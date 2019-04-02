Creamy Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole

This is a second version of another member's yummy casserole. It has all the creamy and wonderful flavor of chicken cordon bleu with a little of the fat and hassle removed.

Recipe by Felicia

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13-inch casserole dish.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook egg noodles in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until cooked through but firm to the bite, about 5 minutes. Drain and transfer noodles to the prepared casserole dish; top with chicken, ham, and Swiss cheese.

  • Mix cream of chicken soup, milk, and sour cream together in a bowl; spoon soup mixture over noodle mixture.

  • Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat; cook and stir bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese in the melted butter until crumbs are coated with butter and cheese, 2 to 3 minutes. Sprinkle bread crumb mixture over casserole.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until casserole is bubbling and lightly browned, about 30 minutes. Allow casserole to cool for 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
455 calories; protein 29.5g; carbohydrates 29.9g; fat 23.6g; cholesterol 110mg; sodium 687.2mg. Full Nutrition
