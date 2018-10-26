Homemade Pickling Spice
An old-time combination from scratch mixture.
You can substitute caraway seeds for coriander seeds if desired. Drop a whole clove of garlic into each jar of cucumbers as the final spice element to this blend.
The fresher your spices the more pungent your pickling blend will be. Spices that have been ground into a fine powder have more surface area and should be used carefully or they will overpower the mix. Your finished mix will store in an airtight container out of direct sunlight or heat levels above room temperature for about a month before the individual flavor characteristics of the spices begin to disappear. Try using this pickling spice along with a brine for overnight quick pickling of tough meats. The next morning rinse and pat dry the meat before slow roasting in a water bath at low heat for several hours.
This basic recipe is easy to double or triple for larger projects; just be sure to keep the proportions intact.
