This caldo de pollo turned out delicious on my first attempt! I didn't add much salt to the recipe, so feel free to add more to your liking. I like to serve this chicken vegetable soup with warm corn tortillas and a side of Spanish rice and refried beans. Please enjoy and let me know what you think.
I am definitely going to try this recipe as I love homemade soups but I'm just curious, the picture shows corn on the cob and cabbage and yet neither is listed in the recipe......but I will definitely try it and since I love cabbage I will add it as well.
I am definitely going to try this recipe as I love homemade soups but I'm just curious, the picture shows corn on the cob and cabbage and yet neither is listed in the recipe......but I will definitely try it and since I love cabbage I will add it as well.
I made this and tweaked it to taste of course. I excluded zucchini and chayote only because I didn't have it on hand. I also used a gallon of chicken stock and a gallon of water instead of all water, added a few more cloves of garlic because hello, garlic, corn on the cob, cabbage, radishes, and added 2 more cubes of bouillon. Served with homemade flour tortillas. Mmmmm! This caldo was DEEEELICIOUS! My husband and teenage son L-O-V-E-D it. It was perfect on this cold, rainy SoCal day. Definitely going in our menu rotation. Thank you!!!
My daughters really like it . I used chicken stock instead of water and a roasted chicken ( $4.99 Costco , I buy a couple and freeze for chicken recipes ) . I haven’t tried serving it with fresh corn but it looks good , but always serve on side plate , with fresh cilantro , chopped onion , avocado , lime and dried oregano . Great winter dinner
I was looking for a recipe similar to a Mexican soup I used to get from a catering truck in the neighborhood I used to work in. (Now know it's called caldo de pollo :) ). I've been craving it for months! This was very close, but it needed a bit more spice. I added ground black pepper (1/4 tsp. ++) and about the same amount of cumin. I pulled off the chicken skin before adding the veggies so we wouldn't have to deal with it after serving. Super good! A++.
It was really good. I added cumin for more flavor an Flavorgods everything spicy. I added a variety of potatoes including sweet potato, corn on the cob and mushrooms. Topped with shredded cabbage, cilantro and avocados.
Spinto
Rating: 5 stars
10/01/2015
Exactly what I was hoping for! I reduced servings to 2 and it only required that I use one chicken leg quarter (just for myself). The ONLY thing I modified is I used half water and half chicken stock. It came out perfect just like at the Mexican restaurants. You really can put whatever vegetable you like in it. I like this recipe because a lot of recipes call for using the whole chicken but then you have the added step of skimming the fat off the top. This came out perfect as written. Thanks!
This recipe was perfect! My family could not get enough. I used all the ingredients listed, but I did add more carrots, about 3/4 head of cabbage and 2 more chicken bouillon. After cooking chicken about 2 hours, I took the meat off the chicken (tedious but worth it for my little kids) and then put the meat back into the pot, throwing away all the skin, fat & bone. Then I proceeded to add all the veggies, waiting for the cilantro for the end. I actually made this in a slow cooker and it worked out very well. This will be my go-to recipe from now on!
I use this recipe as a guide! I always put 2 bay leaves in my soups. I use chicken thighs. Cook the skins and bottom and than I boil the meat in chicken broth/water, just my take. Also, serve with red rice to make it extra yummy. I did not not put chayote.
This was excellent! Sooo easy to make. I added cumin, black pepper, and more salt to mine. Also I had lime, cabbage, cilantro, and Fritos as garnishings. Made the entire amount, ate two bowls... Came home and it was all gone!! My entire family loved it and said it was light and refreshing for their tummies! Thank you for this recipe!
It was good,but maybe because I changed the recipe and I feel that it was way too much garlic, I also added more than one cube of chicken knorr I used the powder chicken knorr I added some adobo and replaced the chayote with corn. It was good, perfect for a cold December night.
This is a very easy to make caldo. The instructions were straight forward and doable for me, and I don't normally like to cook. I wanted to make this as my Mom and relatives made it alot when I was growing up. Great recipe!
I’ve made this and it comes out really good. The first time I didn’t like the amount of salt so I halved it. I also leave out the carrots, add corn and rice. I make mine with chicken breast as well. Very taste.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.