Dorito® Casserole

Got this recipe for a Doritos casserole from a friend way back in junior high. It's super-simple and tastes delicious. My kids ask for it all the time. If you love enchiladas, you'll love this recipe. You can use any flavor Doritos to suit your taste. When reheating leftover casserole, stir in a little bit of milk to make it creamy again.

Recipe by pinkdiamndz

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Cook and stir ground beef in a large pot over medium-high heat until beef is crumbly and completely browned, 7 to 10 minutes. Drain and discard excess grease.

  • Stir cream of chicken soup, enchilada sauce, and milk into ground beef; bring to a simmer and cook 5 minutes.

  • Spread crushed tortilla snack chips in a 9x13-inch baking dish. Pour ground beef mixture over crushed chips; stir. Arrange cheese slices over the mixture.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheese melts, about 5 minutes; stir melted cheese into beef mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
494 calories; protein 20.7g; carbohydrates 38.3g; fat 29g; cholesterol 64.2mg; sodium 1022.7mg. Full Nutrition
