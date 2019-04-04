Caldo de Pollo

45 Ratings
  • 5 37
  • 4 7
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This caldo de pollo turned out delicious on my first attempt! I didn't add much salt to the recipe, so feel free to add more to your liking. I like to serve this chicken vegetable soup with warm corn tortillas and a side of Spanish rice and refried beans. Please enjoy and let me know what you think.

By jackampamplanasmommy

Recipe Summary

cook:
1 hr 50 mins
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
prep:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Place chicken legs into a large stockpot and pour water over chicken; add garlic, salt, and garlic powder.

  • Cover and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce to a simmer and cook until chicken meat falls off bones, 1 to 2 hours.

  • Stir in chicken bouillon cube and let dissolve.

  • Add carrots, potatoes, zucchini, chayote, and white onion to the pot. Adjust heat to medium-low and cook soup at a low boil until carrots and potatoes are tender, 45 minutes to 1 hour.

  • Stir chopped cilantro into soup. Simmer for 5 minutes and serve.

Cook's Note:

The pot should be covered with a lid at all times when you are not adding ingredients.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
606 calories; protein 51.6g; carbohydrates 42.3g; fat 25.1g; cholesterol 159.7mg; sodium 2079.6mg. Full Nutrition
