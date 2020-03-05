Cranberry Apple Breakfast Muffins

Rating: 3.86 stars
28 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2

Growing up a friend's mother used to make these every fall. They are the perfect breakfast muffin, not too sweet with the tartness of the cranberries.

By pitterpat7

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease 12 muffin cups or line with paper liners.

  • Whisk flour, baking soda, cinnamon, salt, and brown sugar in a bowl. Beat vegetable oil, eggs, and vanilla extract in a separate bowl. Stir egg mixture into flour mixture to make a batter; gently fold apple and cranberries into batter. Pour into prepared muffin cups.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until muffins are lightly browned on top and a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean, 18 to 22 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
154 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 23.6g; fat 5.5g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 168.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (32)

Most helpful positive review

JenLikesToBake
Rating: 5 stars
01/03/2017
I'm surprised by all the reviewers adding moisture. I thought the batter looked fine even though I used whole wheat flour for 1 cup. The texture of the baked muffin doesn't seem dry to me at all either and I love the tangy flavor of the fresh cranberries. Read More
Helpful
(3)

Most helpful critical review

sharonbdixon
Rating: 1 stars
03/04/2013
I think there is an ingredient missing from this recipe. When followed exactly, the consistency is like a streusel topping. I added 1/2 c. 2% milk to it and will see how they turn out. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
mrspage3
Rating: 5 stars
02/23/2014
very tasty and tangy muffins. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Jeani
Rating: 5 stars
11/04/2014
What a simple delicious recipe! I like others wanted a little more moisture so I added 1/4 c. of spiced tea. I also added pecans because I like a little crunch in my muffins. These are perfect for any time and they go so well with a cup of tea. I made them in this beautiful rose muffin pan I just picked up at a craft fair. The next time I make them I will dribble a sugar/milk glaze on top. Thank you Pitterpat of sharing this recipe. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Dee Krill
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2013
I changed the recipe after reading the previous reviews. I also added liquid about 1/3 cup of skim milk. I added about 1/2 of the bag of cranberries and for the oil I added 2 tblsp of canola and 2 tblsp of lemon flavored olive oil. I liked the hint of lemon. This was a great recipe and I will be making them again soon. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Dumbogirl
Rating: 4 stars
09/17/2015
Good basic muffin batter. I added apple sauce and cut down on the sugar. I also added a lot of pumpkin pie spice with extra cinnamon. (1 1/2 c. sauce 3 tbls cinnamon 1/2 tblsp pie spice.) It was still pretty dry and I will add the spice tea mentioned next time.I also added pecans for crunch. We really liked this!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Monica
Rating: 4 stars
01/05/2014
I didn't read the reviews before trying this recipe so I was surprised at the consistency of the batter. Then I checked the reviews. I added 1/2 cup 1% milk so it came up to a more appropriate consistency. After 18 minutes they still weren't finished so I added 10 minutes to the baking time. With these changes they turned out really nicelly. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Foody
Rating: 3 stars
01/13/2020
Good apple flavour. Doubled the recipe and added about 3/4 cup milk to make the mixture into a thick batter. Resulted in 18 regular sized muffins. May try this recipe again, but with some adjustments to the liquid content. It is a lower fat muffin loaded with fruit! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Elle
Rating: 1 stars
04/29/2015
As written the batter was too dry. Adding 1/2 cup of applesauce will make it 4-star recipe. The batter will still be very dense. Next time I'll reduce the brown sugar to compensate for the sweetness of the applesauce that I'll continue to add. Read More
Helpful
(1)
