Simple and Creamy Spanish Flan

This flan baked in a water bath is simple yet creamy and smooth. Flan is a traditional Spanish/Hispanic dessert that can be dressed up any way, from chocolate to traditional. If you have never had flan or just couldn't seem to get it right, I can assure you that your family and friends will want this recipe. Be daring and try other extracts like almond or orange.

Recipe by FleurSweetLoves

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
55 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
3 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Place a 9-inch metal pie dish into a deep baking pan; pour boiling water into the baking pan to reach about halfway up the sides of the pie dish to make a water bath.

  • Pour 1/2 cup sugar and 1 teaspoon water into a heavy saucepan over medium heat. Gently swirl sugar-water mixture in the pan until sugar dissolves, melts, and turns into a golden-brown caramel syrup, about 10 minutes. Watch carefully, as sugar burns easily. Pour melted caramel into the warmed pie dish; gently tilt the dish to coat the bottom with caramel.

  • Whisk egg yolks, condensed milk, evaporated milk, remaining 1/4 cup sugar, and vanilla in a bowl until creamy and thoroughly combined. If mixture is foamy, skim foam off with a folded paper towel. Gently pour custard over caramel in the pie dish. Cover the baking pan with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until custard is set but jiggles slightly when nudged, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Remove foil and place flan with the water bath in the refrigerator until chilled, about 2 hours.

  • Remove the pie dish from the water bath; run a knife around the edges of flan. Invert flan onto a rimmed serving platter to release custard; let caramel sauce flow over flan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
332 calories; protein 8.9g; carbohydrates 50.5g; fat 11g; cholesterol 183.5mg; sodium 117.4mg. Full Nutrition
