon and use spicy Italian sausage, it's amazing!
Made this soup today and its awesome!!! Only thing I would change is adding a quarter teaspoon of red pepper flakes. A little spicy for my five year old but other than that my family and I enjoyed it! Thank you for sharing!
This soup was a hit. I made it one night for a first date type of thing. It was the first time I had ever cooked for this man. After being very skeptical of the kale, he absolutely loved it so much he went back for seconds!
I changed the recipe a bit. i didnt have a pot big enough, so i used my crockpot. it took about 3 to 3.5 hours to cook the potatos. i added garlic cloves to the stock and minced garlic to the browning sausage. i doubled the amount of spices in the recipe. i subbed 2 cups of heavy cream instead of half-n-half and milk. i wish i would have had a cup or 2 more in the soup. i added bacon pieces as well. i used yukon potatos and a yellow onion. PLUS, my friend’s man gave me a bunch of deer meat, so i used deer sausage. very good. i love gamey meat and it does not taste gamey in this soup. i also added parmesean as well. i will make this again for sure!!
This turned out to be a delicious, hearty soup!
I did make quite a few changes so maybe it's not fair to rate... but I found it to be lacking flavor. I used hot Italian sausage and left out the crushed red pepper. I used 4 cups of homemade vegetable broth to simmer the potatoes, then added 1.5 cups of heavy cream with the kale and black pepper. I thought there was too much broth and not much flavor other than the spice of the sausage. I'll eat the rest but probably won't make again
Quick and easy and very yummy! I made some small changes to make it quicker and easier. I used all milk and added chicken bouillon (no 1/2 and 1/2 and no chicken stock). I also cut the potato cubes very small so it would cook super fast, and it did!
I used recipe as a base. Basically, combing potatoes, sausage, and kale will not lead you wrong. I used andouille and thyme because that is what I had. Bon Appetite!
Made it today a cold day outside. Its tasty. Pretty much stuck to recipe. The only thing is I would add more onion, chili flakes to my taste. it's yuummmmmm! It will be made again.
An excellent soup for a cold winter's day. I used the same amount of liquid but divided it differently than in the recipe - 4 cups no salt chicken broth, 2 cups cream and 2 cups milk. A little 'less rich' option of the original recipe.
First time trying with the milk. I used turkey Italian sausage added some sea salt and used 2% milk instead of whole, whole cream instead of half and half but used less than recipe suggested and added more broth and finally, I used Purple potatoes instead. It was awesome!!!
Too much milk and kind of made us feel sick.
This recipe turned out great! It was so easy! The only change I made was to add in the milk and half and half at the end with the kale. Also, I needed to add a little salt at the end.
Maybe because I had to use gluten free sausage but I found it needed more spice. We added salt which helped (and I never salt anything!). Next time I will use a spicy Italian sausage.
I boiled the potatoes ahead of time and boiled the kale with the cooked sausage and broth ahead of time. I did not want to boil the milk and half and half so added them at the end. My husband loved this soup. I used turkey sausage to get rid of most of the fat. I also used fat-free evaporated milk instead of half and half and low fat milk rather than whole milk. My husband swears he can tell if something is low fat, but the flavor was so good he didn't know.
Had a bunch of kale and no idea what to do with it. This is the first kale dish I made, and it was WONDERFUL! I'm making it again tonight!
I made it and it turned out great!! Yes I will make it again!!
My families new favorite soup! Full of flavor, easy to make, everyone loves it. I slightly rinse the cooked sausage as another had suggested, (just to keep the soup from becoming orange) but not too much. No need to make changes to this recipe, it's wonderful as is!
I made a few modifications suggested by other reviews. I sauteed 1 tbsp minced garlic with the sausage and then added another TBSP with the broth. I omitted the milk completely and I waited to add the half and half until the end of cooking. I added 1/2 cups of red wine with the chicken broth. I used 5 cans of chicken broth and 9 medium Yukon gold potatoes (it was what I had in the house so it probably was a bit more than called for in the recipe.) I started with 4 cans of broth but let the soup simmer for several hours to let some of the potatoes cook down to thicken so I ended up adding the last can before adding the kale. I then added a full pound of chopped kale and let that all cook down. Then I added 4 cups of Fat free half and half. Maybe my sausage was spicier because I did not miss the red pepper flakes that I omitted. I tend to not like really spicy food.
This soup was very bland. Had to add a lot of salt just to give it some taste. Will not make it again.
Great recipe but I did make some changes. I actually use this recipe to make just sausage & potato soup. I leave out the kale because hubby. I use 1 cup or so of heavy whipping cream instead of half & half and the milk, only because I never have that much milk in fridge. I use 8 cups of homemade chicken stock. I put in 7 or 8 cups of potatoes skin on & wait until potatoes are done to add cream. Add onion while sausage is cooking & some garlic. I know some people say not to alter recipes, but I'm an on the fly chef & can deal with changes & I feel confident doing that so there! plus changes are fun and can suit peoples needs.
Enjoyed this, even for days after. Flavor is great.
Excellent soup and quick and easy to make
This hearty soup can be a side dish or even the main part of the meal. You can be flexible to some extent with your ingredients. If you don't have kale, use spinach. Any sausage will do, I have used pork sausage, italian sausage, and smoked sausage. I often use left over mashed potatoes in place of the potatoes in the recipe. You can use half/half, milk, or cream. So easy!
Super easy to make (mostly because hubby did most of the prep work!)! Will make again. I did use baby tri-color potatoes just for fun and tasted amazing! Also added garlic. Makes a huge batch-can easily halve the recipe or feeeze the left overs!
So easy that even i can make it! I try to stay lower carb, so i used radishes at the suggestion of another reviewer. Also, i'm lactose intolerant, so i subbed almond milk for whole milk and that coconut milk that comes in a can for half and half. I used 2 cans. I used one whole bunch of kale, and half a bunch of spinach. I also put in a red bell pepper because it was just sitting there, and i didn't want it to go bad. When i make it again, i'll probably use more sausage. But yeah, totally easy, and totally delicious.
This is nearly like the soup at Olive Garden. I do add some celery to mine. We all enjoy it as a cold weather soup. Sometimes I use spinach instead of kale.. serve with fresh baked corn bread. Mmm good!
Turned out well.
very similar to the olive garden's Tuscan soup. I made it in a crock pot and used spinach instead of kale and it was delightful!
Tasted great, but you may want to eliminate the red pepper flakes. That much makes it almost inedible.
This is terrific, but after reading the reviews I decided to do things a bit differently, as suggested. Browned the Italian sausage (hot) and added onion and lots of garlic. Added basil and parsley to the spices, and used more 1 1/2 times more kale and potatoes. Used 4 cups of chicken broth. Milk and half and half went in for final 5 minutes -- 1 cup milk and 2 cups half and half. Next time I may not add the same amount of red pepper, if I use the HOT Italian sausage. However, if you like really spicy, then that is the way to go!
Made as recipe stated. Loved it ,however, it was a too spicy for my family. Will cut the pepper flakes next time.
I wanted to follow the recipe, but had to make a few adjustments based on what my family prefers. I used hot turkey sausage, added more kale, some minced garlic, a pinch of salt, and didn’t add milk. It was delicious, will make again in the Fall.
My husband and I really enjoyed it- he got extra helpings. It was a little too spicy for my youngest, though. Next time I'll reduce or eliminate the red pepper flakes.
I absolutely love this recipe! I make two pots. One with spicy sausage and one with regular sweet italian sausage.
Delicious - I would love to know if anyone has any idea for substituting cream in this recipe.
Great Flavor, and a great recipe for kale. I used turkey kielbasa instead of the sausage. I thought the quantity of the half-and-half was a bit much and suggest adding the milk products at the end to keep them from breaking and getting grainy. Will definitely make it again!
I like my soups a little thick so the only modification I made was add a little cornstarch. Very rich though is my only complaint.
This soup is delicious. I used hot Italian sausage and so left out the re pepper flakes and used half & half instead of the cream. It is very good.
This recipe was delicious! I paired it with a salad and bread sticks. My husband was sweating with the amount of crushed red peppers I used (I like heat), but he said to add to our recipe box! The heavy cream was indeed "heavy", I will use half and half next time.
I made changes based on what I had on hand. I had a similar soup at Olive Garden, I think it was. I used spicy breakfast sausage, and (to my shock) did not have any chicken broth in my house, so I used a can of condensed cream of chicken soup. I played around with the cream and milk a little because of the cream of chicken. I also browned my onion with the sausage. I used a little more potato and a little more kale to it. I saw no need for salt in this recipe. This was very good and will make it again soon.
I absolutely loved this soup. It came out great. I made it during one of several rainy and cold days here in L.A. recently. Perfect hearty soup to enjoy while curled on the couch with a blanket. Will definitely make again.
They make a really close version at Olive Garden and it's great.
I made this soup and it was simple and my husband loved it. He had 3 bowls of it !
This is a really tasty dish. Easy to make and it can serve a lot of people. I highly recommend it.
This recipe was simple and delicious! Personally it called for way too much half and half/milk, so I just used less and more chicken broth. Added sun-dried tomatoes and used fresh herbs (rosemary/thyme/oregano). Two thumbs up!
Delicious soup! Thanks Bookmaven, I followed your changes. Highly recommend this!! Yum!!
I precooked the sausage and onions in a frying pan drained and put in a slow cooker added all ingredients except the Kale. Cooked on low and added kale just before eating. Besides that I stuck to the recipe. Turned out awesome. Next time I might add a carrot or two.
Definitely will make again!
Love love . I've tried it with different sausage . Coconut milk instead of cream. Never any leftovers for the next day .
Added parsley instead of Kale. Very tasty soup. Thanks a lot!
Used sweet potatoes and spinach (that's what we had on hand), and it was wonderful.
Made this the other night and it was a hit. Needs a little more salt and pepper in my opinion. But you should definitely season it to your own taste.
Next time I will use skin-on Yukon gold potatoes and cook for 10 minutes before adding to milk. I will also use small white pearl onions if I can find them, a few cloves of garlic, 6 cups 1/2 & 1/2, 2-3 cups chicken stock, extra kale, and add one can of cannellini beans. Smoked sausage would also be a good substitute for the Italian. I think the secret to this recipe is this: It calls for potatoes - use your favorite; it calls for onions - use your favorite; it calls for sausage - use your favorite; it calls for greens - use your favorite, and in the amount you prefer; it calls for a white base - use your favorite. I like a rich creamy white base, so I add Cannellini beans to balance it out the cream and make it healthier. The result is Heaven!
Sorry but I really thought the sausage was too overpowering of a flavor for this soup. I won't make it again. Maybe with a different meat it might be good, as it has potential, but not as written. I used mild Italian sausage.
Excellent. Let's do it again!
This is my second time making this. I remember it being excellent last time but I did a few little things different. Double the oregano, double the Kale, 5 cups Yukon potatoes, no chili peppers, spicy hot Italian sausage, browned onions in a little sausage grease and a little butter, cooked potatoes, sausage, onion, in 3 cups chicken broth until tender. Then add Kale and milk and half and half. warm until kale is done.
I made this for my family and they loved it! It was so simple to make and very flavorful.
Wonderful, healthy soup! Will make again.
recommend using HOT italian sausage, it really adds much more flavor to the soup then using regular or sweet sausage
Used sweet Turkey sausage, half spit lengthwise and browned with extra red pepper flakes and ground black pepper. Reduced half&half to 3 cups; used 3 cups of 2% milk (for a lower cal lower fat version), and full teaspoon crushed red pepper. Full teaspoon of oregano and a sprinkling of Italian spice. Used Yukon gold potatoes and fresh Kale from the garden 3 cups- might have used more Kale still. I was very pleased with the result. Still a rich soup but not overly so with a nice level of spice, a gentle warming heat while eating. Pairs well with Chardonnay lightly chilled.
Loved it. Added some Nopal (cactus) to give it a Mexican slant.
It was not bad, just very bland and heavy due to all of the half and half and milk. It needs something else included to add flavor. This probably isn't a good recipe for those who are counting calories for obvious reasons. All in all - it was okay - would not make again.
This soup has a good taste. I did not change anything in the recipe.
love it
We loved it, I had to make a few changes due to ingredients on hand. I used apple chicken sausage for sausage, added chicken and used 4 cups of kale. I will try to follow recipe next time but loved it with a little change due to ingredients on hand.
This soup receipe well received by my picky family....I think the smells wafting through the backyard while the soup cooked got them to try it and then ultimately say "can we have more?" With some garlic bread it was our Sunday meal. I did cut the potatoes in smaller pieces and did add a carrot....btw... I did hear the neighbor say... what smells so good?.... Oh, it's Hans cooking again!!!...ha!
A wonderful winter soup that warms the soul!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections