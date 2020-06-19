Simple and Creamy Spanish Flan

Awesome recipe. I've been looking for this kind of very European-styled thick, creamy flan. Almost like creme brulee but can stand on its own. I actually put the deep dish in the oven, put the empty pie pan in and weight it down, add boiling water in halfway up the outside of the pie pan, then take pie pan out and preheat the oven to 350F. I also doubled the caramel recipe since I like to give the pan a good healthy coat. As for the flan part, it's good with the extra sugar but it doesn't need it, especially with the extra caramel on top. I also find that lightly whisking the egg yolks first then adding the condensed milk and lightly whisking again and then finally adding the evaporated milk and whisking until fully blended keeps the foam down since I don't have to go at it to get the chunks blended. When the caramel in the pan cools down enough that when you add a drop of flan it doesn't cook, I put the pan in the deep dish of heated water and then carefully pour the flan mixture into the pan and cover with aluminum foil. Otherwise you need finesse to juggle a hot pie pan with liquid in it and then placing it carefully into a deep dish with hot water without spillage or touching the hot water accidentally. The other way is to put boiling water in after you put the pan in the dish and pour the flan mixture in, but I don't like trying to figure out how much water I need in front of a open oven. In any case, I agree with previous reviews, if you use 325F, you'll need to bake