Pat's Baked Oatmeal

1 of 28

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is good but I did make a few changes for my taste! Instead of brown sugar I used Agave nectar which has a lower glycemic index and is also sweeter so you use less of it (for every 1 cup brown sugar you use 2/3 cup agave) and I also added mashed banana to this recipe and used fresh blueberrys as I happened to have some on hand...I definitely recommend everyone looking into agave nectar as a healthier alternative to regular sugar! Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars This is a great recipe and I love that it can be made ahead and reheated. This would be wonderful for a crowd also! I used a frozen organic mixed berry blend for the fruit. When serving I think I'll drizzle a little honey on it just to add a bit more sweetness. Thanks for sharing your recipe! Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent with blackberries. If refrigerated microwave 30 seconds before eating. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Made it "as is" today including the optional ingredients. I had my first serving when it came out of the oven and thought "Meh." The taste was okay but I wasn't thrilled with the consistency. Well I put the rest in the fridge and had a cold serving a little while ago -- WOW! I much prefer it cold; it's delicious that way! Like a dessert only healthy:) My kids (ages 12 and 14) liked it too and one of them is VERY picky. I was surprised when the picky one said "Can you make this every week during the summer?":) This is a keeper for sure! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Very easy to make my kid (2&4)gobbled it up. I would do a 1/2 portion next time as it makes a ton. Great for a bruch too! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is wonderful. My husband and I both loved it. It's great reheated in the microwave too. I have to eat gluten free so I left out the wheat germ. Next time I'll add walnuts or pecans or almonds. I've tried other baked oatmeal and this one is the BEST! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent. I added chopped apple and some melted butter. Yum. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars Trying to get more oatmeal in our diet I decided to try baked oatmeal. I'm not sure what I was expecting.....but this is good. It bakes up like a cake only is quite heavy. I made it with black raspberries rather than the blueberries as they are my DH's favorite. I heated my piece in a bowl and added milk and DH heated his and added some butter. I halved the recipe and it made an 11 x 7 pan. It is a nice alternative to cooked oatmeal that I would make once in a while. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I think I make it different each time I make it. I usually only use 3 eggs especially if I use flax. Also less frozen fruit - 1 to 1 1/2 cups and less brown sugar - 3/4 cup. I have tried all berries apples peaches rhubarb raisins and nuts. Mine usually ends up dry but I always heat it with milk. I also use barley and/or wheat flakes rather than oats or combination. Mix it up. Enjoy Helpful (1)