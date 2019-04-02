Easy Chicken Fajita Marinade

Lacking a grill, I made one major change. I omitted the vegetable oil, which resulted in a sticky paste. I then coated the chicken strips in the paste, dredged them in flour spiked with pepper and cumin, coated them in paste again, dredged them again, and finally deep fried each piece in about an inch of vegetable oil in my cast iron skillet. I think I fried them all a minute or two long, but it was pretty good regardless. I look forward to experimenting with this recipe in the future. Update: Made it again and have a couple notes. The paste is rather thick due to the honey and thus a little hard to batter and dredge with. I thinned it with mead, since that's what I had on hand, but I suspect you could also use a light-tasting beer like Corona or a white tequila to the same effect. Also, the pieces I was working with were done frying in 335°F vegetable oil in 2 minutes. Did not burn them this time, and wow, this is great! Maybe better than grilled. I think my next experiment will be replacing the flour for my celiac sister.