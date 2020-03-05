Best Pumpkin Dip

1 of 5

Rating: 5 stars I served this with waffle sticks mini pancakes and sliced apples for a "dippable" breakfast. We INHALED it it's absolutely delicious. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Wow...ate this with graham crackers and apple slices...the apples were the best. It was like an autumn explosion of flavor. This is a great treat! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Be forewarned this is addictive. I d be hard pressed to find a recipe that celebrates autumn flavors any better than this served with fresh apple slices. I use pumpkin and butternut squash interchangeably in recipes. I used butternut and it was delicious. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars This was a massive hit as a Thanksgiving appetizer even among family members who claim not to like pumpkin. It was awesome served with sliced apples and graham crackers and next time I will try it with ginger snaps and vanilla wafers. Made the recipe exactly as written and it turned out great. Prepared it the night before and baked the day of to save time. Helpful (1)