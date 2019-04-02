Creamy Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole

My MIL was in the mood for a chicken casserole so decided to look for something different and came across this recipe. In general I thought it was good but being an avid cook, I cannot help but tweak things here and there. I had Gruyère cheese on hand so opted to use that for the Swiss cheese. I also had regular cream of chicken soup and regular sour cream on hand so used those. I sautéed onions and mushrooms in a little butter and added a teaspoon of minced garlic. I deglazed the pan with some dry white wine. Based on some other reviews, I decided to increase the amount of sauce and am glad I did. Some suggested doubling it but I went with an additional 50% which for us seemed the right amount. I used low carb penne (Dreamfields) instead of noodles as I thought they would stand up to reheating better (my MIL and husband love left overs!) I used cracked pepper in the sauce. I also increased the amount of topping as 1/3 cup seemed pretty scant so would suggest doubling the crumbs and Parmesan (and increasing the butter accordingly. ) I baked the casserole covered without topping for about 30-40 minutes, stirred the casserole well, and then added the topping and baked uncovered for another 15-20 minutes. I thought it was delicious as did my husband and MIL. The reason for four stars instead of 5 was that I think without my tweaks it would have been too bland for our tastes but all in all a keeper recipe.