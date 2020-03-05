Easy Baked Ham Steaks

1 of 62

Rating: 3 stars It smelled sooooo good cooking and I wanted to love it, but alas, it didn't work for me. I used the smallest bake dish the ham would fit into so I wouldn't have to dilute the flavors with lots of additional water needed to cover the ham, but the flavors (although good) were still muted. As the ham baked, it curled up above the cooking liquid. I flipped it over while cooking, but it still turned out dry. Perhaps covering the bake dish with foil would prevent the ham from drying out, or double the initial brown sugar/Worcestershire/clove mix. Helpful (73)

Rating: 5 stars Simple,easy and oh so good!I had only one ham steak and only used 1 cup of water and it turned out so good,I did flip it once and baked it at 350 for 40 minutes.I also covered with foil.I will make my ham steaks like this from now on.so much better than grilling it or pan frying.Thanks for the recipe:0) Helpful (61)

Rating: 5 stars Incredibly easy and delicious! This ham steak passed the test with all of my picky eaters, too! I used 2 lbs. ham steak, doubled all the ingredients and baked in a 9 x 13 in. baking dish, sprinkled a little ground cloves as I didn't have whole ones on hand, and flipped the ham steaks over halfway through cooking. No dry, curly meat...turned out perfect! It was such easy prep, it was nice to be able to concentrate on the side dishes to accompany this meal. Helpful (33)

Rating: 3 stars The ham was nice and moist. I covered the dish with foil as others suggested and used ground cloves instead of whole cloves. The reason why it gets three stars is because the flavors were simply too muted to really taste past the ham. If I made this again I would use way less water-- just enough to cover the bottom of the pan not enough to cover the ham itself-- to see if I could bring the other ingredients to the forefront. Otherwise a very easy straightforward recipe for dinner. Helpful (13)

Rating: 3 stars This just looked like a decent start so I had to attempt.....with a few modifications of course, the original recipe just seemed to be missing a few flavor opportunities. First off.....water was replaced with no sodium chicken stock (ham or veggie stock would be great also) and a splash of bourbon. I then added a few (10) whole black peppercorns, a bay leaf, 1t. salt (on ham only), and the brown sugar I used I smoked to give it that outdoor grill taste. I also added a pinch of crushed red pepper for a little heat. Then tossed into a 425° oven ( i run all my ovens @425) for 25 min. or so until tasty hot. Not to bad for a first run, now to fine tune this and see where it takes me. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars Out of this world! Hubs even requested that I make ham steaks this way all the time. Followed recipe to the letter. Covered with foil while cooking and flipped 1/2 way. Highly recommend! Easy, delicious, and fast. Made Mac n cheese and green beans to go with. Recipe saved! Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars I baked my ham covered. It made a very moist ham slice. I didn't have whole cloves either so I used about a 1/2 t. of ground cloves. Easy recipe to throw together after work. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars This ham turned out so good for me. The only thing I did different is I added more brown sugar plus I used ground cloves instead of whole cloves being that I didn't have whole ones. Helpful (7)