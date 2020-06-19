Blueberry Popovers

I have to agree with the other reviewer on this recipe. It was very easy, which made a nice Mother's Day breakfast, but they were pretty eggy. I understand that with three eggs they're going to be eggy, but I just felt like they could use a little more sweetness in them. I used some melted butter and the remaining cinnamon+sugar mixture and poured that over the top of them once I plated them, and that did make them pretty sweet. For next time, I thought about using two eggs and then putting some vanilla flavored coffee creamer and a few spices incorporated into the batter, like nutmeg and cinnamon sugar, and instead of using white sugar, maybe brown sugar. I'm not sure. I'm not saying this is a bad recipe at all, because it's not, I just would prefer a little less egg texture and a little more sweetness. With some tinkering around, I think this could be wonderful.