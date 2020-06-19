Quick Banana Milkshake (Ice Cream Free)
This is a delicious milkshake to try if you don't have a lot of time or ingredients! The cinnamon and sugar can be omitted.
I thought this was pretty yummy. I have lost count how many recipes I have made for mock shakes and ice creams using bananas, so I followed this recipe exactly to see how it would turn out. Only change I made was using one large frozen banana. Honestly, even with the ice cubes I think the word "frozen" might be missing in the recipe. I have never tried one of these types of recipes without it calling for the banana to be frozen. That is what makes it cold, thick, and creamy like a milkshake or soft serve like drink. Was tasty this morning. Thanks
Considering how easy this was to make, it was okay. I probably will not make this again without some alterations for flavour.Read More
I made this a lighter banana milkshake by using Truvia instead of sugar. I used a frozen banana and omitted the ice. Delicious!
I love recipes like this because I can adapt them so easily. I used almond milk, a frozen banana with no added ice, and Truvia instead of sugar. A quick low-cal pick-me-up snack for the afternoon.
very good
Add a tablespoon of Nutella!!!
Que deliciosa!! Me encanto..super facil de preparar y los ingredientes son sencillos y baratos. No se necesita anadir el helado, que fue una cosa que nos encanto, porque no queriamos las calorias extras. Fue suficiente para nosotras dos ( mi hija la compartio conmigo,) y sobro un poco mas. Al final decidi anadirle una media cucharadita de mantequilla de mani, y me gusto aun mas. Esta receta la vamos a incluir en nuestro menu de desayunos para este (2013) verano. Thanks..it was awesome. Will do it again, and again.
This was quick and easy. I omitted the sugar and added a drop of vanilla and it became an instant hit for my kids! Thanks!
I made this delicious milkshake during one of my all-day tv marathons and it defiantly picked my spirit up. I added peanut butter and chocolate but I think I shouldn't have used the cinnamon and sugar because it was a little too sweet for my taste. But I think this is a great, easy, adjustable recipe!!!
delicious simplicity is bliss
it was pretty good i added more ice so it could feel more like a milkshake and i could've used less milk because it didn't have a lot of banana flavor but i still enjoyed
Also makes great popsicles! Just leave out the ice and freeze in molds!
It's was easy and very good. added more milk and ice. not sweet at all.
Tasty and I used skim milk so it's healthier ;)
LOVED IT!!!
THIS IS SOOOO GOOD :D Thanks for da recipe!
Very simple and tasty. Satisfied my craving for something sweet. I followed this recipe exactly and mine was kind of thin in consistency. I will add two more ice cubes next time.
This milkshake did not really taste very strongly of banana, but it still tasted fine. I used 3/4 cup of milk, and some extra cinnamon, and a tiny bit of vanilla and I thought it was pretty good. The only thing I didn’t like was how it didn’t really have a milkshake consistency, and how the banana flavor was really mellow. Other than that it was good.
Wow! very thick and creamy! I put some homemade chocolate in as well and omitted the sugar. it was so thick that the bana slices I put on top floated!
Yes will make again
Tastes a lot of banana. I would've added a 1/2 cup of more milk for a milkshake feeling.
It was good I’m 15 and I wanted to do something new for my sisters and we loved it they asked me to make more
Good base. I added 1/2 avocado Scoop of powdered peanut butter Substituted nut milk *cashew, or almond -unsweetened. Does not need added sugar as banana is sweet.
Used 1.5 frozen bananas, almond milk, cinnamon, omitted the ice and sugar altogether, and added hemp & flax seed. Threw all the ingredients in my nutri-ninja and voila— something quick and nutritious to satisfy my sweet tooth. Super easy, flexible and yummy! Will be making this all the time
Really good and easy! I used a frozen banana and omitted the ice cubes, too.
Scrummy! Used Lactofree milk, no sugar with a quite ripe banana. Definitely will be making this again and my daughter loves it too :-) I wanted something simple to make that didn't need ice cream. Thank you.
Added vanilla essence and dates and skipped the sugar and cinnamon. Turned out great, my parents loved it.
I added some vanilla extract and it was super good!
I put 3/4 of milk instead of 1cup because I ran out of milk. It is delicious and I and my mom are lactose intolerant so we can’t have ice cream or whole milk so we use Organics or Lactid.
3.22.18 The consistency even with 3 ice cubes is like drinking a glass of cold banana milk. I used almond milk and a really sweet banana so skipped the sugar, but still found the flavor a bit weak. In the future, I would use 2 frozen bananas which should elevate the banana flavor and make the consistency more like a shake. Adding additional ice cubes only dilutes the milkshake flavor.
Great recipe! It could of had more flavor, but otherwise it was a 5 star!
I did alter the ingredients with 2 Bananas, 8 fresh Strawberries, about 3/4 tsp of ground Cinnamon, about 1/4 tsp of Vanilla Extract, 4 packets of Equal, 2% Milk, 5 ice cubes...It was like a Banana Chai shake
I love the idea of adding the cinnamon to the blender. I used to sprinkle my banana shake with it but mixing it is definitely yummier.
Love this recipe, used frozen banana instead of adding ice, and only 1/2 a cup of milk, yum!
Epic
I substituted 1 cup if water for the milk and used two bananas. It's thick and creamy. Tastes great!
Very easy very nice I added some cinnamon 1 teaspoon of hot chocolate powder and some vanilla tasted nice only thing I didnt like was how it wasn't cold it was like a warm temp but pop in the freezer for a few mins abd it's good too go
I think a frozen banana and milk would be colder
It was fast and delicious , scrumptious and nutritious.
I used a small ripe banana, so I reduced th amount of milk to 1/2 cup, then added a shot of rum ;) I don't like sickly sweet cocktails, so this one was perfect! Although next time, I might semi-freeze the banana first to make it a bit colder..
Perfect for a quick banana milk fix for my 3y-o. I didn't have any ice cubes, so I used 1 frozen banana and a fresh banana (I made a double batch). Tasted great!
Very tasty, easy to make, will definitely make it in the future again.
Wife loved it so 5 stars!!!!
Would have liked thicker consistency. Will use less milk next time. Overall tasted good.
i love banana milk shake and i made it all the time..but i used dates instead of sugar and it taste really good:) especially when you chew the dates bits while drinkingXD
Amazing! It's simple and easy, taste amazing!
Substitute cinnamon with nesquik for more flavor :)
I made this for my husband and he loves it. Thanks for the ice cream free idea.
Alright, I decide to try making for myself. Easy steps, and cheap ingrendets. The cinnamon adds to the flavor, and all around an tasty drink. Make it if you like Bananas.
Easy, quick, & delicious!
Loved it !
I would definetly make this a gain because it tastes so good!
This is an amazing shake highly recommended
yes I added vanilla extract and sweeten to my taste with brown sugar
I used brown sugar instead of white sugar still very tasty.
Yum. Yum. Yummy!!! This is really yummy including the cinnamon added in!!
Added more ice cubes
Perfect! Banana was ripe enough that I did not need sugar. Will make this again.
I added a little more than what was called for. I wanted a shake and based off of some of the reviews I was worried. I used 2 frozen bananas, a hand full of frozen strawberries, a tablespoon of a little more of sugar, cinnamon, cup of 2% milk and a large clump of ice from a ice bag. It was almost perfect. Next time I won't use cinnamon. My husband loved this too!
perfect but no real spark!
I love this recipe! Incredibly easy, healthy, and super tasty. I make it almost every day now!
I ended up adding two bananas and a little bit more cinnamon. I used almond milk instead and monkfruit for the sweetener. My kids loved it
I make a version of this quite often, I freeze my bananas so I don't have to add ice that tend to water it down. I use 2 frozen bananas a dash of cinnamon a half a teaspoon agave syrup in place of the sugar, Half cup almond milk. It's my favorite go to since becoming lactose intolerant!
Oh,I LOVE IT! So tasty! THANK YOU,ilovezip for submitting this recipe!!! :)
I have to admit that I cheated. I used 1/2 & /12 instead of milk. I used 1/2 T of honey instead of sugar and no ice cubes. I used a frozen banana. It was excellent!!!
A little thin. Maybe freeze banana first. Overall easy and quick.
I added a couple extra ice cubes and it was amazing!!! ??????
Turned out super good, I should’ve added a bit more sugar but I love how quickly I can make this. And not adding ice cream makes it a guilt free dessert for me!
Delicious! I left out the sugar, used 4 ice cubes, added chocolate powder, and extra cinnamon. ?? Thanks for the recipe!
i liked it, i added one extra banana and i made milk from powedered milk since i didnt have milk but all in all i like it
