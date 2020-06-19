Easy Chinese Chicken Salad

This salad is always a hit. Everyone loves it! Can be refrigerated 2 to 3 hours before serving.

Recipe by Rachel

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
6
Salad:
Dressing:

  • Toss chicken meat, cabbage, onions, ramen noodles, sesame seeds, and almonds together in a large bowl. Beat olive oil, vinegar, sugar, salt, and pepper together in a small bowl; drizzle over the salad and toss to coat.

Per Serving:
361 calories; protein 14.7g; carbohydrates 12.5g; fat 28.5g; cholesterol 37.5mg; sodium 486.2mg. Full Nutrition
