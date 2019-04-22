Stir-Fry Chicken and Vegetables

1 of 170

Rating: 4 stars I went about this a little differently. Rather than mixing the chicken with the soy sauce/broth mixture I reserved it until the end. I quickly stir-fried the thinly sliced chicken (easy to thin-slice if you partially freeze it first), then the vegetables. (Leaving on a jet plane day after tomorrow and this was the perfect recipe to clear out the fridge: broccoli, zucchini, onions, mushrooms, baby bok choy, red bell pepper and bean sprouts). I mixed it all together then and thickened it with the broth mixture, heating just until thickened. Additional cooking at this point is not required. We enjoyed this, tho' Hubs liked it more than I did. Purely subjective, but given the stronger tasting broccoli and bell pepper, I think beef would have been a better choice over the mildly flavored chicken. Again, just a matter of different taste buds! Most important with stir fries, where the ingredients are cooked quickly over high heat, all ingredients should be of similar size and thickness so that they all cook quickly and evenly at roughly the same rate. Helpful (118)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is wonderful! I used broccoli, onion, zucchini, green pepper and carrots. Whatever you do, don't forget to top it with fresh green onions and also I added toasted sesame seeds. Those additions just set it over the top! I served it over brown rice cooked with broth (or bouillon would work great too! ). I also let the chicken pieces soak for quite a while in the delicious sauce and I pierced the pieces with a fork so they were so tender and flavorful. This is a wonderful recipe! Helpful (54)

Rating: 5 stars It is so delicious... I enjoy small pieces of chicken, it's easier for me to eat... My family loved it. Helpful (34)

Rating: 4 stars Loved this recipe. Just added carrots, mushrooms, celery, onions, and a red and yellow pepper instead of zucchini, and doubled the recipe. I also used coconut oil instead of vegetable oil, and replaced the sherry with 2 tsps Of vanilla, 1 tbsp of Apple cider vinegar, and 1tbsp of water. Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars I gave this recipe a 5 star not because it is the best tasting but because it is good basic starting recipe that can be altered with spices, vegetables, meats and other ingredient. I have lived in China and the vegetables will vary from season to seasoned also region to region. Also with he spices. I lived with one of my students and his mom cooked some of the best meals I had while over there. Those new table cook tops that don't get hot until you place a steal pot on it are very popular there and many meals were cooked right there on the kitchen table in a wow. Oh, don'd cook over medium heat, only high heat. Oh, she did not add all vegetables at the same time, snow peas tool longer to cook than zuccini squash, so the longer cooking items went in first and the quicker cooking items last. Experiment, use Nuoc nam cause from Vietnam, beef broth. Anyway, have fun with it and don't get in a rut with using the same recipe over and over and not trying other things/ Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely delicouse and super easy!:) Definitely a do over!!! and over and over... and I submitted a pic!:) Helpful (14)

Rating: 4 stars The recipe is great. Just for ducks and to impart a little more flavor I used Sesame Oil instead of Vegetable. I also threw in some mushrooms. All in all delicious and easy to make. Thanks for sharing! Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is perfect! We didn't have some of the veggies listed so I improvised with what I had. I coarsely chopped 1 green pepper, 1 red pepper, 1 yellow pepper, 2 carrots, and 1 onion. I sautéed all veggies as indicated. Removed veggies then added the marinated chicken, cooked through then added veggies back in to toss in the sauce. Helpful (10)