Just Like Wendy's Chili

7.22.17 Whoa, this is some awesome chili, and yes, it does taste like Wendy’s® chili. Instead of using the expensive pkgs of chili seasoning, I used Chili Seasoning Mix II (from this site) which needed just a little tweaking to suit our taste, but not much. I weighed the chili mix, and it made the right amount for this recipe. I’ve never used a recipe for making chili (and I’m constantly adjusting the spices to get it just right), but we enjoyed this so much that this just might become our go-to chili recipe. You’ll need to adjust the seasonings to your taste (just as you always do), but the only adjustment we made was adding some red pepper flakes.***UPDATE 1.19.19*** You need a BIG pot for this. I use my 5-1/2 qt LeCreuset pot for this because the standard size dutch oven just isn’t large enough. Also, I make this chili so often that to save time, I keep a jar of the chili seasoning (I use Chili Seasoning Mix II recipe from this site) in a jar in the pantry, and the 2.5 oz you need for this recipe measures out to about 1/2 cup of the mix. And don’t skip that first step when making this because cooking that big ground beef patty and then breaking it up makes it chunky, and that’s the way Wendy’s chili is.