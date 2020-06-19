Blueberry Popovers
A special blueberry popover recipe to serve at your next brunch. Eggy and rich, yet not too sweet; quite impressive, yet simple. Please try the lemon juice and powdered sugar on the top. It really adds to the total flavor!
After reading previous tips, this recipe actually serves 12 so I divided the butter into fourth's (cause I just couldn't make myself put in that much butter) and put one in each cup and only filled each tin 1/2 way. I did not think it was too eggy. Thought it was very similar to a mini version of German Oven Pancake. I opted not to do the cinnamon sugar topping but will try next time. I also, by accident, baked it at 375 the whole time which I think helped it not be as runny as others had mentioned. Turned out beautifully and tasted yummy! I'm keeping it in my recipe file. :)Read More
I liked these, but will probably play with it or choose another recipe next time. I only added 1T sugar to the batter & that was enough. 'Didn't do the cinnamon & sugar, & confec after - just the confec sugar, about 1T. The recipe seemed off temperature-wise, according to experience & other recipes for popovers. I really like popovers. These didn't look like a hot air balloon, but they did "pop," but immediately deflated. I'm blaming the blueberries. No biggie. Anyone who hadn't had popovers before wouldn't know & they're still good. This made twelve regular size muffin-tin size. Huh? :D I divided the 3T butter among the 12 & they weren't totally stick-free, but close. :)Read More
I'm 13 and this was very fun to make i made for my brother and i and we put maple syrup with it and didn't put lemon on it though. this was so easy to make! but I'm thinking next time instead for sprinkling the cinnamon and the sugar, I'm going to mix it in the batter so that i can get more of an cinnamony taste. defiantly going to make this agian!
I've never had a popover with fruit in it before, and these were a bit heavier in texture than I expected. They fell almost immediately after taking out of the oven, and maybe that's what they're supposed to do, just don't know. They rose VERY high in the oven, and I almost wondered if this should have been 8 popovers instead of 6. The muffin cups were filled right up to the top of the pan. They are not the prettiest popovers I've ever had, they're definitely eggy, but they are tasty and very easy to make.
In liked these. I used grandmother's old large square shaped muffin pan so only put butter in every other square then filled those six with the batter. Had not thawed my blueberries so I may next time but these were still very good popovers. Mine did not collapse and I followed recipe exactly even to the fresh lemon juice and powdered sugar. Served warm with Irish Tea and they were excellent.
I have to agree with the other reviewer on this recipe. It was very easy, which made a nice Mother's Day breakfast, but they were pretty eggy. I understand that with three eggs they're going to be eggy, but I just felt like they could use a little more sweetness in them. I used some melted butter and the remaining cinnamon+sugar mixture and poured that over the top of them once I plated them, and that did make them pretty sweet. For next time, I thought about using two eggs and then putting some vanilla flavored coffee creamer and a few spices incorporated into the batter, like nutmeg and cinnamon sugar, and instead of using white sugar, maybe brown sugar. I'm not sure. I'm not saying this is a bad recipe at all, because it's not, I just would prefer a little less egg texture and a little more sweetness. With some tinkering around, I think this could be wonderful.
Turned out delicious!! I did not have whole milk so I used 1% and added a bit of heavy cream. Next time I will try with less butter but overall these are super good, moist and tasty. Thank you
Delicious, great alternative for pancakes...and quicker! The recipe definitely makes 12 if using a regular muffin tray, not 6. I used frozen blueberries (thawed) and drizzled syrup when they were done. As they “pop over” in the pan, the butter does drip over the sides, so I used a tray to catch underneath. Don’t be afraid to really whip your batter, this is very similar to a Dutch Baby/German pancake...if the flour isn’t really whipped in, they won’t rise as high and will be heavier.
My son is lactose intolerant so I used coconut oil instead of butter and almond/coconut milk instead of whole milk. The changes I believe gave it a wonderful flavor! They did fall as soon as they came out of the oven and they stuck to my pan more then I thought they would making them not very pretty to serve. Wonderful flavor will try to repeat and modify to get better results.
My friend and I tried this recipe tonight! Realized we didn't have butter so we subsidied a veg oil and salt mix. It worked great except you could taste the salt a little. We also didn't have icing sugar so we sprinkled a litte more regular sugar ontop after the lemon juice. Served with ice cream. Looked exactly like the picture! Going to try this again with butter next time :)
Love this recipe! The only thing I will do next time is spray the bottom of my tin before putting the butter in as my popovers stuck to the bottom. Will definitely make these again!
This was a great recipe. I read the reviews that said it was a bit eggy. Well, it is supposed to be, it is a popover! They were perfect. I wanted a light dessert to serve after our heavy meal. This was the perfect little bite. I will also use these as brunch offerings.
It was good. Very easy to whip up. It is a neat and presentable concept for breakfast. I may try putting some spices in the batter next time.
Came out good! I cut the recipe in half, put the cinnamon in the batter, and it fit perfect in 6 muffin cups (approx 2/3 full each). I'm not a lemon fan, but the lemon juice on this is key! I was wishing i had some whipped cream to fill the holes with, that probably would have made it perfect!
Very delicious! The only change I made is that I used half as much butter. Also, I was able to fill 9 muffin tins with the batter, all filled to the top.
I found the popovers a bit doughy the first time, my temp. might be off though. The second time I used pan spray and used skim milk instead of whole milk. mentally not as tasty but when your trying to lose weight I didn't feel as guilty.
We love this recipe!!! Thank you for sharing!
This was really good. I made it exCtly as described and it was a big hit with my family. The only negative is that when the popovers were cooking some butter bubbled out of the pan and made a mess at the bottom of my oven. I suggest that you put foil underneath the muffin tin pan to catch any spillage. Otherwise though, my family is now asking when I will make it again!
Tried it without the sugar and added whip cream or jam after. It was fluffier.
OMG....reminds me of when I worked at Patricia Murphy"s Restaurant in Ft.Lauderdale....delicious!
I have never had popovers before, so I cannot compare these to "real" popovers as a few reviewers have done. These are good, they are easy, and they don't require a lot of prep or baking time. I used cherry jam in a few of them instead of blueberries, just because I love cherry jam. The jam sank to the bottom and isn't as pretty as the blueberries, but they are equally edible. All in all, I think this recipe is a keeper.
I have a large popover pan, so I doubled the recipe. It made 10 of them. They were delicious! Looked just like the picture. I would definitely make these again! They have a custard flavor to them which is perfect with the blueberries. And confectioners sugar.
They were so incredibly heavy. Next time I will beat the egg whites and try to make a soufflé type of thing.
I used the ingredients as written, but baked at 450 degrees for about 15 minutes, and then reduced the oven temp to 350 degrees and baked for another 15 minutes. The berries did not burn, and the popovers got great height. Next time, I'll add a pinch of salt to the batter.
Excellent! Has anyone made the popovers using strawberries or peaches?
These were fabulous! I only used half of the cinnamon called for, but otherwise stuck to the recipe. Will absolutely make again!
Great breakfast treat! Make sure there’s enough butter in muffin cups or the popovers will stick!
I skipped the lemon drizzle, but these were awesome. Beautiful as you pull from the oven, but as a popover that is not hollow will do, they collapsed in minutes (but still pretty).
Outstanding, nothing else need be said.
I made tweaks. Blueberries need almond milk & almond extract to shine in my opinion. Replaced milk and vanilla extract with those. Used a tiny teaspoon of butter on the bottom of 8, 6oz Pyrex ramekins and sprayed with cooking spray on the sides. I did not add any sugar topping, it is sweet enough without it. After the 20 minutes at 350, I turned the oven off without removing the popovers. Waited an additional 5 mins, opened oven for 5 mins and yes they sunk, but not as much as pulling them out into cooler air immediately. I have made these three times to experiment from original recipe to the above. They are fabulous not matter how you bake them.
These are just as sweet popovers should be. I don't think those that have criticized them actually know a popover from a muffin. Thanks for the delicious recipe.
Hubby made these this morning. He didn't put any lemon juice over the finished popovers, just confectioners sugar. Next time he'll make 9 instead of 6 because they went all over. We did as recommended & put a cookie sheet under the muffin tin. Easy to make he said.
Oo my god. Did I die and go to heaven
Very easy to make; however, it does need to be eaten warm. Then, the blueberries just pop! Plus I do not like cold eggs.
Loved this recipe. Although I made 10 not 6. They aren’t a beautiful finish but they taste delicious.
I used splenda insted of real sugar and I also trippled the batch, Will make again soon. Doreen
I wanted to make a blueberry treat and I found this recipe. It was easy and fast to make and came out delicious! This recipe will definitely be in my favorite lists.
I made these over the weekend and we loved them!!! The recipe is a keeper for me!
So easy to make!
I made it this morning for 15 people & they all loved it. Easy and delish
Awesome! A lot easier than expected. I made it in a 12 muffin pan & only 2 eggs. Turned out great. Also made it with a bit less butter and vanilla almond milk. Did not add lemon either but just the sprinkle of cinnamon and sugar. Will do again!!
Way too much butter for the bottom of the muffing cups! I would use half the amount recommended. Mine deflated immediately then stuck to the bottom of the pan because of the cinnamon sugar mix. Not doing this again! Too many other good popover recipes available that are far less work and turn out nicer. They tasted eggy, as described by some of the other reviewers.
I follow this recipe to a T, and it taste great.
First time I made them I didnt do all the cinnamon sugar and they weren't sweet enough and needed syrup. I prefer just the lemon juice and powdered sugar on top.
I baked these and my family loved them!!!
Absolutely delicious, don’t change a thing! I served them alongside a fruit and yogurt parfait.
I've never made popovers before so maybe I just need experience, but it made a mess. My oven is full of baked-on butter and my house is full of butter smoke. The popovers are burnt-looking. I can't wait to try one, though, when they cool off!
Amazing. Better than blueberry muffins or pancakes. I only had 2 eggs and they still turned out great. I used frozen berries sprinkled on top, which tended to fall off as the popovers poofed while baking. Next time I'll try incorporating them into the batter. New family breakfast.
These were fantastic! I used one cup of gluten free flour. I will use 3/4 cup next time. Thank you for the recipe.
i followed the recipe and they turned out great. It makes 6 popovers that doubled in size. Never thought of adding fresh fruit but wow tasty!
This recipe is for 12 popovers, not 6. I followed instructions and only prepared six muffin cups before realizing the batter would make 12. The rest of breakfast was ready, so I put half of the batter in the fridge. I had to add 5-8 minutes to cooking time. It tastes good. Next time I will add cinnamon to the batter and keep the temp at 375 for the allotted time.
I made this for breakfast and really enjoyed it. It's quick and easy. I put this in my recipe book.
Far too much butter in the muffin cup, too many eggs and not enough flour.
These were amazing! and easy to make. Hubby said they were "decadent" Didn't change a thing. Looking forward to trying them with our home grown blackberries too.
I plan to make these often. It's a little bit of heaven with only a little bit of work! Yum.
Delicious, exactly what I was hoping for, the lemon added a nice pop!
My husband made these as he is the blueberry fan. They were great! I'm sure we will make them again. The only thing we changed was we used almond milk.
I have made this many times and love the taste but the last few times I've made this it has been powdery. Great recipe!
I made these several times and love them. Yesterday I goofed and added an extra egg......more custardly....yum!!!! FRESH lemon juice after baking is a must!!!!
Will definitely make again!
