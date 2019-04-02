Italian Meat Loaf
A simple, Italian-spiced meatloaf that even those tired of the regular meatloaf will love!
you can Italian bread crumbs and add 1/2 tsp. oregano. you can also add some ketchup to the mixRead More
Worst meatloaf ever!!! This recipe produces a dry, crumbly "loaf". Maybe if you like to eat your meattloaf with a spoon and enjoy extreme Parmesan flavor...I cannot fathom what made me actually follow a recipe all the while saying, "This cannot be good. It is so dry." But I thought 4 reviews couldn't be wrong. Boy, were they!Read More
We loved it. We added shredded cheese to the top toward the end of baking time and the kids loved it.
just awesome , i loved it
Excellent, I increased the italian seasoning and used panko bread crumbs. Served it with mashed potatoes, mushroom gravy and green beans. Hubby was very happy! I'll save this recipe and do it again.
There is not enough spice for us. :)
I made a few changes based on other reviews. I decreased the bread crumbs in half, added 1/2 cup ketchup and added a ketchup/mustard/brown sugar glaze in top to keep it moist. It was delicious and my family loved it!
I only made a little change on this recipe--I increased the italian seasoning considerably and I added a teaspoon each of onion and garlic powders. This turned out a dry, crumbly loaf that I was unable to serve as actual meat loaf. You can imagine how disappointed I was. I turned a minus into a plus and made it into a quick meat sauce with a homemade marinara. For future reviewers, if you want this to be a meat loaf, you may want to add more liquid or cut back the dry ingredients at least by half.
I did not care for this recipe. Way too many bread crumbs.
Great way to use your basil. So tasty. Don't bother with the tomato sauce. Wet enuf without. Even reheated. But have some salsa on hand if some people insist. Use the same recipe forbpesto meatballs.
Ok for a helpfully tip use a cup of ketchup it won't be dry and will taste better I know that for people making meat loaf for the first time use ketchup.
excellent. i did make changes. only used 1 cup of bread crumbs and added different spices along with the ones in the original recipe.
I used this recipe as a base for a meatloaf sandwich. It was awesome! I only had about 3/4 cup bread crumbs, but that's ok, because it just made the meatloaf extra juicy in the end. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly, and it turned out great. I served the meatloaf on toasted french bread with marinara sauce on the side. It was like a meatball sandwich... even better!
This is an easy and tasty recipe. I added a little tomato sauce in and on top of it before baking so there was no dryness or crumbly texture. I also used onion and garlic powder and a little rubbed sage in it as well as doubling the Italian seasoning. I cooked mine at 350 for 1 1/2 hours and it came out perfect. Both my husband and my spoiled dog Honey loved it. The leftovers will make great meat loaf sandwiches.
Delicious! Added shredded cheese after I took it out of the oven and let it all sit for 3-5 minutes.
I made this with 1 1/2 lbs of ground turkey (one package of ground Butterball from Costco) it filled my dish. Added 1/2 teaspoon of onion powder, 1/2 tsp sea salt, 1/2 tsp fresh ground pepper Turned out great, solid and moist. I made a tangy/spicy tomato sauce and topped it with fresh basil, yummy. Next time I would reduce the parmesan by half, maybe it was overwhelming because I used turkey instead of ground beef? Can always sprinkle the parmesan on top with the sauce if more is needed.
Came out so good. Baked my meat loaf w potatoes on the sides of the baking dish.
Excellent flavor but DRY DRY DRY! Too many bread crumbs. I used half pork and half beef but should’ve halved the bread crumbs. Recipe definitely needs some tweaking.
I made this for the second time- way too many dry ingredients- I used 1 1/2 lbs. of ground beef- decreased the bread crumbs and parmesan to a 1/4 cup and also added a 1/4 cup of milk- it came out juicy and flavorful and my husband said I nailed it.
Way Way too much parmesan cheese - I recommend 1/4 to 1/2 cup.
If you're using lean ground beef add 1/2 cup water to moisten. I also substitute seasoned salt and cayenne pepper for a bit more zip.
Added a little oregano and a little ketchup but largely stuck to the recipe. We liked the Parmesan zing. I had to cook mine an extra 10 minutes, 40 minutes total. Served with mashed potatoes and corn on the cob. Will do it again
Tried this recipe last night and I found it to be incredibly dry and didn't have a good flavor. The time and temperature are accurate but it needs more liquid in the mixture, my husband said maybe more cheese of some sort would help. I think less breadcrumbs would help as well, it overpowered the ground beef.
I followed the advice of halving the bread crumbs and parmesan cheese and added a 1/2 cup of ketchup. I also added about 1/3 pound of mild itallian sausage to the 1 pound of hamburger. It came out great! This will now be my go-to meatloaf.
Very good! I find 30 minutes is a little too long though
There were WAY too many bread crumbs in this for my taste. There was no grease in the loaf pan so at least they soak up that extra meat flavor. After I baked this for the recommended 30 minutes in a convection oven it was only at 100 degrees internal temperature. I might try this again with half of the bread crumbs.
Really yummy! My kiddos liked it too and they don't like regular meatloaf :)
I agree with other reviewers who said there were too many bread crumbs. I think if the bread crumbs were cut in half, this recipe would be greatly improved. Also, I added some chopped onions for additional flavor, which helped.
easy to make. I would suggest using 95% lean or better
This was a departure from a sweeter recipe, but my family thoroughly enjoyed it.
Very dry. Would not make it again.
