Simple and Creamy Spanish Flan

This flan baked in a water bath is simple yet creamy and smooth. Flan is a traditional Spanish/Hispanic dessert that can be dressed up any way, from chocolate to traditional. If you have never had flan or just couldn't seem to get it right, I can assure you that your family and friends will want this recipe. Be daring and try other extracts like almond or orange.
This recipe is awful. I think the directions for using the water bath are backward. I baked the flan covered with foil - no water bath - as instructed. The caramel incorporated itself into the custard plus it ran over the dish onto the bottom of my oven which filled the house with smoke and created a huge mess for me to clean up! All the other recipes say to bake in a water bath and then refrigerate overnight before inverting onto a plate! That's how it should be done!
Excellent and creamy. We had a few friends that had never tasted Flan taste it as well. They are now hooked on flan. This is the closest I have seen to authentic flan. I can't get enough of it. I also went with 350 degrees oven temp.
Awesome recipe. I've been looking for this kind of very European-styled thick, creamy flan. Almost like creme brulee but can stand on its own. I actually put the deep dish in the oven, put the empty pie pan in and weight it down, add boiling water in halfway up the outside of the pie pan, then take pie pan out and preheat the oven to 350F. I also doubled the caramel recipe since I like to give the pan a good healthy coat. As for the flan part, it's good with the extra sugar but it doesn't need it, especially with the extra caramel on top. I also find that lightly whisking the egg yolks first then adding the condensed milk and lightly whisking again and then finally adding the evaporated milk and whisking until fully blended keeps the foam down since I don't have to go at it to get the chunks blended. When the caramel in the pan cools down enough that when you add a drop of flan it doesn't cook, I put the pan in the deep dish of heated water and then carefully pour the flan mixture into the pan and cover with aluminum foil. Otherwise you need finesse to juggle a hot pie pan with liquid in it and then placing it carefully into a deep dish with hot water without spillage or touching the hot water accidentally. The other way is to put boiling water in after you put the pan in the dish and pour the flan mixture in, but I don't like trying to figure out how much water I need in front of a open oven. In any case, I agree with previous reviews, if you use 325F, you'll need to bake
Love Flan, and this recipe is easy and good. We like the burnt caramel taste with flan, so we cooked the sugar a little extra. The flan turned out very flavorful, and the dark brown sauce took it to a new level. Will definitely be making this again! We read the directions as cooking it in the water bath, and we turned the oven to 350, it still took a little over an hour. We removed it from the water bath, and removed the foil before putting in fridge to cool. Flan was really creamy and flavorful!
Way too sweet. I did not do the boiling water first, i never heard of using a water bath and putting in boiling water first. Why would you cook the outsides of the flan with the boiling water before you put it in the over? I just put the dishes in the pan and put water around the sides leaving some room so it doesnt over flow and get into the flans. I did 325F for 55minutes, and a flan should cook not take forever to cook, a hour or a little more at most. But when I chilled these over night and ate it, it felt the right firmness but not hard, on the outside but like...pudding in the middle. If you like that go for it, but I personally like a firmer flan throughout, and a even texture. That said, this is WAY!! too sweet!! Probably adding some regular milk in would fix that. Not using this recipe again, and if I do, I'm changing it.
