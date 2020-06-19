Easy Chinese Chicken Salad
This salad is always a hit. Everyone loves it! Can be refrigerated 2 to 3 hours before serving.
I altered dressing recipe: 1/4 cup olive oil, 1/4 cup sesame oil, used rice vinegar in place of apple cider and added 1 Tablespoon soy sauce. Also, toasted the almonds and sesame. Excellent.
I doubled the dressing as Brenda suggested. I took the salad to a potluck and it must have been a hit because the bowl was half empty. Very good.
A little dry. Needs more dressing. Next time I'll add more sweetener.
Great basis to start from. I know it seems obvious, but I thought it might help brand new cooks if the recipe said to crunch up the noodles into little pieces. I do that before I even open the package. A agree, use some sesame oil, rice vinegar, and a little soy sauce, Leave out the salt and use the packet of Asian seasoning that comes with the Ramen. Adds a nice flavor. If it turns out there's a little too much dressing, just add a little more cabbage.
I did change it quite a bit, like a lot of cooks do, but will still rate a 5. I added roasted sunflower seeds, a can of drained mandarin oranges, used 2 pkgs of Oriental flavor ramen noodles with the flavor packets, 1/2 cup sugar vs 2 TBS, a squirt of honey, used 3/4 cup olive oil vs 1/2 cup (too dry with all of the other ingredients otherwise) a tsp toasted sesame seed oil, a bag of shredded coleslaw with green and red cabbage and carrots mix vs just 1/2 head shredded cabbage and no salt. I crushed the 2 pkgs of ramen noodles in a bag, then spread them, along with the slivered almonds and sesame seeds on a cookie sheet, which I toasted for about 8 minutes in a preheated 350 degree oven. I warmed the oils in a 2 cup glass measuring cup in the microwave, about 2 minutes, then whisked the sugar and the 2 flavor packets in it until dissolved. I then whisked in the apple cider vinegar and pepper. I put all the ingredients in a large bowl, then poured the oil mixture over all and mixed well. Chilled for 2 hours. It was awesome!
crunchy -sweet, tangy and filling. I had to adapt, a lot. I used crunchy wont-ton strips, honey coated sunflower seeds and regular vinegar. Only since where I live, the little grocery does not offer a big variety and I use what I have on hand. I did double the dressing to make sure it was well coated. It turned out delicious and we will make it again.
This is one of my favorite dishes to bring to potlucks. People gobble it up! I like to use sliced instead of slivered almonds and toast them a bit in a frying pan along with the sesame seeds.
Use equal amounts of vinegar and sugar. It is always a hit.
I added another pack of ramen, quite a bit more green onions, and also a little bit of chopped romaine lettuce to make it have more color. I think it would also be really good with some mandarin oranges in it!
Sour and needs more sugar....
This a a great, easy, filling dish. I usually double the recipe. Very much like the recipe I had many years ago so was happy to see it available. Love it
Super simple. I used purple cabbage & only doubled the vinegar after reading the other comments. Will be making this again.
My husband and I loved this. I did double the dressing and added a little more vinegar to the dressing. I also used about 2 TBS sesame oil instead of some of the olive oil and added fresh ginger because we love those flavors. Definitely a keeper
Delicious. I did, however, use a different dressing & rice noodles instead of ramen.
A consistently great recipe I have made over and over. Only changes I make is to toast sesame seeds AND mix the ramen packet of seasonings with the dressing ingredients. Leftovers keep nicely for a day or two refrigerated.
Needs more flavor
Made this salad and loved it!!! We added a poached chicken breast, diced into our mix. It was our dinner as is and nothing else. I would say I thought the dressing needed a bit more flavor. I think I will use sunflower oil next time to compliment the sunflowers in the recipe.
I made this following the recipe but added sesame oil to the dressing, very good way to get rid of left over chicken.
Just really blah- years ago I made a Chinese Chicken Salad and it was delicious - I lost the recipe...wish I would have looked around on line instead of making this one.
I added another package of Top Ramien to the mix. Also the dressing needed more tang I added another tablespoon of vinegar and 1 1/2 Tb.s of sugar and a squeeze of honey and lemon! Yum
I used a bag of Asian salad mix from Costco. I have also used have a bag of coleslaw mix and half a head of romaine. I routinely use grilled chicken breast. Easy and healthy.
I shred in carrot for color. Or, I've used two packages of the store-bought cabbage mix which has carrots and red cabbage.
