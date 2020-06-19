Blueberry Popovers

A special blueberry popover recipe to serve at your next brunch. Eggy and rich, yet not too sweet; quite impressive, yet simple. Please try the lemon juice and powdered sugar on the top. It really adds to the total flavor!

Recipe by BarbT

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 popovers
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Place a piece of butter into each cup of a jumbo muffin tin.

  • Place muffin tin into the preheating oven until butter melts, about 5 minutes. Remove and set aside.

  • Stir 1 tablespoon sugar and cinnamon together in a small bowl.

  • Beat milk, 1/4 cup sugar, eggs, and vanilla in a large bowl. Whisk in flour until incorporated. Divide batter among muffin cups. Drop an equal amount of blueberries into each cup, then sprinkle cinnamon-sugar mixture over top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 5 minutes. Reduce the heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and continue baking until popovers are no longer moist in the center, about 25 minutes.

  • Remove from the oven and transfer to a wire rack. Dust tops of popovers with confectioners' sugar and squeeze lemon halves over top. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
258 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 36.1g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 112.3mg; sodium 92.9mg. Full Nutrition
