Dorito® Casserole

Got this recipe for a Doritos casserole from a friend way back in junior high. It's super-simple and tastes delicious. My kids ask for it all the time. If you love enchiladas, you'll love this recipe. You can use any flavor Doritos to suit your taste. When reheating leftover casserole, stir in a little bit of milk to make it creamy again.
I used plain doritos since the recipe said any flavor. It was very easy, and I made it for a friend's family since she is in the hospital. I also made an extra one for my family to freeze. I used shredded cheddar instead of cheese slices since that's what I had on hand. It looks great, but since one is going to another family, and the other is going in the freezer, I haven't had a chance to taste it. It looks and smells marvelous though!
I used plain doritos since the recipe said any flavor. It was very easy, and I made it for a friend's family since she is in the hospital. I also made an extra one for my family to freeze. I used shredded cheddar instead of cheese slices since that's what I had on hand. It looks great, but since one is going to another family, and the other is going in the freezer, I haven't had a chance to taste it. It looks and smells marvelous though!
My teenagers absolutely loved this! I tried a bite, and it was good, but it isn't friendly for my diet. My kids said I should make it often, and actually asked for it again a week later. They also asked if there were any leftovers, which there weren't, as they ate the whole thing the first day. It was very easy to make, especially on a busy weeknight.
I like this recipe it reminds me of one my mom made all the time only instead of the cream soup and milk she used evaporated milk. The reason being that it added the creamy texture and thickening qualities without the added chicken or mushroom flavor. We always used nacho cheese Doritos too. It is really good that way. She always served it topped with diced tomatoes/onions and sour cream. Over the years I changed it a bit by adding a can of refried beans to the mix and using cheddar cheese when I did not have velveeta. Also I guess because of the evaporated milk we always cooked it for about 20 minutes and then added more cheese on top for about 5 more.
It was just ok. I used ground turkey and cooked that with my homemade taco seasoning. I followed the rest of the recipe except I used shredded the cheese on top. The flavor was good but it needed a crunch. I think I will try it again but bake the doritos on top.
Made this a couple nights ago and it was a big hit with my 3 teenagers & toddler. Everyone wanted seconds and I was shocked when the kids wanted it as leftovers for lunch yesterday. I never get my kids to eat leftovers. I used cool ranch doritos, next time I'm going to try the Enchilada doritos. Very easy and yummy.
I used an 11 Oz bag of Doritos and still thought it was too much. I also used a yummy Mexican shredded cheese blend. My kids thought it was okay but pretty bland. I agree. If I were ever to make this again (unlikely), I would use fewer chips, more burger mixture and top with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream, as a previous reviewer suggested. I would also consider wrapping it in a tortilla.
Made this last night and we loved it. I did make a few changes I added frsh garlic and onion, taco seasoning, chili powder and garlic powder. I also topped it with green onions and freshly shredded cheese (as opposed to processed cheese slices). Turned out amazing and my boys went through the whole dish!
We doubled the recipe and used green enchilada sauce (since the recipe didn’t say which kind to use) and also added a chopped onion. This was super simple and very good! We’ll definitely be making this one again!
My family loved this recipe. I did make a few additional ingredients. I as those before me changes from cream of chicken to cream of mushroom soup. I also added two hot taco mix bags, six diced jalapeños and a can of hot rotel diced tomatoes.
Doubled hamburger and made in 10x21 dish. added rotel chopped onion and substituded 1 1/2 cup of shred. colby jack tor milk. 2 cans cr. of chicken..put shred. cheese on top as well as more Doritos and put it under broiler for 3 minutes...Still felt like it needed something pretty bland. If I make this again I would add taco seasong garlic and jalapeno...in which case would make it taco pie..I would use sharp cheddar next time as well.
It was okay. Not a huge fan but it was good enough to make every once in a while. I added green chilies to the meat and mixed some corn into the mixture before putting into the oven. I also used both jalapeño Doritos and spicy nacho. Added shredded cheese too rather than just the sliced. Make sure to add some extra seasonings.
Next time I am making one pan for the freezer and one pan to have for dinner. The recipe can be added to-like a sprinkle of chopped olives on the top or shredded cheese instead of a layer. Fast and easy to put together-
i made this and i didnt turn out as i had hoped. it may have been that i used too much of the cheese on top but it turned out more like a rotel dip than a casserole dish and the doritos on the bottom were soggy and an unnecessary ingredient. ended up using it for burrito stuffing but will not make this again.
I wasn't to sure about this recipe but I tried it and it was awsome my daughter who hates meat ate half a plate! I didn't just put Doritos on the bottom though, I sprinkled some on top too enough to cover the meat and then put the cheese, this will b a regular dish in my house now!
this is a really good basic recipe. made just as directed. the good thing about this type of basic is after making as stated I can now go on and add more things I(we) like. this one really moldable recipe. next time I make it I will write again and tell you how I made it my own.
My kids love this dish and asked for me to make this today. I used cream of mushroom soup, a can of rotel tomatoes and mixed shredded cheese in my meat mixture topped with crushed Doritos & shredded cheese. top it with sour cream or guacamole.. Quick & Easy.. YUMMY
This dish is good! Reminds me of the old days of Hamburger Helper. Cost me all of $15 for the whole meal, and Id say it could feed 4-6 people all eating content. Only thing I did different was add some refried beans! I may end up putting this in a tortilla sometime to try that out ??
The recipe went well. I usually hate going with processed cheese but it worked perfectly for this specific recipe. I did season the meat a little bit just to give it a little more flavor but it stands on its own without that.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.