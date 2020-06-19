Quick Banana Milkshake (Ice Cream Free)

This is a delicious milkshake to try if you don't have a lot of time or ingredients! The cinnamon and sugar can be omitted.

By ilovezip

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Put banana, milk, ice, sugar, and cinnamon in a blender; puree until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
139 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 25.8g; fat 2.6g; cholesterol 9.8mg; sodium 51.6mg. Full Nutrition
