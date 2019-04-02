Easy Chicken Fajita Marinade

This simple chicken fajita marinade has been bounced around in my family for at least 15 years. It's tasty, easily altered for a twist on the taste, and can be easily prepared in under 15 minutes. Serve with other fajita elements and enjoy! Some ideas: sautéed green bell pepper with white or yellow onions, jalapeno slaw, homemade salsa (tomato or mango), etc.

By jmcdaneld

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk vegetable oil, chili powder, lime juice, honey, garlic powder, paprika, and black pepper together in a medium bowl until well combined.

  • Place chicken strips in a large resealable plastic bag. Pour in marinade and knead to coat; squeeze out excess air, seal bag, and marinate in the refrigerator for 4 hours to overnight.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Remove chicken strips from marinade; discard any unused marinade.

  • Cook chicken on the preheated grill until browned on all sides and chicken is no longer pink in the center, about 10 minutes per side. An instant-read meat thermometer inserted into the thickest piece reads at least 160 degrees F (70 degrees C).

Cook's Note:

Feel free to experiment with other spices, the amount of lime juice and honey, and the type of garlic. Minced garlic can be used instead of garlic powder, and tossing in 1/2 teaspoon of cayenne pepper can put an extra kick in the flavor.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
260 calories; protein 27g; carbohydrates 5.9g; fat 14.1g; cholesterol 70.3mg; sodium 74.3mg. Full Nutrition
