Easy Chinese Chicken Salad

I did change it quite a bit, like a lot of cooks do, but will still rate a 5. I added roasted sunflower seeds, a can of drained mandarin oranges, used 2 pkgs of Oriental flavor ramen noodles with the flavor packets, 1/2 cup sugar vs 2 TBS, a squirt of honey, used 3/4 cup olive oil vs 1/2 cup (too dry with all of the other ingredients otherwise) a tsp toasted sesame seed oil, a bag of shredded coleslaw with green and red cabbage and carrots mix vs just 1/2 head shredded cabbage and no salt. I crushed the 2 pkgs of ramen noodles in a bag, then spread them, along with the slivered almonds and sesame seeds on a cookie sheet, which I toasted for about 8 minutes in a preheated 350 degree oven. I warmed the oils in a 2 cup glass measuring cup in the microwave, about 2 minutes, then whisked the sugar and the 2 flavor packets in it until dissolved. I then whisked in the apple cider vinegar and pepper. I put all the ingredients in a large bowl, then poured the oil mixture over all and mixed well. Chilled for 2 hours. It was awesome!