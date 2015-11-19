Skillet Corn Bread

1 of 178

Rating: 5 stars Minor tweaking for perfect cornbread. I'm a transplant to the south and understand cornbread is NOT supposed to be sweet but I snuck two tablespoons of sugar and used bacon grease (yes I did) for the vegetable oil. It came out PERFECT with the expected crisp bottom! Our friends father in Alabama made it that way for decades so I followed his lead and it is wonderful! Saving this to my recipe box! Helpful (64)

Rating: 5 stars The best ever... and easy... heat the oil and the skillet at the same time Helpful (23)

Rating: 4 stars I am not expert on cornbread, but I thought this was good. It doesn't crumble in your hand and it isn't sweet, both pluses to me. Thanks for sharing. Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars Perfect basic cornbread recipe that you can as a base recipe that is good as is, but if you like to "doctor up" recipes, this is the perfect base. If you want sweet corn bread just add sugar -- up to 1/4 cup. If you want buttermilk cornbread use buttermilk and substitute 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda for the baking powder. Add creamed corn if you want creamy corn cornbread. This is a GREAT base recipe to keep -- no need for 3 cornbread recipes. Just add want you want to this one. Tips: You can melt the butter in the skillet, then pour it into the batter. No need for another pan. There'll be a little butter left in the pan, so you won't need the oil. Do NOT overmix. Mix all the dry ingredients together separately then use a large spoon or spatula to fold the wet and dry together. Helpful (17)

Rating: 3 stars Description says it's slightly sweet, and it's not at all. Bland. Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent bread with the addition of 1/2 cup sugar. My husband doesn't normally care for corn bread but ate this up as did my 2 year old. I coated the pan with oil before preheating it and the bread slid right out of the pan after cooling for a bit. The bread came out crispy on the outside soft on the inside and minimally crumbly. This is my new recipe for cornbread! Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars I added 2-3 tables spoons of diced pickled jalepeno peppers and 4 cloves of pressed garlic and a touch of sugar ..... on ofcoarse a cup of shredded cheese in the batter and 2/3 cup shredded on top... Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars oh, this was good. I didn't make it exactly like it said, I added 1/4 cup of sugar for just a little sweetness. And used 1/3 cup corn flour, 2/3 cup medium grind cornmeal (that was an "oops" on my part, but I went with it). I baked it for 20 minutes and it was perfect. It was a little crumbly but seemed to firm up after it cooled more. Perhaps that is normal, I am pretty much a beginner cook. Helpful (7)