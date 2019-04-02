Creamy Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole
This is a second version of another member's yummy casserole. It has all the creamy and wonderful flavor of chicken cordon bleu with a little of the fat and hassle removed.
This is a second version of another member's yummy casserole. It has all the creamy and wonderful flavor of chicken cordon bleu with a little of the fat and hassle removed.
I changed this up just a touch. I used regular cream of chicken soup because that was all I had and I added some fresh ground pepper to the "sauce". I mixed the egg noodles, ham, chicken, swiss and sauce all together and poured it into a casserole dish, then topped it with the bread crumb mixture. My family loved this casserole--NO leftovers. My husband made it a point to tell me that I'm to make this again and the kids are still talking about it.Read More
This was pretty good as a quick recipe to use up some leftovers, but the older I get, the less I can stand canned cream of anything soup. It just tasted like... soup. Salty soup. I added dijon to the soup mix... didn't help much. Would be much better if you just made your own bechamel seasoned to taste.Read More
I changed this up just a touch. I used regular cream of chicken soup because that was all I had and I added some fresh ground pepper to the "sauce". I mixed the egg noodles, ham, chicken, swiss and sauce all together and poured it into a casserole dish, then topped it with the bread crumb mixture. My family loved this casserole--NO leftovers. My husband made it a point to tell me that I'm to make this again and the kids are still talking about it.
This is the best "pasta" casserole I've had in my life. It was so good that I called my best friend half way through dinner to tell her she needed to make this. I used shredded Swiss cheese instead of cubed, and I did not use reduced-fat soup or reduced-fat sour cream because I had some regular sour cream to use up and my local grocery store doesn't carry reduced fat cream of chicken soup (I'm not kidding). Also, I mixed everything together first (except for the topping) before putting it in the casserole dish instead of just putting it on top of the pasta, then I put the topping on. The topping is very good. It's similar to the topping I use on other casseroles, but I never thought to put Parmesan cheese in it before...duh. I will make this again for sure!
OK, so , when I read these reviews I always think "if they changed it, how can they rate it so high?". Now I know why. This is a great dish. I loved it. My family loved it. Here's the thing, I found it to be very dry. Some of the noodles get hard (to the point of being inedible). So I served around them. I quickly made a roux, added milk, sour cream, chicken broth and then stirred in some more cheese until it melted. It took 5 minutes and it was a great "side of sauce". With the extra sauce, this was sooooooo delicious. If I rated this recipe lower because it was dry and others did the same, no one would make it and that would be too bad because it is really very good. To me, this is a minor tweak as opposed to some of the reviews I have read that make major changes to the recipe making it in essence a whole new dish. So...5 stars for this casserole, just double the sauce.
Wow! This was really good. We have three eaters here, and I award stars by the number of thumbs up. Six thumbs were counted. Unfortunately there is a five star max on this site. I used the exact ingredients called for, but I scaled them back to a two-quart casserole. I also mixed everything together except for the bread crumbs. I was a bit grouchy about getting a skillet dirty to add more seasoning to seasoned bread crumbs, but I have to say that the flavor of the topping was wonderful. This was a great cold night meal! Thanks!
This was pretty good as a quick recipe to use up some leftovers, but the older I get, the less I can stand canned cream of anything soup. It just tasted like... soup. Salty soup. I added dijon to the soup mix... didn't help much. Would be much better if you just made your own bechamel seasoned to taste.
This recipe was delicious! I love Chicken Cordon Bleu and I love pasta.. so, it just made sense. Like a few others who have posted reviews, I too used the normal chicken of cream soup. I also used a full cup of fat free milk and a full cup of sour cream.. I definitely wanted to make sure it was nice and creamy! I also used Kraft's mozzarella cheese with a touch of Philadelphia.. just to be naughty. Also included, two table spoons of onions. Love onions! Because I added a little extra than what was specified, I cooked it for about 10 more minutes. Turned out DELICIOUS. Very happy with this recipe! I definitely get that this was a healthy alternative.. I was just feeling a bit spontaneous when I made it. Five stars!
This was really tasty - my family enjoyed it! However, I didn't use the low fat/fat free versions of the ingredients, I used the full-calorie items. I made half a recipe and that is enough to feed four of us. I'll make this recipe again!
Pretty good and easy to make, and I had a block of swiss cheese to eat up before it went bad. I didn't have egg noodles so I used elbow mac instead, and it turned out just fine. I also mixed everything together instead of layering. I would probably recommend covering with tin foil while baking just to cut down on the dry noodles, but other than that, it was pretty good. Definitely will be making again.
Very good recipe. I did not use the low fat soup, double the bread crumb topping. I did not use bread crumbs, I used Ritz crackers crushed up in place of bread crumbs. It gets a 6 star in my book! Thanks much for the recipe.
Tasty and easy. I may try adding a little Dijon next time to the sauce.
Noting some of the other reviews I doubled the sauce, I was glad I did, otherwise it would have been too dry. My 2 chicken breasts ended up being too much, almost 3 cups! and my deli counter lady couldn't figure out how to cut 8 oz. of ham, so that was a little heavy too. Both issues not the fault of the recipe. It was a lot of food, it made 8-10 large servings!
This is a good comfort food dish. Easy to make. Next time I will use regular condensed soup instead of low fat, and I might add a little more milk or sour cream as it was a little on the dry side. I used Panko bread crumbs and added salt, pepper and mustard powder to the mix. Husband loved it!
I was introduced to this recipe by a family member of mine and I thanked her over and over for it. I am a huge chicken and cheese fan and this recipe includes both of them. This casserole is the perfect blend of creamy and also has a bit of tang from the Swiss cheese that adds a perfect touch to it. The bread crumbs and parmesan on the top give it a bit of a crisp also to add texture to the dish. It is such an easy recipe and most of the time I have all of these ingredients on hand anyways. I am even going to try and double the recipe and freeze one batch for cooking later. I like the fact that it is very easy to throw together and while it is cooking for the 30 minutes I can get other things done around the house while supper is in the oven. I have already given this recipe to five friends and coworkers and all of them were excited to try it. One even went out that very same day I gave them the recipe to get the ingredients to make over the weekend. One of the best recipes I have found online!
Pretty good! I followed a lot of the other reviewers' suggestions and just mixed everything together, topped with the topping and baked. Quick and tasty.
This was very tasty, but gave it a four star as I changed it a bit. Like one of the other reviewers, the older I get the more I don't like using canned creamed soups (and I didn't have any) so I drenched the chicken breast chunks in a few tablespoons of flour that I had seasoned with garlic powder, seasoning salt, pepper, ginger, paprika and a pinch of cayenne and mustard powder. Then browned the chicken and removed it and made a white sauce with light cream, sour cream and a chicken boullion packet. Then put the casserole together and baked it. My husband who usually only likes crispy chicken recipes really liked this. I had cut the recipe in half as there are only two of us, and after 2 healthy portions, there is enough left over for lunch tomorrow - yay! Thank you for sharing.
This sounded so great (all ingredients I know I love) and when I made it... no disappointment! I LOVE this! The only thing I did different was using shredded swiss instead of cubes. And we did mix it all around a bit instead of just layering (which I think I'll try next time since a few noodles did crisp a bit when they were poking above the cream mixture). The mixture of cream of chicken with milk and sour cream is so creamy, smooth, and delicious! And I loved the bread crumb, Parmesan, butter mix too! I almost want to add even more of both of those, but it's so decadent as-is, I probably will shy away. One thing that may have also made a difference was the way the chicken was cooked in advance (I imagine the kind of chicken and how it's cooked can have some affect on how this turns out and there are no instructions on that part of the process). I boiled chicken breast strips in a bit of water seasoned with poultry seasoning and it came out moist and flavorful, which I still tasted after preparing the casserole. I used precooked Ham steaks from Costco and just cubed the ham (it maintained it's lovely flavor too). I've been grading my dinners as I make them, and this one was an A+! It will definitely be back on the menu!
Great dish! My family loved it.. BUT... I did change a little. I cut up 4 pieces of bacon in inch pieces and cooked my chicken in it. I also substituted ham for Canadian bacon. I added all the leftover ingredients to the cooked chicken, bacon & Canadian bacon. Then tossed the noodles in. added the topping and baked 10 minutes. My family gave it a 10 out of 10 and that's huge for my family!
This was delicious and I loved the egg noodles instead of regular noodles in this. Bumped this up to 3 chicken breasts, 12 oz egg noodles (forgot to add more ham which I should have), but kept the sauce amount the same with the addition of 2 tablespoons of dijon (will use more next time). Hearty and filling! Microwaved the chicken in a Pampered Chef microwave round covered baker which kept it moist and tossed with salt and pepper after chopping.
This is definitely a keeper! I followed other reviewers' suggestion of using 1 cup of milk and 1 cup of sour cream for the sauce. It could have been a little more creamy, so next time I'll probably use 1 1/2 cups of each and 2 cans of cream of chicken soup instead of one. I will also cover with foil to prevent noodles from drying out. Other than that, it was very cheesy and delicious! My 90 year old grandfather even liked it. :)
This dish was wonderful. The family loved it! Based on the concerns about flavor and moistness from other reviewers, I made a couple of modifications. I seasoned my cubes of chicken as they cooked with a garlic, herb, sea salt, and pepper seasoning and used the same seasoning in the sauce. I also added 2 tablespoons of Dijon mustard to the sauce (similar recipes online called for this). I doubled the sauce and it made the dish nice and creamy, but not soupy. Used a 12.5 ounce package of noodles cause I couldn’t find a 8oz package. Also, I used regular sour cream and cream of chicken and herb soup. I mixed the sauce, noodles, cheese, and meat together, placed in pan, and then topped with that tasty topping. I used Panko bread crumbs and doubled the topping. Turned out beautiful and delicious.
The whole family loved this! I used reg. sour cream and cream of chicken though. And crushed up saltines instead of using seasoned bread crumbs (I still mixed it with butter and parmesan cheese though). Will definitely be making this again. The only thing I'll change is I'll mix the sauce into the noodles next time.
Just made this for dinner. It was so delicious. I used panko bread crumbs instead to make the topping just a bit more crispy.
I followed the suggestion to mix everything except the bread crumb mixture together, then add to the prepared pan. Also covered with foil for the first 20 minutes. Noodles were not dried out. This was a HUGE hit!!
I made this last night and it went over huge with not only me but wiith my boyfriend and his picky 11 year old son. I will definitely be making it again. I used the same amounts of ingredients that the recipe calls for but they were not the low fat versions because I used what I had on hand. I also combined the ingredients instead of layering them and then sprinkled the bread crumb mixture on top before baking! Very yummy!!!
Flavor is good, and it’s super easy! Only reason I didn’t give it 5 stars, is because it’s a little dry. I would make more of the sauce next time. Maybe even double it!
Made this last night. I used Campbell's cream of chicken with herbs and it gave it an amazing kick of flavor. I also used regular elbow macaroni and I did not use the sour cream. It came out delicious!!
We altered this to be lactose free with Parmesan aged over 12 months, Lactaid Sour Cream and Campbell’s Golden Mushroom soup. It was a hit! We have also made it following the recipe as called for, also good! I would however alter the topping... I feel it doesn’t have enough crunchy topping to cover the whole casserole and the addition of Parmesan during the cooking leaves you with a gooey awkward mess to spread. I’ve altered the topping to be as follows: Cook a fair globe of butter/margarine in a pan, mix with one sleeve of ritz crackers, crushed to oblivion... cook until ritz have absorbed butter (we use Canoleo margarine) sprinkle over top of casserole and cook. Once removed from oven, sprinkle with a LIGHT coating of grated Parmesan (the fresh stuff is less salty and more tasty than the kraft kind)
This is delicious! I doubled the saucy part and make in 2 square pans so I have one for my family and one to share. I mix it a bit but my husband isn’t big on the ham so I kind of “sprinkle” the ham and chicken on and gently fold it in. My mouth is watering thinking about it.
This is now my favorite casserole to date. Thank you for sharing I love it!!
I generally stick to a recipe as written the first time I make it. This as written is very bland, and I didn't even use the low/non-fat soup or sour cream. I thought it odd there wasn't ANY seasoning. I will make this again, but will be adding SALT along with cutting back a little on the pasta. It begs for something else that I've yet to figure out, perhaps a little chicken soup base, fresh parsley and pepper. EDIT: Finally got back round to this recipe. Here are the changes I made and it turned out delicious! Cut the chicken into bite sized pieces, seasoned w/salt & pepper then sauteed chopped onions in the pan before cooking it. Substituted cream of chicken with herbs for the soup. Combined all ingredients (minus topping) in a large bowl and added about a cup of sour cream total. Added salt and pepper to taste and about a teaspoon of chicken soup base. Then added a splash of white cooking wine and some fresh chopped parsley. Sprinkled shredded mozzarella cheese on top. For the topping I melted 3 Tbs of butter and added bread crumbs until it was moist, but crumbly. Then sprinkled on top of everything. Baked about 40 mins.
Good use of leftover ham, but fairly unmemorable. Don't know that I would make it again.
I used cream of chicken with mushroom soup, and about two tablespoons Chardonnay. I don’t know if it made it better than the original recipe but it sure was fantastic. I only had about. 1 3/4 cup of chicken. It was great! I also had a good quality wide noodle. Will be made many times again. I used leftover ham that has been studded with cloves. Home made baked ham is so much better then deli ham.
Loved it! Made half the recipe in a 2.5 qt casserole, it was the perfect size. Several people thought the sauce was a little light, so I did about 1.5 times the sauce, and mixed all ingredients together (except topping) before putting in the dish. This helps distribute the sauce so it’s not dry. Noodles near the top edge may get a little crispy but that’s normal. The only extra flavor I added was a dash of Dijon mustard to the sauce. Will definitely make again.
Could use maybe two cans of cream of chicken or mushroom. Mine seemed a touch dry but the flavor was good.
This was good...but a little on the dry side as written. I added extra sour cream, milk and soup and felt it could've used even more. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Very good and easy to make! The kids loved it too!!!
This was a great casserole recipe. I did think the recipe needed a bit more flavor added. I added in some finely chopped onion, garlic powder, and parsley. Next time I will double the sour cream and milk to make it creamier. It was just a touch drier than I like. I baked it covered in the oven for around 20 minutes til bubbly. Then uncovered and topped with the butter and breadcrumbs, for the remainder of the time and turned on the broiler the last couple of minutes to get a nice brown on the breadcrumbs. I used panko breadcrumbs to get a nice crunch on top. 4 stars as written, 5 stars with the additions. Thank you for the recipe. I will for sure make again!
This is my favorite casserole I've made, EVER. It is SO good. My leftover chicken was originally baked with mayonnaise, salt, pepper, and rosemary, so it had some flavor already. Changes: I used fusilli noodles because they're my favorite. I used full fat sour cream (about 8 ounces) and regular cream of mushroom soup. I added spices because I always do - black pepper, cayenne pepper, Lawry's Lemon Pepper and some Italian seasonings. I made twice the amount of topping because I love topping. It was amazing and I can't wait to make it again. I'm serious. This thing is killer good.
A very good versatile recipe. I doubled the recipe but I had run out of cream of chicken soup so I substituted 1 can cream of celery and 1 can of chicken gravy. Everyone really liked it as it was all gone.
My MIL was in the mood for a chicken casserole so decided to look for something different and came across this recipe. In general I thought it was good but being an avid cook, I cannot help but tweak things here and there. I had Gruyère cheese on hand so opted to use that for the Swiss cheese. I also had regular cream of chicken soup and regular sour cream on hand so used those. I sautéed onions and mushrooms in a little butter and added a teaspoon of minced garlic. I deglazed the pan with some dry white wine. Based on some other reviews, I decided to increase the amount of sauce and am glad I did. Some suggested doubling it but I went with an additional 50% which for us seemed the right amount. I used low carb penne (Dreamfields) instead of noodles as I thought they would stand up to reheating better (my MIL and husband love left overs!) I used cracked pepper in the sauce. I also increased the amount of topping as 1/3 cup seemed pretty scant so would suggest doubling the crumbs and Parmesan (and increasing the butter accordingly. ) I baked the casserole covered without topping for about 30-40 minutes, stirred the casserole well, and then added the topping and baked uncovered for another 15-20 minutes. I thought it was delicious as did my husband and MIL. The reason for four stars instead of 5 was that I think without my tweaks it would have been too bland for our tastes but all in all a keeper recipe.
I made it exactly but added cooked Steam Fresh Broccoli that I cut up and added on top of Chicken & Ham and doubled the Parmesan & butter. This is outstanding 1 dish meal, so creamy and good. Great dish to have for something quick even company with some crusty bread and a salad.
Husband loved it! Needs a little more seasoning for me.
I made this just as it called for and it was delicious.
This was delicious. I had some yellow pepper and onion I needed to use up so I sauted them and poured them over the pasta in the pan. I didn’t have any bread crumbs so I crushed some rice krispies mixed with dried onion rings and butter and put it over everything. I loved the flavour of the onion rings so might do that again. Easy to put together and really good. Thanks for sharing.
I made this with no changes . It was yummy and I will definitely be making it again! Thank you!
loved it super easy, I didnt even bother with the bread crumbs and oven part to save time just made the sauce in a pan and added the meat and pasta
My husband loved it! It seemed a little bland to me. I made it exactly as written but next time I’ll add onion, mushrooms, garlic, seasoning salt, and paprika
I made this casserole exactly as the recipe said and while quite good, it seemed a little bland to me. One thing I noticed in most of the other reviews was that they stirred everything together rather than layering it. I think that may have made it more flavorful. I will also add some salt and cracked pepper when I heat up the leftovers.
I loved this. I followed the recipe best I could, but I didn't have any sour cream or parmesan. I make my own 'cream of' soups so I used that. I did add quite a bit of extra milk and some water to ensure it stayed creamy while cooking instead of drying out. I covered with foil for the first 15 min. My kids weren't really fans of this but that just meant there was more for me.
This was PHENOMENAL! The only change I made was to substitute rice for the noodles (personal preference). I'll definitely be making this one again.
I omitted the sour cream and parmesan because I didn't have them on hand. The whole family loved it, even the grandkids. Next time I might add more "sauce".
This was phenomenal. I had great expectations and this recipe exceeded them. I lightly salted and peppered my chicken and cooked in olive oil to begin with. And I changed very little otherwise. I left out milk because we don’t usually have it. Also with the exception of crumb topping I just mixed everything together as I prepped it in one dish and added a few tbsp of butter to the meat/noodle mix. GREAT RECIPE!!
With all the work that has to go into this I would think that just making the REAL deal would be easier. Would I make it again? Maybe! But this is just my opinion. Have Fun with whatever your choice is =)
Didn't think it had much flavor. Won't make again.
I mixed everything and then added the topping. I used shredded Swiss cheese and a honey ham steak. The chicken was made with salt, pepper and oil on the stovetop otherwise followed the recipe exactly. Tasted great. Husband and i both had seconds.
After the first bite, the family proclaimed that this recipe was a keeper. I did mix the chicken, ham, and cheese in with the sauce. it was so creamy and cheesy!
I didn’t have any regular ham, I used deli ham sliced up. Also used Cream of Bacon instead of Cream of Chicken, and Mozzarella instead of Swiss as these are what I had on hand. My very picky son has already had 2nds, I will take this as a win!
It was relatively easy and it was a hit! We don't eat a lot of salt so I would refrain from adding any additional next time because it was a bit salty. Love the crunch of the breadcrumbs!
It's very good. I didn't use fat free ingredients and I added poppy seeds to the topping. The kids liked it and it was pretty easy.
My grandchildren loved this - the adults did too!
My husband luvd this
I added 2 T Dijon mustard and substituted Durkees fried onions for the bread crumbs and parmesan. My husband, who usually sticks his nose up at casseroles liked it a lot. My grandkids LOVED it, having seconds and thirds!! This is definitely going into my regular rotation.
Delish! I used small cubed cooked chicken, and good quality deli ham slices cut into bite pieces. It had all the flavor I would expect of a chick cordon blue., and I even used cooper sharp cheese instead of Swiss. Took me more like 35-40 min to prep, but was worth it. served with a side salad.
Awesome recipe. Easy to make. Delicious flavor. Will definitely become a new family favorite.
Definitely a "make again" recipe.
A wonderful easy pantry dinner. I used canned chicken, worked beautifully. Did not have regular Swiss, so used gruyere cheese. Wish I had this recipe when my kids were small, they would have gobbled it up
So easy, everyone loved it, just don't tell E that it contains Swiss.
This turned out to be an easier way to make Chicken Cordon Bleu than the traditional method. It's a great way to use up leftover ham! Actually, I borrow an idea from another recipe, then used this recipe for the remainder procedure. I cut raw chicken breast in chunks, dipped it in a seasoned flour and sauteed it. Then I combine all the ingredients except the cheese. I covered the casserole then baked it 20 minutes, uncovered it and added the cheese and baked another 20 minutes. Next time I think I would add the bread crumbs on top.
I added more bread crumbs for the topping, It was really good
I've made this casserole twice and did not change any of the ingredients. My family loves it! The only change I made was to the way the casserole was layered. Adding the soup/sour cream mixture to the noodles and then topping with the ham/cheese made it creamier. Other than that, excellent recipe!
Great recipe! I like more sauce tho so will increase it next time. I pressure cooked my chicken breasts for 5 minutes in a 1 cup water to 1 Tblsp liquid smoke and it was great!! I used Italian style bread crumbs and browned it all under the broiler for about 3 minutes. I did not make it fat-free tho!
Really liked this casserole - it's very rich but definitely has all of the flavors of Chicken Cordon Bleu! Make sure you dice up the Swiss, I cut them very small but it made the dish to have the little pops of Swiss! I think it was much better than if it had been grated. I can see this going into the "Comfort Food" box of recipes!
Love, love, love this! My picky, picky, 9-yr old asked for MORE!
This was a pretty good way to transform chicken cordon bleu into a casserole. Hubby thinks it loses some of the swiss cheese flavor, but I think the swiss is fine. A nice easy meal.
Made it exactly as written. Simple to make, seconds eaten by 5 of our 7 eaters. Teenager son asked for leftovers after his activity tonight. Will put in our rotation.
I made this recipe exactly as written and it was delicious! The casserole was creamy and the cheese was gooey. I live alone and the recipe serves 8 so I will have to eat it for days and I'm not mad about that!
Whole family loved it. Used ingredients I had on hand: rotisserie chicken, regular sour cream, skim milk, and shredded Swiss. I layered it as suggested and had no burnt noodles. Instead of making the topping for it I used French’s Onions, and added them at the 20 minute mark like you do for green bean casserole so the did not burn.
It was phenomenal! Highly recommend you try this recipe!!!
Good, solid comfort food dish and great for using up leftovers. Of course, I subbed in what I had, which was chipotle-seasoned chicken that I had left over from the night before, I chopped up some deli ham I had in the fridge and used cubed, sharp cheddar in place of Swiss, grated Romano in place of Parmesan, and crushed Ritz crackers in place of buttered bread crumbs. I layered and baked as directed and had no issues with dry noodles. I wonder if some are experiencing dry noodles because they're mixing all the ingredients before putting in the dish? By topping the noodles, chicken and cheese with the soup, milk and sour cream mixture, no noodles were exposed to the heat of the oven. Finished off with a generous sprinkling of Romano and the crushed Ritz crackers. Delicious and my kids and husband ate it up! I will definitely save this and use it with other leftover variations in the future.
Changed this up and used Chipotle Gauda and Chipotle Panko. Also used boars head can turkey instead of ham. Every one loved it!! I've made it the traditional way and it's awesome wanted to experiment so I tried the Chipotle way. It does give a kick though so if you're not into spicy then stick with the original
Within 2 bites, picky hubby stated it was REALLY good. Things he likes typically get an "it's OK,' so this was off the charts. Putting this one on the make again list per his request!!! My review: creamy enough but not too much, flavorful and just the perfect amount of taste you expect for cordon blue - tasty but not over-powering, delicate texture with the noodles instead of super-dense. Took the easy route: found black forest ham ends at the deli and chopped at home, extra flavor and super cheap!
Made 1/2 recipe. Too cheesy, too salty. We ate it, but I got rid of the recipe.
This was a hit with the whole family. I made it after Christmas to use up the last bit of turkey and ham. Definitely on our repeat list. Not only for the holiday leftovers, but to use with the original chicken and ham. The only difference I made, other than turkey for chicken, was the bread topping. I did not have bread crumbs on hand, which was a surprise. So I followed a previous reviewer and crumbled Ritz crackers instead in the butter. Worked out great! Absolutely keeper!
I did not have sour cream, so i left it out. A new favorite comfort food recipe for my family, we loved it. Sometimes the simplest recipes are the best.
This was popular with everyone at the table. Will definitely make again.
Hmmmmmm......so I don't know about this one. I followed the recipe exactly and it was just ok. The egg noodles seemed to make things a bit bland. I should've known better and added some salt and pepper because it really needed it. With a few tweaks this could be a solid casserole.
I followed this recipe exactly and served with a kale salad. I didn’t even mix the noodles and sauce. Just poured it on top like the recipe says. It was delicious. No leftovers. I cannot say enough about how delicious this was.
I made this exactly as shown in the recipe. I found the chunks to be very unappealing so I made it again with thinly sliced ham, chicken and cheese. I also cut back a bit on the ham as I found it dominating the dish in the original. With the changes made I loved the dish!
This casserole is quick, easy, and super delicious!!! The only thing I changed, was, stirred everything together then put in the casserole dish, topped with the bread crumbs and back 25 mins.! All done!!! I will make this many times again!!!
This recipe is amazing! I did the following tweaks. I cooked the noodles in chicken broth instead of water. I kept half the broth and when I combined the sour cream, soup, ham (I used tiny diced ham, like for salads) and chicken (I used a pre-cooked, separated rotisserie chicken), I poured the hot broth over all to melt the swiss cheese (here I used Kraft swiss singles and used the whole package). On top of the mixture I added fresh basil leaves and used Italian bread crumbed with SHREDDED parmesan cheese. My whole family ate till they were almost sick! LOL SOOO good...
I think I expected too much from this, it was just ok. not very creamy . will try again and maybe mix the ingredients together before adding to the pan or just making more of the sauce.
Very simple and tasty.
This was awesome!! First words out of my husband's mouth was oh that's good. He took another bite and said Wow yeah that's awesome. 3rd bite he said oh yeah I could definitely over eat this stuff. I took another reviewers advice and used 1 cup of both milk and sour cream and it was plenty of sauce and super creamy. This is definitely a keeper.
My husband and I loved this recipe! It was relatively easy to make and didn't require a lot of time to prepare. We will definitely be making it again. I cubed a large chicken breast and sauteed it with olive oil and seasonings while I was preparing the other ingredients.
this recipe is delicious I have shared this with a couple different people and instead of cubed ham and Swiss cheese I used lunch meat ham and Swiss cheese and cut it up myself to add a little more in not such "large" quantities the cheese melted wonderfully and there were no left overs!!! awesome loved it!
Over good. Didn't make any changes.
very bland and boring
We didn't really care for it. Probably just personal preference.
Creamy and delicious! A hit all around- will definitely make again!
Very rich and I made exactly as written. Not appealing to the taste buds. Husband said it was OK but not a keeper.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections