Spicy Southwest Chicken Casserole

I made this the other night and it was a hit! I found it by doing an ingredient search for chicken and cheese, hoping to find something with a Mexican flavor. The reviews looked good, the recipe was easy and so I was all over it. I am glad I did. :-) My intentions were to follow the recipe as written but I found I was out of the Rotel tomatoes and chilies (that I was sure I had). So, in it's place I substituted a can of stewed tomatoes. (Regular diced tomatoes would work too, I just used what I had the most of) I also used a slightly larger can of green chilies to make up the difference saving a tad for the tomato/soup mixture. Another change was the number of tortillas. I had larger ones and it only needed 2 to cover it. One I left alone the other I cut to match the pan and top any areas not covered by the one. I used hot picante because we like spicy. Yum! If you don't like spicy, use mild picante and less chili powder. Honestly it seems to be the type recipe that if you don't have this - use that; which personally I think is great because I may not have everything exactly as called for. It was delicious and I will be making it again.