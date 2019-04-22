Stir-Fry Chicken and Vegetables

Rating: 4.23 stars
151 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 77
  • 4 star values: 49
  • 3 star values: 12
  • 2 star values: 8
  • 1 star values: 5

This is one of my favorite stir-fry recipes. Simple, quick, and easy. Serve over rice.

By Michael Scovetta

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
48 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix chicken, soy sauce, sherry, and cornstarch in a bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Heat 1 tablespoon vegetable oil in a large skillet or wok over medium-high heat; cook and stir broccoli, bell pepper, zucchini, and garlic for 2 to 3 minutes. Add chicken broth, cover, and simmer until vegetables are tender, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer vegetables and sauce to a large bowl and wipe skillet clean.

  • Heat remaining 1 tablespoon vegetable oil over medium-high heat; cook and stir chicken until meat is no longer pink in the center, about 5 minutes. Stir in vegetables; continue to cook and stir for 2 to 3 minutes more. Sprinkle with green onions.

Cook's Note:

I usually at least double this recipe. You don't have to be exact on the proportions, just use enough cornstarch so that the sauce at the end is thick enough.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
314 calories; protein 22.1g; carbohydrates 20.2g; fat 16.2g; cholesterol 45.4mg; sodium 1265mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (170)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
04/23/2013
I went about this a little differently. Rather than mixing the chicken with the soy sauce/broth mixture I reserved it until the end. I quickly stir-fried the thinly sliced chicken (easy to thin-slice if you partially freeze it first), then the vegetables. (Leaving on a jet plane day after tomorrow and this was the perfect recipe to clear out the fridge: broccoli, zucchini, onions, mushrooms, baby bok choy, red bell pepper and bean sprouts). I mixed it all together then and thickened it with the broth mixture, heating just until thickened. Additional cooking at this point is not required. We enjoyed this, tho' Hubs liked it more than I did. Purely subjective, but given the stronger tasting broccoli and bell pepper, I think beef would have been a better choice over the mildly flavored chicken. Again, just a matter of different taste buds! Most important with stir fries, where the ingredients are cooked quickly over high heat, all ingredients should be of similar size and thickness so that they all cook quickly and evenly at roughly the same rate. Read More
Helpful
(118)

Most helpful critical review

ruzmoore10
Rating: 2 stars
07/30/2014
Felt it lacked spice or distinctive flavor. Had to add Sriracha to it and plentifully at that. Read More
Helpful
(9)
151 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 77
  • 4 star values: 49
  • 3 star values: 12
  • 2 star values: 8
  • 1 star values: 5
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
04/22/2013
I went about this a little differently. Rather than mixing the chicken with the soy sauce/broth mixture I reserved it until the end. I quickly stir-fried the thinly sliced chicken (easy to thin-slice if you partially freeze it first), then the vegetables. (Leaving on a jet plane day after tomorrow and this was the perfect recipe to clear out the fridge: broccoli, zucchini, onions, mushrooms, baby bok choy, red bell pepper and bean sprouts). I mixed it all together then and thickened it with the broth mixture, heating just until thickened. Additional cooking at this point is not required. We enjoyed this, tho' Hubs liked it more than I did. Purely subjective, but given the stronger tasting broccoli and bell pepper, I think beef would have been a better choice over the mildly flavored chicken. Again, just a matter of different taste buds! Most important with stir fries, where the ingredients are cooked quickly over high heat, all ingredients should be of similar size and thickness so that they all cook quickly and evenly at roughly the same rate. Read More
Helpful
(118)
Shana McSunas
Rating: 5 stars
07/09/2013
This recipe is wonderful! I used broccoli, onion, zucchini, green pepper and carrots. Whatever you do, don't forget to top it with fresh green onions and also I added toasted sesame seeds. Those additions just set it over the top! I served it over brown rice cooked with broth (or bouillon would work great too! ). I also let the chicken pieces soak for quite a while in the delicious sauce and I pierced the pieces with a fork so they were so tender and flavorful. This is a wonderful recipe! Read More
Helpful
(54)
Lizette
Rating: 5 stars
02/15/2013
It is so delicious... I enjoy small pieces of chicken, it's easier for me to eat... My family loved it. Read More
Helpful
(34)
Advertisement
Hilda
Rating: 4 stars
02/08/2015
Loved this recipe. Just added carrots, mushrooms, celery, onions, and a red and yellow pepper instead of zucchini, and doubled the recipe. I also used coconut oil instead of vegetable oil, and replaced the sherry with 2 tsps Of vanilla, 1 tbsp of Apple cider vinegar, and 1tbsp of water. Read More
Helpful
(29)
RMagicS
Rating: 5 stars
03/31/2015
I gave this recipe a 5 star not because it is the best tasting but because it is good basic starting recipe that can be altered with spices, vegetables, meats and other ingredient. I have lived in China and the vegetables will vary from season to seasoned also region to region. Also with he spices. I lived with one of my students and his mom cooked some of the best meals I had while over there. Those new table cook tops that don't get hot until you place a steal pot on it are very popular there and many meals were cooked right there on the kitchen table in a wow. Oh, don'd cook over medium heat, only high heat. Oh, she did not add all vegetables at the same time, snow peas tool longer to cook than zuccini squash, so the longer cooking items went in first and the quicker cooking items last. Experiment, use Nuoc nam cause from Vietnam, beef broth. Anyway, have fun with it and don't get in a rut with using the same recipe over and over and not trying other things/ Read More
Helpful
(15)
lisas74
Rating: 5 stars
04/22/2013
Absolutely delicouse and super easy!:) Definitely a do over!!! and over and over... and I submitted a pic!:) Read More
Helpful
(14)
Advertisement
MikeB10400
Rating: 4 stars
06/20/2013
The recipe is great. Just for ducks and to impart a little more flavor I used Sesame Oil instead of Vegetable. I also threw in some mushrooms. All in all delicious and easy to make. Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(14)
Vicki Engelke Barnidge
Rating: 5 stars
12/22/2013
This recipe is perfect! We didn't have some of the veggies listed so I improvised with what I had. I coarsely chopped 1 green pepper, 1 red pepper, 1 yellow pepper, 2 carrots, and 1 onion. I sautéed all veggies as indicated. Removed veggies then added the marinated chicken, cooked through then added veggies back in to toss in the sauce. Read More
Helpful
(10)
ruzmoore10
Rating: 2 stars
07/29/2014
Felt it lacked spice or distinctive flavor. Had to add Sriracha to it and plentifully at that. Read More
Helpful
(9)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022