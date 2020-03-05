My Favorite Sloppy Joes

1 of 111

Rating: 5 stars Made this last night. I did use fresh onion and garlic and added a dash of chili powder. Rave reviews from husband and son. Not sure if it was the liquid smoke, broth or what, but these are the best sloppy joes, ever. Thanks for sharing Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars Finally, Sloppy Joes that are as easy to make as they are to eat! I admit I was skeptical, but it was a long day and I really didn't want to do all my usual prep work for Sloppy Joes. Alissa to the rescue! I made this exactly as written, and OMG, it was good. I admit to liberal sampling while I waited for the liquid to simmer down. I wouldn't change a thing, except perhaps adding some diced peppers next time. But really, that would just be showing off. The recipe was a hit as written, and in about an hour from now I'll clean the kitchen by licking the leftovers from the skillet! Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars This is definitely a keeper!I didnt have liquid smoke so I used garlic bbq sauce and didnt have spicy brown mustard so I used ground mustard and regular mustard and turned out awesome...Loved it!!! Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars This was awesome. I uses real onion instead of dried onion. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Made this last night for hubby and he really loved it. I cut the sugar by one tablespoon and ended up having to delay dinner so I doubled the broth and just left it to barely simmer for nearly two hours, stirring occasionally. I don't eat meat but even I thought it smelled fantastic and he could not have been happier. This will be my go-to sloppy Joe from now on as well--many thanks for sharing, Alissa! Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars This is one of the best sloppy joe recipes going!! Tried it "as is" the first go around and did make a couple small modifications. I used real onion instead of dried, omitted 1 tbsp. of brown sugar and added 1 tsp. of cayenne pepper. The smoke flavor I use is Hickory which I think is the real key to the best flavor! Served with hamburger buns, mozza cheese and/or pickled jalapeno peppers. Helpful (5)

Rating: 3 stars Smoky, barbecuey, not too tomatoey or spicy. This had a strong tasste of the Dijon and had some bite back, but overall it was a decent reipe and I enjoyed my meal. I used mesquite smoke flavor. It sounded like a whole tablespoon of liquid smoke was a lot, but it turned out fine and I am glad I went ahead and used the full amount. My husband did not finish his but ate enough to be polite. This wasn't a favorite recipe but it was alright and I would try it again. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Just finished making it got a taste of it and yum! great recipe. I did use fresh onions and garlic as I didn't have the dried one. and added vegetable stock instead as well. It's all I had. very please and will def make again. thanks a bunches! Helpful (4)