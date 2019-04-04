Just Like Wendy's Chili

After trying several Wendy's chili recipe clones and adjusting them to my tastes, I've concocted what I think is the best. Serve it topped with finely diced white onions and/or shredded cheese. Enjoy!

By MontanaChef

Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary

cook:
1 hr 20 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
10
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Press ground beef into the hot oil to form one large patty; let the bottom brown, 8 to 10 minutes.

  • Stir and break browned beef into crumbles. Continue to cook until no longer pink, about 5 minutes longer.

  • Stir celery, onion, and bell pepper into beef and cook until onion is translucent, about 5 minutes.

  • Pour in stewed tomatoes, tomato sauce, diced tomatoes with green chiles, and water. Break apart large chunks of stewed tomatoes. Stir in chili seasoning. Stir in kidney and pinto beans. Season with salt and pepper.

  • Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low, and simmer for 1 hour.

  • Mix vinegar into chili just before serving.

Tips

To adjust the heat, feel free to add cayenne pepper. The original Wendy's chili has more beans in it, so you could double the amount above if you prefer that style.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
326 calories; protein 22.6g; carbohydrates 28.8g; fat 14.8g; cholesterol 55.1mg; sodium 1521mg. Full Nutrition
