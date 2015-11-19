Skillet Corn Bread

A simple, slightly sweet corn bread made in the versatile cast-iron skillet. Tastes great and is a good base recipe to experiment with. Cast-iron skillets take a little bit of time to warm up. Pre-warming the skillet allows the corn bread to cook evenly.

By mjgreenaway

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Place 9-inch cast-iron skillet in oven to warm it.

  • Mix milk and cornmeal together in small bowl and let soak for 10 minutes.

  • Sift flour, baking powder, and salt together in a mixing bowl. Beat cornmeal mixture, eggs, and butter into the flour mixture until you have a smooth batter, about 1 minute.

  • Remove skillet from oven. Swish vegetable oil in the skillet to coat; pour off excess.

  • Pour batter into the skillet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 18 to 23 minutes. Cut into wedges to serve.

Per Serving:
225 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 28.1g; fat 9.9g; cholesterol 64.8mg; sodium 459.2mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review

Live2Eat!
Rating: 5 stars
12/12/2014
Live2Eat!
Rating: 5 stars
12/12/2014
Minor tweaking for perfect cornbread. I'm a transplant to the south and understand cornbread is NOT supposed to be sweet but I snuck two tablespoons of sugar and used bacon grease (yes I did) for the vegetable oil. It came out PERFECT with the expected crisp bottom! Our friends father in Alabama made it that way for decades so I followed his lead and it is wonderful! Saving this to my recipe box!
Most helpful critical review

hrose718
Rating: 3 stars
04/16/2013
hrose718
Rating: 3 stars
04/16/2013
Description says it's slightly sweet, and it's not at all. Bland.
Live2Eat!
Rating: 5 stars
12/12/2014
Live2Eat!
Rating: 5 stars
12/12/2014
Minor tweaking for perfect cornbread. I'm a transplant to the south and understand cornbread is NOT supposed to be sweet but I snuck two tablespoons of sugar and used bacon grease (yes I did) for the vegetable oil. It came out PERFECT with the expected crisp bottom! Our friends father in Alabama made it that way for decades so I followed his lead and it is wonderful! Saving this to my recipe box!
Alisa Kilthau
Rating: 5 stars
06/25/2013
Alisa Kilthau
Rating: 5 stars
06/25/2013
The best ever... and easy... heat the oil and the skillet at the same time
BigShotsMom
Rating: 4 stars
02/19/2013
BigShotsMom
Rating: 4 stars
02/19/2013
I am not expert on cornbread, but I thought this was good. It doesn't crumble in your hand and it isn't sweet, both pluses to me. Thanks for sharing.
TJ
Rating: 5 stars
03/14/2017
TJ
Rating: 5 stars
03/14/2017
Perfect basic cornbread recipe that you can as a base recipe that is good as is, but if you like to "doctor up" recipes, this is the perfect base. If you want sweet corn bread just add sugar -- up to 1/4 cup. If you want buttermilk cornbread use buttermilk and substitute 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda for the baking powder. Add creamed corn if you want creamy corn cornbread. This is a GREAT base recipe to keep -- no need for 3 cornbread recipes. Just add want you want to this one. Tips: You can melt the butter in the skillet, then pour it into the batter. No need for another pan. There'll be a little butter left in the pan, so you won't need the oil. Do NOT overmix. Mix all the dry ingredients together separately then use a large spoon or spatula to fold the wet and dry together.
hrose718
Rating: 3 stars
04/16/2013
hrose718
Rating: 3 stars
04/16/2013
Description says it's slightly sweet, and it's not at all. Bland.
MomOf3Boys
Rating: 5 stars
09/24/2013
MomOf3Boys
Rating: 5 stars
09/24/2013
Excellent bread with the addition of 1/2 cup sugar. My husband doesn't normally care for corn bread but ate this up as did my 2 year old. I coated the pan with oil before preheating it and the bread slid right out of the pan after cooling for a bit. The bread came out crispy on the outside soft on the inside and minimally crumbly. This is my new recipe for cornbread!
Mike Eybel
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2016
Mike Eybel
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2016
I added 2-3 tables spoons of diced pickled jalepeno peppers and 4 cloves of pressed garlic and a touch of sugar ..... on ofcoarse a cup of shredded cheese in the batter and 2/3 cup shredded on top...
KHartsfield
Rating: 4 stars
10/29/2013
KHartsfield
Rating: 4 stars
10/29/2013
oh, this was good. I didn't make it exactly like it said, I added 1/4 cup of sugar for just a little sweetness. And used 1/3 cup corn flour, 2/3 cup medium grind cornmeal (that was an "oops" on my part, but I went with it). I baked it for 20 minutes and it was perfect. It was a little crumbly but seemed to firm up after it cooled more. Perhaps that is normal, I am pretty much a beginner cook.
Kirstie Morphy
Rating: 5 stars
04/02/2013
Kirstie Morphy
Rating: 5 stars
04/02/2013
My family loves this recipe. I've made it twice and the first time I made it exactly as the recipe detailed and it was a hit (especially with the honey butter I made to accompany it). The second time I added 1/4 cup honey to the recipe just to lighten it up a bit. It was still fantastic. This is my go-to corn bread recipe now.
