Cranberry Apple Breakfast Muffins

I think there is an ingredient missing from this recipe. When followed exactly, the consistency is like a streusel topping. I added 1/2 c. 2% milk to it and will see how they turn out.
I'm surprised by all the reviewers adding moisture. I thought the batter looked fine even though I used whole wheat flour for 1 cup. The texture of the baked muffin doesn't seem dry to me at all either and I love the tangy flavor of the fresh cranberries.
very tasty and tangy muffins.
What a simple delicious recipe! I like others wanted a little more moisture so I added 1/4 c. of spiced tea. I also added pecans because I like a little crunch in my muffins. These are perfect for any time and they go so well with a cup of tea. I made them in this beautiful rose muffin pan I just picked up at a craft fair. The next time I make them I will dribble a sugar/milk glaze on top. Thank you Pitterpat of sharing this recipe.
I changed the recipe after reading the previous reviews. I also added liquid about 1/3 cup of skim milk. I added about 1/2 of the bag of cranberries and for the oil I added 2 tblsp of canola and 2 tblsp of lemon flavored olive oil. I liked the hint of lemon. This was a great recipe and I will be making them again soon.
Good basic muffin batter. I added apple sauce and cut down on the sugar. I also added a lot of pumpkin pie spice with extra cinnamon. (1 1/2 c. sauce 3 tbls cinnamon 1/2 tblsp pie spice.) It was still pretty dry and I will add the spice tea mentioned next time.I also added pecans for crunch. We really liked this!!
I didn't read the reviews before trying this recipe so I was surprised at the consistency of the batter. Then I checked the reviews. I added 1/2 cup 1% milk so it came up to a more appropriate consistency. After 18 minutes they still weren't finished so I added 10 minutes to the baking time. With these changes they turned out really nicelly.
Good apple flavour. Doubled the recipe and added about 3/4 cup milk to make the mixture into a thick batter. Resulted in 18 regular sized muffins. May try this recipe again, but with some adjustments to the liquid content. It is a lower fat muffin loaded with fruit!
As written the batter was too dry. Adding 1/2 cup of applesauce will make it 4-star recipe. The batter will still be very dense. Next time I'll reduce the brown sugar to compensate for the sweetness of the applesauce that I'll continue to add.