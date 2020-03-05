Amaretto Sauce for Carrots

Rating: 4.67 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This sauce really makes carrots special! Just pour over cooked carrots for a simple and elegant side dish.

By BOJIBLUE

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat; stir brown sugar and amaretto into melted butter. Cook and stir butter mixture until sugar dissolves completely and mixture comes to a boil, about 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
613 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 67.2g; fat 30.8g; cholesterol 81.3mg; sodium 234.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Reviews:
duboo
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
02/16/2014
I cut the entire recipe in half for feeding four and I think I still had enough sauce for twice that many or more. I boiled this for longer than the 10 minutes that the recipe required but it was still overpowering with amaretto alcohol flavor. I think this recipe would be ok for our tastes if the amaretto was cut in half in proportion to the rest of the recipe. I used a good quality amaretto. Read More
Helpful
(3)
JackieD
Rating: 5 stars
01/20/2015
Great idea for carrots! Carrots are "ok" to me but this recipe makes them delicious! I'll be making this again for sure! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Anita Ferdinand
Rating: 5 stars
03/14/2017
Family loved it. I did cut the Amaretto to 1/2 Cup. It was perfect. Will make again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Marianne
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
03/28/2013
I'm reviewing this for my hubby who loves cooked carrots. He thought this was outstanding. I cut the recipe down to serve two and I still had an awfully lot of the sauce left over. I'd think it could be cut almost in half and still offer you the great flavor that goes with it. He thanks you for a nice vegetable dish BOJIBLUE! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Barb
Rating: 5 stars
10/15/2019
made the sauce and used it on a pumpkin bread pudding. It was excellent over the pudding. I cut the recipe in half. Read More
glogirl54129
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2019
Loved it.....but I halved the recipe and used it on cherry pie with vanilla ice cream. I like carrots plain. Read More
