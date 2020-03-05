Korean BBQ Sauce

1 of 117

Rating: 5 stars This was a fantastic sauce. I halved the recipe for just the two of us, but kept the chili sauce at the original amount. I threw in some fresh parsley also. Was great on grilled salmon and fruit kabobs (and half was plenty for three filets, and six kabobs). This would be terrific on chicken or pork also. A keeper in this household! Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars This is off the hook! Made it and put it on some spare ribs, baked them and wow. I'll never buy or make another sauce. Thanks! Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars Love this sauce! I am a vegetarian and I use this sauce when making a Korean BBQ sandwich for my family. They all love it including the 7 year old! It's a little spicy so I go light for the kids. I strain the sauce before using it too. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Great, nice balance of flavors. I used half the siracha and it had just a nice hint of heat. I also used splenda brown and that worked fine. I marinated boneless chicken thighs in bottled teriyaki (overnight), then grilled them and hit them with the sauce the last couple of minutes and passed the sauce at the table, everyone loved it. One suggestion - you really do not need to make a slurry with the cornstarch/water and add it in. Just stir in the cornstarch with everything else before you put it on the heat and it comes out fine. Helpful (5)

Rating: 3 stars Very salty, next time I think I will use reduced sodium soya sauce. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Literally made an account just to comment on this recipe. I lived in Florida for a couple years and was absolutely addicted to Tropical Smoothie's Korean BBQ Steak Tacos; I moved back North and there aren't any Tropical Smoothies around. This recipe makes for a perfect recreation of those addictive tacos. I used powdered ginger instead of fresh, but otherwise completely followed this recipe to a T. Perfect balance of salty, sweet, and acidic. I recommend using this to marinade thin strips of beef, then combining that with cucumbers, kale, shredded carrots, and scallions in a flour taco shell. To die for. Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars 4-Star as I save 5-star ratings when my socks are blown off... this recipe didn't so much. I like oriental and this marinade/sauce was very good...the end didn't look like the picture as mine was thicker (too much corn starch maybe?) was pretty sweet and salty (I added more vinegar to cut down the sweetness and next time will use low-sodium soy sauce). One tbsp of Sriracha was just right as I like heat maybe next time add a tad of chili-garlic paste to up the ante. Marinaded sliced pork sausage and veggies skewered them and grilled the works....was quite tasty. I based the kabobs as they grilled and warmed a small bowl of marinade as a dipping sauce. Doing all of this the flavor wasn't overpowering. Next time I'll make the adjustments as mentioned above. If you enjoy oriental food try this sauce... a nice base to venture on to be creative. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Fantastic sauce! I scaled it down to two servings to try. It produces a nice thick sauce after you boil it. When poured over some stir-fried some veggies (onion celery mushroom broccoli) it liquefied more and all was great over rice. Would be good to keep on hand in the fridge to throw something together when you're short on time using chicken beef seafood or pork as the author mentioned. Thanks for sharing your recipe holmes416. It's a keeper! Helpful (3)