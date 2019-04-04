Just Like Wendy's Chili

Excellent recipe! Going to make it again and again. Chili is very diverse and everyone has there taste preference when it comes to chili. If you do not like the flavor of Wendys chili do not make this recipe thinking it's going to be different. And please do not offer your comments and rating. I rated this recipe based on the fact that I love Wendys chili and how close does this chili come to that flavor. Very close and the flavor perfect.... Is it Wendys? NO, you only get Wendys chili at Wendys! Is it a good rendition.. Oh yes..... And it's even better on day 2!!!! If you choose to review a recipe make sure you made the recipe as posted. Do not review a recipe if you changed it all up and then don't like. A less than 4 or 5 star review of a changed up recipe is a review of ones own poor cooking skills. Be real!!!
First, I love wendy's chili, I made this for an upcoming xmas party. There was waaay too much grease/oil in my chili when finished - it's just kind of a separated mess. I am not sure of the reason for the olive oil to begin with, and then adding ground beef which has fat and there is no instruction to ever drain, so I didn't. I used 80% lean beef. I also didn't understand why we cook the beef in a large patty - I made two batches at once (two different pots) and one of them burnt on the bottom since i didn't check it till 8 min. passed, it was a mistake. I feel like it does slightly taste like Wendy's, but not as much flavor. I froze it and and then scraped all the fat from the top hoping it's salvagable for the day I serve it (I made ahead and froze for the party). If it's somehow great the day we eat it I will update the review. I made exactly as the recipe reads with no alterations.
Excellent recipe! Going to make it again and again. Chili is very diverse and everyone has there taste preference when it comes to chili. If you do not like the flavor of Wendys chili do not make this recipe thinking it's going to be different. And please do not offer your comments and rating. I rated this recipe based on the fact that I love Wendys chili and how close does this chili come to that flavor. Very close and the flavor perfect.... Is it Wendys? NO, you only get Wendys chili at Wendys! Is it a good rendition.. Oh yes..... And it's even better on day 2!!!! If you choose to review a recipe make sure you made the recipe as posted. Do not review a recipe if you changed it all up and then don't like. A less than 4 or 5 star review of a changed up recipe is a review of ones own poor cooking skills. Be real!!!
My entire family LOVED this chili and they never agree on anything. I didn't have the packets of chili seasoning so I used 1 rounded Tbs Cumin, 1 1/4 tsp salt, 1 1/4 Tbs Chili Powder, 1 tsp Oregano, 1 tsp basil. This will be my go to chili.
My 9yo, 7yo, and 5yo made supper for their grandparents last night. They decided to cook chili but it couldn't be too spicy for their grandparents. We selected this recipe and they cooked it with minimal support from me. Everyone enjoyed the chili and it did remind me of Wendy's chili (It would have been an almost perfect match if the kids had cut up the stewed tomatoes but they missed that step.) When we cuddled in bed last night, my 7yo son asked that I write a good review for this recipe. We will make it again.
Great, as written but easily tweaked to your preferences. To the person who said it isn't chili, look beyond that and rate it for great flavor. Over 90 percent of the reviews are excellent, maybe the southwest should lay off the hot sauce and try tasting food again.
I can't tell you how many chili recipes I've tried in the past. This is hands-down my favorite and will definitely be part of the "regular" meal planning rotation. Perfect for my busy-wife-and-mommy life! Great for the slow cooker - I browned the ground beef for about 8 or so minutes on the stove and dumped everything into the pot w/out sautéing anything else - super easy! Freezes perfectly, tastes even better the next day, feeds a crowd for company and potlucks. The only thing I'd suggest is to rinse your beans. The frothy stuff you see when rinsing is what causes the "musical" part to your postprandial experience so rinsing definitely cuts that down if it's ever been a concern for you. My husband likes his spicy so he will be adding more chili powder and cumin to his helping; if you like spicier chili you will need to do the same as the way it is written here gives you a mild, ever-so-slight kick. Or, when you purchase the chili seasonings packets, pick "medium" or "hot" (I chose the 30% less sodium, mild spice option). Love that it's also way more economical than running to the local food chain when I have a hankerin' for some of that famous chili =)
Made this recipe tonight. Customized it a bit by seasoning the ground meat before cooking, used Mexican Style stewed tomatoes, HOT McCormick Chili Seasoning, and RO*TEL with habanero for extra spice. Was delicious and will definitely make this recipe again.
Super good chili!! My 7 year old didn't believe I made it...he thought it was Wendy's chili! I did not have chili seasoning packets, so I used the approximate following measurements of spices: 2 tsp cumin, 1 tsp salt, 2 1/2 TBS chili powder, 1 tsp oregano, 1 tsp basil, 1/4 tsp black pepper, 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper. I also substituted 1 of the cans of stewed tomatoes for petite diced tomatoes and I blended the 2 cans of stewed tomatoes I did use in a blender first....scared my kids wouldn't like it if it was too chunky. LOVE THIS RECIPE - THANKS FOR SHARING!!!
I love Wendy's Chili so I was anxious to try to this recipe! For years I have made the Chili Con Carne recipe in the Better Homes & Gardens Cookbook. While that chili is good, it is not Wendy's Chili :( I halved this recipe, however as another reviewer said, that leaves you with half used cans. I solved that problem by rounding the ingredients. I eliminated the oil, I used 1 pound of 93/7 ground beef. It produced very little fat so no need to drain it. I used 1) 14 oz can stewed tomatoes, 1) 10 oz can RoTel diced tomatoes with green chiles, 1) 8 oz can tomato sauce, 1/2 cup water, and 1) 1.25 package of McCormick's. I used the entire 14 oz cans of kidney and pinto beans, 1 tsp salt, 1/4 tsp pepper and 1 1/2 tsp white vinegar. This smelled and tasted like Wendy"s! It had more of a bite to it. I think that was due to the stewed tomato / RoTel ratio. I think the secret to this recipe is the McCormick's. It takes the guess work out of the spice measurements. This is my new chili recipe! I loved it!
Made as directed,EXCEPT I put it all in a crockpot, after browning meat and sauteing veggies & I did rinse the beans hoping to cut back on any digestive issues. Since I was using my processor to chop the veggies, I then used it to chop the canned tomatoes--just easier. This did taste excellent and I will put in on my favs' list. Thank you for the recipe & all the good reviews convincing me to give it a try : )
This was perfect! It tasted just like Wendy's chilli or even better. The other copycat recipes I've tried don't even come close to this. Very flavorful. I cut the recipe in half but still used the full amount of kidney beans, pinto beans and vinegar...besides that, I followed the recipe exactly. Also, I think the vinegar was a nice touch; it really gave it a nice but subtle kick. I'm not a regular cooker, so I wasn't sure if I should simmer with the lid on or off, so I simmered it for 30 minutes with the lid off and then put the lid on for the last 30 minutes. The consistency turned out perfect.
I've been making chili since I was a teen, but my 88 yo Father is in love with Wendy's chili, so I was intrigued by this recipe. I made it exactly as written and it is delicious! He says it tastes just like Wendy's, the rest of my family thinks it tastes great, my new go-to chili recipe! Thanks for putting the time and effort into figuring this recipe out.
I am this chili now and I live with people who hate onions and chunky stuff so I pureed the onion and stewed & diced tomato. You cant even tell there is onion in it ha ha. So my family is still gunna get the goods and they don't even know it!!!! What is chili without onion and stewed tomatoes?
I made exactly as written, except drained the grease before adding vegetables. This chili definitely has GREAT flavor!! (not sure what makes the big difference, is it the vinegar?) My husband and I are on WW so to lighten it up next time, I will omit olive oil (didnt think it was necessary) and use diced tomatoes instead of stewed (I was surprised to find out that stewed have several points!). With these omissions and 93% lean ground beef, I calculated this to be 8 points/serving.
This recipe is fabulous!!! I have been searching for a chilli recipe for the longest time and finally I've found it! I did not alter the recipe. Followed the recipe exactly as is and my husband and three kids couldn't get over how delicious the chilli tasted. Thank you for an amazing recipe!
This is spot on! For me the key is to let the ground beef sit in the pan, undisturbed, for those first 8 to 10 minutes. This gives it a nice char, like you would get from a burger at Wendy's. To enjoy the consistency of the original I cooked this for only three hours and ate it the day it was made. Cooking too long or leaving it in the refrigerator over night tends to let the starches out and it becomes very thick. I would not change any of the ingredients or any amounts - this is going into my chili rotation!
Great recipe, as it leaves room for exchanges of ingredients. I am in Lima, Peru and some ingredients cannot be easily found here. We have all kinds of natural, fresh ingredients... but not the canned combinations that you find in the US. So here is what I did, and I hope it helps the folks that live outside the US: I replaced the canned tomatoes (all of them) for three containers (doypacks) of Arrabiatta Tomato Sauce, which is just a spicier and mildly hot tomato sauce I found in the foodstore. I replaced the Chili seasoning for freshly ground black pepper, oregano, cumin and paprika. I added one cube of beef short rib bouillon. The rest I did the same. I ommited the vinegar because we just don't like it tart. Delicious and just like Wendy's chili. My 19 year old son, big fan of Wendy's chili, gave it 2 thumbs up.
Yippy...first time ever my husband said he liked my chili. Last time we went to Wendy's and he was raving..I thought I need to find a clone. 15 years of marriage and this is the first approval for chili. Thanks!
7.22.17 Whoa, this is some awesome chili, and yes, it does taste like Wendy’s® chili. Instead of using the expensive pkgs of chili seasoning, I used Chili Seasoning Mix II (from this site) which needed just a little tweaking to suit our taste, but not much. I weighed the chili mix, and it made the right amount for this recipe. I’ve never used a recipe for making chili (and I’m constantly adjusting the spices to get it just right), but we enjoyed this so much that this just might become our go-to chili recipe. You’ll need to adjust the seasonings to your taste (just as you always do), but the only adjustment we made was adding some red pepper flakes.***UPDATE 1.19.19*** You need a BIG pot for this. I use my 5-1/2 qt LeCreuset pot for this because the standard size dutch oven just isn’t large enough. Also, I make this chili so often that to save time, I keep a jar of the chili seasoning (I use Chili Seasoning Mix II recipe from this site) in a jar in the pantry, and the 2.5 oz you need for this recipe measures out to about 1/2 cup of the mix. And don’t skip that first step when making this because cooking that big ground beef patty and then breaking it up makes it chunky, and that’s the way Wendy’s chili is.
First time ever using an on line recipe and I followed it exactly. It came out perfect. I will be making this one again. Finally after all these years of making my own, trying this and trying that, I have something that I can look forward to enjoying it every time I make it.
I just finished making this chili! It is the bomb! It really really does taste like Wendy's. I cannot stop eating this stuff. Made exactly to recipe did not change a thing. This will be my go to chili recipe from now on! Thanks tjy99!
I made this Chili yesterday and it is sooooooooo good! I followed the recipe exactly, but made it much spicier by adding Rotel Tomatoes with Habanero peppers, Hot McCormick Chili Seasoning, and Del Monte Stewed Tomatoes with Jalapeno and Cumin. Loved it! Will make again!
This was my first time making this chili and I followed the recipe with the exception that I did not use the celery (I don't like celery in chili). It was quick, easy and delicious. I won't say it tasted like Wendy's.....but even better, it tasted like my mothers. I will definitely be making this one a staple for home use. By the way, if you change 3-5 ingredients in a recipe and don't like it.... please don't rate the recipe badly. After all, it's your fault you didn't follow the recipe.
I have to say, Wendy's Chili is my all-time favorite and this chili recipe is so close to Wendy's that if I were blindfolded, I'm not sure I'd be able to tell which one is which, ha. Even though I'm not a fan of peppers of ANY kind, I had my 16 year old son (will be going to culinary school!) slice and dice everything super small (I think he even got out the "slap" chop, ha) and none of the peppers bothered me one bit. However, being that I love Wendy's Chili so much, I was confident that I would be able to handle the peppers in this recipe. Thank you TJY99 for this amazing recipe!
First, I love wendy's chili, I made this for an upcoming xmas party. There was waaay too much grease/oil in my chili when finished - it's just kind of a separated mess. I am not sure of the reason for the olive oil to begin with, and then adding ground beef which has fat and there is no instruction to ever drain, so I didn't. I used 80% lean beef. I also didn't understand why we cook the beef in a large patty - I made two batches at once (two different pots) and one of them burnt on the bottom since i didn't check it till 8 min. passed, it was a mistake. I feel like it does slightly taste like Wendy's, but not as much flavor. I froze it and and then scraped all the fat from the top hoping it's salvagable for the day I serve it (I made ahead and froze for the party). If it's somehow great the day we eat it I will update the review. I made exactly as the recipe reads with no alterations.
Hey folks this is very close to Wendy’s chili. I’ve been using this recipe for years . Here is a tip don’t forget the vinegar at the end. And I use beef stock instead of water. People are funny they get a recipe. They add or substitute ingredient s then say the recipe isn’t that good. Or people are rude. I say to these people , we’re not saving lives here . We’re just trying to make a bowl of chili
It's a mild chili for everyone to enjoy, but most importantly, it really does taste (and smell) just like Wendy's® chili! Yum, absolutely delicious and surely will be my go-to chili recipe. If you like it hot, simply adjust the spice level to your liking. BUT, if you truly love Wendy's, follow the recipe as provided. The entire family loved it. After browning the meat with the celery, onion and pepper for 5 minutes, I finished it off in the crock pot on high for 4 hours and tortured everyone with that heavenly aroma. Thanks tjy99!!! Update: I do drain and rinse the beans since my final cooking is done in the crock pot.
Be still my heart. I have been making chili for 30 years, and have never been happy with any of the recipes I've found. I felt sure that one day I would find the PERFECT recipe, and this is IT. Only 2 minor tweaks. I doubled the beans, and added 1/4 cup of brown sugar for a tiny bit of sweetness. I love the idea of making a huge patty to brown the beef. I feel sure that this contributed in a big way to the flavor. Boyfriend and I inhaled this over 2 nights with a side of cornbread. It's delicious same day which doesn't always happen with chili. Served with a dollop of low fat sour cream and a side salad. Wendy's chili is awesome... now I can make it at home. Thankyou from the bottom of my heart for this submission.
This tasted great and was gone before the weekend was over. In my second batch I cut the meat to one pound and added an extra can of each bean and two cans of black beans just to add variety . Now its a household staple made at least once a month.
This is my third try of any chili recipe and my husband loved it! He ate three bowls worth! One of my kids liked it very much, too. The other - not a chili fan in general. Did it taste like Wendy's? My husband - who loves their chili- said it was a definite yes! A keeper recipe! Thanks SO much!
My family loves my chili!!! That being said I needed to prepare it for 50 people at our small business. I initially wanted to buy it from Wendy's but my son really wanted my recipe. I found this recipe and was very nervous about preparing it. I have to say it was the best ever and so delicious. It encompassed my take on chili but was so helpful in tripling the chili ingredients, shopping list and cooking instructions! The one thing I left out was the vinegar as I was not sure what they would add to the taste. Anyway, this is a winner for my family and friends!!!
We loved it! Important to note: If you do not like Wendy's Chili you may not like it then. But this was really yummy to us. We love Wendy's chili so there was plenty of left overs ans it even tasted better the next day~ I prepared as written except for using one larger can of Dark red Kidney beans (because we love them). Everything else we followed to a T. So glad you posted this.... it is a real winner!!!
I've been trying different chili recipes searching for that one that will be our go to favorite. For us, the search is over. This recipe was perfect for our tastes. The only minor adjustment I had to make for personal preferences was to cut the onion and green bell pepper to 1/2 each. Unlike other recipes, the outcome wasn't a decision to use it for a base recipe next time but try to make it better by substituting all sorts of ingredients. We loved it as is.
pretty good chili! We definitely like it spicier. but we added sliced jalapenos to our bowls- I also added a 1/4 C. of cocoa for added depth. Great topped with cheese, onions and sour cream. I also ladled off most of the oil layer on top the 2nd day. I would make again! Co-workers also said it was good.
I love trying out new chili recipes, especially when the temps start dropping! I followed this recipe, pretty much exactly how it's shown with a few exceptions. I browned one pound of ground beef along with one pound of mild italian sausage, onion and green peppers. I didn't add celery (because I didn't have any) and popped the browned meat, along with all the rest of the ingredients into the crock pot and cooked it on low for about 4 hours. Whipped up some amazing cornbread to go with it....BOOM! Loved it!
I LOVE this chili! It is my go to recipe. This recipe makes a lot so I freeze the leftovers. When we are ready to heat the left overs we just warm it up in a Dutch oven. I have also made this recipe with deer meat and it comes out just as good if not better.
I thought this was good, made it as recipe states, but used ground turkey and no salt added tomatoes and McCormick low sodium chili seasoning to suit my preferences. I wasn't sure about the celery, but it blended in nicely. I served it topped with low fat Mexican cheese blend and Fritos (a guilty pleasure). I'll make again, thanks for the recipe!
This recipe is spot on, but I did adjust slightly just for convenience to what I had on hand and to double it to take to a church function. I used 4.5 lbs. ground chuck- drained, 3-10 oz. pkgs. Frozen Picsweet Seasoning Blend (diced onions, celery, bell peppers and parsley). Instead of 4 pkgs. of Chili seasoning I used: 5 Tbsps. Chili Powder, 3 Tbsps. Cumin, 1Tbsp Dried Oregano, 2 tsp Garlic Powder, 1 Tbsp. Onion, 1 tsp. Cayenne, 2 Tbsps. Flour. I omitted the EVOO, water, tomato juice & stewed tomatoes instead added 7 cans Diced tomatoes, 3 cans Rotel and 1-6 oz. can tomato paste. I also added 2 tbsps, of beef base instead of salt and two additional cans of kidney beans to the 4 in recipe( 2 Light Kidneys, 2 dark Kidneys, and 2 pintos). I almost forgot the vinegar. I tasted it without and it was lacking, then I realized it and added 2 Tbsps. ACV and wow! That made it Wendy's style! I plan to make this quantity for now on and freeze 16 oz. portions to have quick meals in the deep freezer for my busy family. Thanks you!
I made and followed the recipe exactly as written. My husband and I did not care for it. We eat at Wendy's, this recipe does not come close to the Wendy's chili. We were very disappointed. McCormick's has a recipe called "Week night Chili" which we believe has a better flavor than this. but that is just our opinion.
kharms70
Rating: 5 stars
12/16/2014
Very good. Not sure if it's *just like* Wendy's, but it's still close. Hearty and filling on cold winter nights.
I made some changes like most folks did. It's a great recipe, but it's not quite like the fast food chain's. Everyone has there own chili liking's to add celery and green peppers isn't a basic chili recipe. Fastfeet needn't bash it as you did. Why follow the exact ingredients if you didn't want it?? It's kinda like driving slow in the passing lane. Why stay there when someone behind you wants to pass??
My husband and I loved this recipe, so did our guests. I served it with white rice, shredded sharp cheddar cheese and sour cream. Cornbread rounded out the meal. Real comfort food. Leftovers were delicious, too.
Amazing Chili!!! It lasts forever! Great for freezing. I did make a couple changes. I chopped the stewed tomatoes before throwing in pot. I also added 1 extra can of pinto beans because I love them. And finally added 2 tablespoons of vinegar. This is totally a keeper!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/20/2014
Great chili! My family loved it! Even though by boys are older, they still act like little children when it comes to onions and chunky tomatoes :) so I put them in the blender and nobody was the wiser. I will be making this again very soon!
We made a 1/2 batch, so used 1 can stewed tomatoes (w/onions and garlic), 1 can rotel, and 1 can tomato sauce; also some extra green chiles. Added a little chopped garlic at the end of satueeing the veges/meat. This was really good!
I added beer instead of water, cinnamon, dark cocoa powder, one medium and one hot mccormick chili seasoning. We put this on the green egg for 1-2 hours to pick up some smoky flavor. Served with sr cream, cilantro, green and purple onion, grated pepper jack cheese. I also added a splash of siracha to mine. Best with a beer chaser sitting around an open fire.
After chili night, it's great to make a salad with! Just do a lettuce mixture, the chili, cheese, and some of those mini tortilla chips. I also add a chipotle ranch (makes it creamier) and sometimes sour cream. And then after that if there is still a little left, I make chili and cheese baked potatoes. So it's a pretty simple recipe that you can make and then turn into other dishes (so you're not eating the same thing every night).
I can't figure out how, but this really does taste like Wendy's chili. Must be the McCormick seasoning packets. I used the mild packets and omitted the celery. I'm really enjoying this hearty chili with saltines and cheddar cheese.
This was very good, very similar to Wendy's. I made it in a 6 qt slow cooker and it was too full, so keep that in mind if you decide to try it that way. I used dried pinto beans (never again!) that I'd soaked for over 24h beforehand and it took basically 2 days to cook them to the point that they were edible and a pleasing texture. Just use canned, as the recipe suggests. It's not worth the hassle. Since I'm in Canada, we don't have Ro*Tel, or any product that I could find that was similar. So I just used a can of diced tomatoes and chopped up a japaleno with the seeds removed and it was perfectly fine.
Followed the recipe exactly. This is truly good chili. I'm a purist and like to make things from scratch, so I was worried about using packaged chili seasoning. But you know what? I could spend 15 mins pulling out all the dried seasonings for myself, measure them, and put them all away, or I can pay $2 for two packets of the same thing that someone else has put together for me (and that is perfectly measured every time). With the tasty results I got, I'm sold--this is the only chili recipe I'll use in the future. It's very fresh tasting, not too spicy, the tomato hunks add interest and texture, it makes a big bunch of chili--very little head room left in my Dutch oven for simmering, so keep that in mind--and my family loves it. The recipe does not say to drain the fat off the meat before you add the other ingredients, but you probably should. I figure this is an oversight on the part of the writer.
Just a comment, I used to work at Wendy's way back in the 80's and the meat they used then were the fresh left over hamburger patties. I noticed some comments on the Hamburger patty formation you suggest. It's right on . Just thought I would leave this note. I haven't made it yet but I plan too.
This is the BEST chili recipe I have ever tried. It does taste like Wendy's chili. It is now the one and only chili recipe that I use. The only change I made was to use tomato puree instead of stewed because I don't like stewed tomatoes. SJS9
Absolutely love this recipe and my family does too!! This is a true recipe for how chili is supposed to taste. I've read some reviews about it being too greasy. My suggestion is that if you are using anything under 90/10 then you must drain the meat. (That goes for pretty much every recipe).
AMAZING!!!! I followed this recipe using about 2.5 lbs of turkey; I didn't alter anything else. I had a bowl the next morning and for lunch. A few days later, I used the chili inside an egg omelette and a bowl for dinner. Seeing the last bowl get put into the microwave almost made me sad. This is my type of chili, full of flavor and basically like I remember from Wendy's. Don't forget the vinegar. I LOVE THIS CHILI.
I've made many varieties of chili but really love Wendy's chili the most, so I was glad to come across this recipe. I followed the recipe closely but used 2 lbs. beef chili meat 80% lean (found at HEB, in Houston) and substituted chili seasoning with mild taco seasoning packets instead. I added a bit of cumin and oregano but not enough to ruin the essence of Wendy's chili flavor I was after. It was DELISH! So easy to make as well, so I will definitely be adding this one to my recipe folder.
Delicious! Every bit as good and even better than Wendy's, low sodium tomatoes, mix my own "seasonings", ground turkey, add can of drained black beans. Sauté celery/bell/onion separately in the olive oil. Thank you for a keeper!
This was by far the best chili I've ever made... I'm actually making it again tonight because we ate the entire pot! I didn't use the green peppers because I don't like them and I didn't use the vinegar. Other than that I did everything according to the directions and it was delish!
I made this for supper tonight with some cornbread. My husband absolutely LOVED it! I did not change anything. The recipe is perfect as is and makes enough to share. It does taste just like Wendy's. My husband shared some leftovers at work and they said it was better than Wendy's because I left bigger chunks of vegetables. We will definitely make this again!
Loved this chili! It was cold today so my husband wanted it...but I didn't have pinto beans or enough beef so had to add ground turkey and black beans. It was still delicious . I'll make it again and will have everything it calls for next time. Will rinse the beans too. Health wise, the turkey worked out good.
The first try of this recipe I didn't rinse the beans and that was a mistake because I doubled the beans. It was also a bit chunkier than Wendy's and the bean juice taste wasn't right but close and definitely worth a second try. Made it yesterday and it's all gone:) I put the stewed tomatoes in the blender for 2-3 seconds for tomato bits rather than chunks and rinsed the beans. Thanks for a great recipe!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.