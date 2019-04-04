I developed this spicy Southwest chicken casserole after tweaking many other recipes. It has become a real favorite in my household! Easily adjustable to your preference of spiciness as well. Also easy to change to your liking by adding other veggies or peppers. Save time by cooking extra chicken ahead of time when making other chicken dishes. Serve with your choice of toppings, like sour cream, guacamole, sliced avocados, sliced black olives, or whatever else you like!
Cook's Note:
This recipe is fairly spicy but can be adapted for milder tastes by using mild picante sauce, mild tomatoes with green chiles, or decreasing the amount of chili powder. Add diced jalapeños and use hot picante sauce for an extra-spicy dish.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
279 calories; protein 18.6g; carbohydrates 35.9g; fat 7.7g; cholesterol 36.3mg; sodium 1127.7mg. Full Nutrition
This recipe was easy and very tasty. The only thing I changed was I diced my chicken breasts before cooking and sauteed them in olive oil instead of boiling. I took the cooked chicken out and then sauteed the vegetables in the remaining oil. I served this with diced avocados and sliced olives on top with sides of sour cream and more hot sauce if needed. It was delicious and I will make it again.
This is a great recipe. I only gave it 4 stars because I made a few substitutions based on what I had on hand. I had 10" tortillas, so used two of those instead of three 8" tortillas, used hot salsa in place of the picante sauce, added a finely diced jalapeno (deseeded) to the onion and red pepper, used tomatoes with cilantro and lime juice in place of the tomatoes with green chiles and used condensed cheddar soup instead of the fiesta style. It turned out great. My hubby suggested adding another layer of tortillas and cheese in the middle of the chicken mixture, but I chose this recipe because it was low-cal and low in cholesterol, so I will make it that way next time, but will probably put the original recipe in my keeper bin. My hubby has already shared it with a co-worker who is also trying to stay away from red meat but really likes good flavor. Fair warning, though, you will find yourself going back for seconds! Thanks for sharing.
Loved this recipe! Easy and very flavorful. It allows for you to add or subtract certain ingredients based on tastes and whether or not you have them available. My husband raved over it and my grade school aged boys ate it with minimal complaints about the black beans. (Get over the bean aversion already, boys!) I will definitely make again.
I was in a hurry to make something before work and I found this recipe. I didn't have tortillas or the condensed nacho soup, so I used tortilla chips and cream of chicken soup. It turned out absolutely delicious and my husband asked if it was hard to make, because he wants me to keep making it. This is a really good casserole and I will be making it again!
This recipie was awesome! I did make a few changes and used what I had on hand. I used canned chicken, added a cup and a half of cooked minute rice, I used a taco seasoning packet instead of the suggested seasoning and layered the dish. I did not use the cheese soup. Instead I put a layer of the mixture, then a shredded cheese layer, then a tortilla layer then the chicken mixture again, shredded cheese, tortilla and for the final layer I added more cheese on top of the last tortilla layer. It worked perfectly. I will make this again and I have shared the recipie with a couple of friends who loved the cassorole. Thank you.
Definitely need to make sure and not overcook the chicken as it is going into the oven for another 30 minutes. Dish is tasty , a little spicy even though I purchased only mild ingredients. Otherwise, had great taste. Cooked the chicken in some olive oil then used that juice for the rest of ingredients instead of using the water recipe called for. It had plenty of liquid when it came out despite looking dry initially going into baking dish. Will make again with some minor modifications
I'm making it right now. I went to the store and shopped with the ingredients list. Unfortunately the soup and cheese are incorrect when it goes into the ingredients list. I should have shooed from the recipe itself.
The only change I made to this wonderful recipe was to use 'spicy V8' juice in place of the water to cook the chicken and vegetables. I was out of bottled water and would not use tap water to cook. My casserole turned out so good...YUMMY! This is definitely a keeper recipe.
I was surprised at how good this dinner was - really delicious and just spicy enough without being too spicy. I made a couple of minor changes - boiled the chicken breasts in a big pot of water since I find that method easier and less messy. I didn't have cumin so used coriander as a substitute and it worked well. Also couldn't find the condensed cheese soup called for but was able to find a can of thick Mexican cheese in the Mexican food section of the grocery store and it worked very well. Everyone loved this recipe - even those who aren't spicy food fans. Definitely recommend.
Great recipe! Had a nice amount of spice without being too spicy. I ended up using a full cup of picante sauce since i had an 8oz jar. The only thing i would change would be to use corn tortillas instead of flour. The flour were a little soft and tougher to break up with just a fork when eating. will definitely add to our list of dinner options.
Oh My! This was so good! 9/10 my husband hates whatever new thing I make but he really liked this. Easily costumisable but I tried to stick to original recipe as much as I could. Didn't have cumin and added Adobo for more flavor. We could not eat it as a casserole as it was so meaty so Next time we will just combine all ingredients and eat it from the pan on tortillas. Definitely will be making again!
Only a couple of changes from original recipe. I grilled chicken thighs and skinned and deboned them. I used chicken broth to sauté the pepper and onion. I could give this six stars! Thank you Lisa. Thank you Allrecipes for making it the recipe of the day.
I made this with several changes because I hadn't planned and didn't have some of the ingredients on hand. It came out great! This is a durable recipe. Use what you've got and improvise the rest. It will be good!
I guess I had too much chicken juices left after boiling the chicken, so it made the who dish soupy. Personally I liked it. I would try it again without adding all that water. Some of the kids did not like the tortilla part because it was soggy. But overall I think it is a good dish. I just did not like that half the ingredients were canned.
I made this the other night and it was a hit! I found it by doing an ingredient search for chicken and cheese, hoping to find something with a Mexican flavor. The reviews looked good, the recipe was easy and so I was all over it. I am glad I did. :-) My intentions were to follow the recipe as written but I found I was out of the Rotel tomatoes and chilies (that I was sure I had). So, in it's place I substituted a can of stewed tomatoes. (Regular diced tomatoes would work too, I just used what I had the most of) I also used a slightly larger can of green chilies to make up the difference saving a tad for the tomato/soup mixture. Another change was the number of tortillas. I had larger ones and it only needed 2 to cover it. One I left alone the other I cut to match the pan and top any areas not covered by the one. I used hot picante because we like spicy. Yum! If you don't like spicy, use mild picante and less chili powder. Honestly it seems to be the type recipe that if you don't have this - use that; which personally I think is great because I may not have everything exactly as called for. It was delicious and I will be making it again.
My partner and I really enjoyed this meal. We slightly increased the amount of cumin and chili powder. I used two cans of Rotel with the fiesta nacho soup that is poured over the top. I also drained the black beans. We will be making this recipe again!
I liked this recipe. I didn’t have the nacho cheese soup on hand. I substituted cream of celery and added a few spoons of soft cream cheese - to get the cheesiness. Tasted great. Used some homemade salsa rather than picante. If anyone has frozen the leftovers, I’d like to know your technique and how it held up. I made full recipe for two people and would like to save it for another meal!
Love love love this. I diced the chicken and sauté with olive oil I also added extra green chilies, jalapeños and mushrooms because I needed to use them up I also topped with tortilla chips instead of flour tortillas. I otherwise followed the directions and was very pleased with the result. I can’t wait to make again and maybe switch out black beans with kidney or chili beans and try various other veggies
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.