Amaretto Sauce for Carrots

1 of 6

Rating: 3 stars I cut the entire recipe in half for feeding four and I think I still had enough sauce for twice that many or more. I boiled this for longer than the 10 minutes that the recipe required but it was still overpowering with amaretto alcohol flavor. I think this recipe would be ok for our tastes if the amaretto was cut in half in proportion to the rest of the recipe. I used a good quality amaretto. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Great idea for carrots! Carrots are "ok" to me but this recipe makes them delicious! I'll be making this again for sure! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Family loved it. I did cut the Amaretto to 1/2 Cup. It was perfect. Will make again. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I'm reviewing this for my hubby who loves cooked carrots. He thought this was outstanding. I cut the recipe down to serve two and I still had an awfully lot of the sauce left over. I'd think it could be cut almost in half and still offer you the great flavor that goes with it. He thanks you for a nice vegetable dish BOJIBLUE! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars made the sauce and used it on a pumpkin bread pudding. It was excellent over the pudding. I cut the recipe in half.