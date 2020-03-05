Best Pumpkin Dip

Rating: 5 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a tasty alternative to the classic pumpkin pie. Add a little more pumpkin pie spice to increase flavor. Serve with graham crackers or other cookies.

By fire00starter

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Beat pumpkin, cream cheese, brown sugar, and pumpkin pie spice together in a bowl until creamy; pour into a 9x9-inch square pan; top with pecans and marshmallows.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bubbling, about 12 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
150 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 20.2g; fat 7.6g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 176.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (5)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
02/05/2013
I served this with waffle sticks mini pancakes and sliced apples for a "dippable" breakfast. We INHALED it it's absolutely delicious. Read More
Helpful
(8)
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
02/05/2013
I served this with waffle sticks mini pancakes and sliced apples for a "dippable" breakfast. We INHALED it it's absolutely delicious. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Jbooshey
Rating: 5 stars
08/26/2014
Wow...ate this with graham crackers and apple slices...the apples were the best. It was like an autumn explosion of flavor. This is a great treat! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Deb C
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
11/05/2013
Be forewarned this is addictive. I d be hard pressed to find a recipe that celebrates autumn flavors any better than this served with fresh apple slices. I use pumpkin and butternut squash interchangeably in recipes. I used butternut and it was delicious. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Advertisement
katie80
Rating: 5 stars
12/08/2014
This was a massive hit as a Thanksgiving appetizer even among family members who claim not to like pumpkin. It was awesome served with sliced apples and graham crackers and next time I will try it with ginger snaps and vanilla wafers. Made the recipe exactly as written and it turned out great. Prepared it the night before and baked the day of to save time. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Katie Waite
Rating: 5 stars
10/07/2018
This was soo good. Used cheesecake flavored pudding mix instead of the vanilla called for. Served at a potluck inside a hollowed pumpkin. Just cut off the top gave it a quick cleaning put ice inside the pumpkin(we live in Florida) and dropped the cool whip contained with dip in it right into the ice packed pumpkin.. even my no pumpkin pie eaters raved. Served with cinnamon grahams ginger snaps and apples. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/04/2022