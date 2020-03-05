Pat's Baked Oatmeal

Rating: 4.43 stars
28 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

My good friend Pat gave me this recipe. I make it every week. It is healthy and fills you up. Use whatever frozen fruit you like. You can also add fresh fruit. Can be served with milk or ice cream for breakfast or a treat.

By Jill

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
15 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix oats, eggs, blueberries, applesauce, brown sugar, skim milk, flax seed meal, wheat germ, baking powder, cinnamon, vanilla, and salt together in a large bowl; pour into a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Bake in preheated oven until the moisture is absorbed and the oats are tender, 25 to 32 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You can cool the oatmeal and cut into squares, making it easier for refrigerating and having on hand to eat later.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
224 calories; protein 7.7g; carbohydrates 39.7g; fat 4.3g; cholesterol 44.3mg; sodium 180.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (28)

Most helpful positive review

umkroe38
Rating: 5 stars
04/11/2013
This recipe is good but I did make a few changes for my taste! Instead of brown sugar I used Agave nectar which has a lower glycemic index and is also sweeter so you use less of it (for every 1 cup brown sugar you use 2/3 cup agave) and I also added mashed banana to this recipe and used fresh blueberrys as I happened to have some on hand...I definitely recommend everyone looking into agave nectar as a healthier alternative to regular sugar! Read More
Helpful
(22)

Most helpful critical review

Tberkley
Rating: 3 stars
03/02/2015
Taste wasn't bad but it is too wet. Read More
Reviews:
umkroe38
Rating: 5 stars
04/11/2013
This recipe is good but I did make a few changes for my taste! Instead of brown sugar I used Agave nectar which has a lower glycemic index and is also sweeter so you use less of it (for every 1 cup brown sugar you use 2/3 cup agave) and I also added mashed banana to this recipe and used fresh blueberrys as I happened to have some on hand...I definitely recommend everyone looking into agave nectar as a healthier alternative to regular sugar! Read More
Helpful
(22)
Jennifer Baker
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
02/17/2013
This is a great recipe and I love that it can be made ahead and reheated. This would be wonderful for a crowd also! I used a frozen organic mixed berry blend for the fruit. When serving I think I'll drizzle a little honey on it just to add a bit more sweetness. Thanks for sharing your recipe! Read More
Helpful
(13)
Chris Schaefer
Rating: 5 stars
02/11/2013
Excellent with blackberries. If refrigerated microwave 30 seconds before eating. Read More
Helpful
(9)
WriterRen
Rating: 5 stars
06/10/2013
Made it "as is" today including the optional ingredients. I had my first serving when it came out of the oven and thought "Meh." The taste was okay but I wasn't thrilled with the consistency. Well I put the rest in the fridge and had a cold serving a little while ago -- WOW! I much prefer it cold; it's delicious that way! Like a dessert only healthy:) My kids (ages 12 and 14) liked it too and one of them is VERY picky. I was surprised when the picky one said "Can you make this every week during the summer?":) This is a keeper for sure! Read More
Helpful
(6)
CKOB
Rating: 5 stars
02/22/2013
Very easy to make my kid (2&4)gobbled it up. I would do a 1/2 portion next time as it makes a ton. Great for a bruch too! Read More
Helpful
(6)
GF Finn
Rating: 5 stars
03/27/2013
This recipe is wonderful. My husband and I both loved it. It's great reheated in the microwave too. I have to eat gluten free so I left out the wheat germ. Next time I'll add walnuts or pecans or almonds. I've tried other baked oatmeal and this one is the BEST! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Manda Hart
Rating: 5 stars
09/29/2013
Excellent. I added chopped apple and some melted butter. Yum. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Molly
Rating: 4 stars
02/05/2015
Trying to get more oatmeal in our diet I decided to try baked oatmeal. I'm not sure what I was expecting.....but this is good. It bakes up like a cake only is quite heavy. I made it with black raspberries rather than the blueberries as they are my DH's favorite. I heated my piece in a bowl and added milk and DH heated his and added some butter. I halved the recipe and it made an 11 x 7 pan. It is a nice alternative to cooked oatmeal that I would make once in a while. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Jill
Rating: 5 stars
09/17/2015
I think I make it different each time I make it. I usually only use 3 eggs especially if I use flax. Also less frozen fruit - 1 to 1 1/2 cups and less brown sugar - 3/4 cup. I have tried all berries apples peaches rhubarb raisins and nuts. Mine usually ends up dry but I always heat it with milk. I also use barley and/or wheat flakes rather than oats or combination. Mix it up. Enjoy Read More
Helpful
(1)
Tberkley
Rating: 3 stars
03/02/2015
Taste wasn't bad but it is too wet. Read More
