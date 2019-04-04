Spicy Southwest Chicken Casserole

I developed this spicy Southwest chicken casserole after tweaking many other recipes. It has become a real favorite in my household! Easily adjustable to your preference of spiciness as well. Also easy to change to your liking by adding other veggies or peppers. Save time by cooking extra chicken ahead of time when making other chicken dishes. Serve with your choice of toppings, like sour cream, guacamole, sliced avocados, sliced black olives, or whatever else you like!

By Lisa F

prep:
20 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings: 10
10
10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Bring chicken breasts and water to a boil in a large skillet; cook over medium heat until chicken juices run clear and meat is no longer pink inside, about 10 minutes. Transfer chicken breasts to a large plate, reserving pan juices in skillet, and shred chicken with 2 forks.

  • Cook onion and red bell pepper in reserved drippings over medium heat until onion is translucent, 5 to 8 minutes. Return shredded chicken to the skillet. Stir black beans, corn, picante sauce, chopped green chiles, chili powder, and cumin into chicken mixture until thoroughly combined. Bring mixture to a simmer and cook until heated through, about 5 minutes. Pour chicken mixture into the prepared baking dish.

  • Arrange flour tortillas in a single layer over chicken mixture. Stir fiesta soup with diced tomatoes and green chiles in a bowl until thoroughly combined; spread soup mixture over tortillas. Top casserole with Mexican cheese blend.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheese topping has melted and casserole is hot, about 30 minutes. Cool 5 minutes before serving.

This recipe is fairly spicy but can be adapted for milder tastes by using mild picante sauce, mild tomatoes with green chiles, or decreasing the amount of chili powder. Add diced jalapeños and use hot picante sauce for an extra-spicy dish.

Per Serving:
279 calories; protein 18.6g; carbohydrates 35.9g; fat 7.7g; cholesterol 36.3mg; sodium 1127.7mg. Full Nutrition
