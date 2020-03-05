Easy Baked Ham Steaks

Quick and easy ham for any day of the week. Goes great with scalloped potatoes or mac and cheese! Also great in slow cooker!

By chrissy_592

prep:
5 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Mix water, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, and cloves in a baking dish. Arrange ham steaks in baking dish, coating with sugar mixture. Add more water as needed to cover ham.

  • Bake in preheated oven until ham is tender, 35 to 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
202 calories; protein 16.8g; carbohydrates 24.7g; fat 3.7g; cholesterol 38.3mg; sodium 1261.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (62)

Reviews:
Melissa Conger
Rating: 3 stars
02/11/2013
It smelled sooooo good cooking and I wanted to love it, but alas, it didn't work for me. I used the smallest bake dish the ham would fit into so I wouldn't have to dilute the flavors with lots of additional water needed to cover the ham, but the flavors (although good) were still muted. As the ham baked, it curled up above the cooking liquid. I flipped it over while cooking, but it still turned out dry. Perhaps covering the bake dish with foil would prevent the ham from drying out, or double the initial brown sugar/Worcestershire/clove mix. Read More
Helpful
(73)
Jac75
Rating: 5 stars
11/10/2013
Simple,easy and oh so good!I had only one ham steak and only used 1 cup of water and it turned out so good,I did flip it once and baked it at 350 for 40 minutes.I also covered with foil.I will make my ham steaks like this from now on.so much better than grilling it or pan frying.Thanks for the recipe:0) Read More
Helpful
(61)
Dawn Risko
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2013
Incredibly easy and delicious! This ham steak passed the test with all of my picky eaters, too! I used 2 lbs. ham steak, doubled all the ingredients and baked in a 9 x 13 in. baking dish, sprinkled a little ground cloves as I didn't have whole ones on hand, and flipped the ham steaks over halfway through cooking. No dry, curly meat...turned out perfect! It was such easy prep, it was nice to be able to concentrate on the side dishes to accompany this meal. Read More
Helpful
(33)
nothankyou
Rating: 3 stars
04/16/2014
The ham was nice and moist. I covered the dish with foil as others suggested and used ground cloves instead of whole cloves. The reason why it gets three stars is because the flavors were simply too muted to really taste past the ham. If I made this again I would use way less water-- just enough to cover the bottom of the pan not enough to cover the ham itself-- to see if I could bring the other ingredients to the forefront. Otherwise a very easy straightforward recipe for dinner. Read More
Helpful
(13)
CHEF CLAY
Rating: 3 stars
12/27/2014
This just looked like a decent start so I had to attempt.....with a few modifications of course, the original recipe just seemed to be missing a few flavor opportunities. First off.....water was replaced with no sodium chicken stock (ham or veggie stock would be great also) and a splash of bourbon. I then added a few (10) whole black peppercorns, a bay leaf, 1t. salt (on ham only), and the brown sugar I used I smoked to give it that outdoor grill taste. I also added a pinch of crushed red pepper for a little heat. Then tossed into a 425° oven ( i run all my ovens @425) for 25 min. or so until tasty hot. Not to bad for a first run, now to fine tune this and see where it takes me. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Ellelle
Rating: 5 stars
09/04/2014
Out of this world! Hubs even requested that I make ham steaks this way all the time. Followed recipe to the letter. Covered with foil while cooking and flipped 1/2 way. Highly recommend! Easy, delicious, and fast. Made Mac n cheese and green beans to go with. Recipe saved! Read More
Helpful
(12)
GrammyG
Rating: 5 stars
03/01/2014
I baked my ham covered. It made a very moist ham slice. I didn't have whole cloves either so I used about a 1/2 t. of ground cloves. Easy recipe to throw together after work. Read More
Helpful
(11)
lynnd
Rating: 5 stars
07/24/2013
This ham turned out so good for me. The only thing I did different is I added more brown sugar plus I used ground cloves instead of whole cloves being that I didn't have whole ones. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Jaysnany
Rating: 4 stars
11/09/2015
I follow this recipe but instead of water I use pineapple syrup. I also use pineapple slices and it tastes great! Read More
Helpful
(4)
