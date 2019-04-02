Italian Meat Loaf

A simple, Italian-spiced meatloaf that even those tired of the regular meatloaf will love!

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Combine beef, bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, eggs, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, and Italian seasoning in a large bowl. Season with salt and black pepper. Transfer mixture to a 9x5-inch loaf pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until no longer pink in the center, about 30 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 160 degrees F (70 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
488 calories; protein 35.3g; carbohydrates 31.4g; fat 23.7g; cholesterol 179.4mg; sodium 744.4mg. Full Nutrition
